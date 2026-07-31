Germany's settlement permit offers skilled workers the right to live and work in the country indefinitely, including as self-employed individuals

Applicants must have held a qualifying residence title for at least 3 years and made pension contributions for a minimum of 36 months

Proof of German language skills at B1 level and a basic knowledge of German society are among the key requirements workers must satisfy

Germany has outlined the specific conditions that skilled workers on temporary residence permits must fulfil before they can apply for permanent residency in the country.

The German government confirmed that eligible workers can apply for what is legally known as a settlement permit under Section 18c of the Residence Act.

Germany lists conditions for foreign skilled workers to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Unlike a temporary permit, the settlement permit carries no expiry date and allows holders to both work as employees and run their own businesses, with no restrictions on family members living alongside them.

Germany PR: Who qualifies as skilled worker?

Before assessing the individual requirements, Germany defines "skilled worker" quite specifically under the law.

The category covers people who completed recognised vocational training either in Germany or abroad, holders of German or internationally recognised university degrees, EU Blue Card holders, and international researchers under EU Directive 2016/801.

Applicants who fall outside these groups would not be eligible to apply under Section 18c, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

7 conditions Germany requires for permanent residency

Germany has set out seven conditions that must all be met before a settlement permit application can be considered.

1. The applicant must have held a qualifying residence title for a minimum of three years.

2. They must be able to demonstrate that they can support themselves financially without relying on state assistance.

3. Applicants must show that they have made compulsory or voluntary contributions to Germany's statutory pension insurance for at least 36 months.

4. They must currently hold a job that their existing residence permit authorises them to perform.

5. German language ability at B1 level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages scale is required.

6. Applicants must demonstrate a basic understanding of German law, social systems, and everyday life, typically through the official "Living in Germany" test.

7. Applicant must have adequate living space available for themselves and any family members who reside with them.

Application Process and Fees

Those who satisfy all seven conditions are advised to book an appointment at their local foreigners authority to begin the application process. The authority also provides guidance on the exact documents required for submission.

A fee applies to the application, with the amount varying depending on the applicant's status group.

The cost can reach up to approximately €150 and must be paid at the point of application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng