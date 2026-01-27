How to migrate to MTN XtraValue and why it's worth the switch
Understanding how to migrate to MTN XtraValue is essential if you want to enjoy subsidised data and voice rates. There are several ways to switch including the MTN XtraValue code, the MyMTN app, or SMS. These options allow you to get more bundles for data and calls than the standard plans.
Key takeaways
- You migrate automatically once you subscribe to any MTN XtraValue bundle.
- When using the USSD code, dial can dial 3125# or 1232*5# from your MTN line to migrate to XtraValue.
- The first migration within 30 days is free and subsequent migration cost is ₦102, which is the standard MTN switching fee. You must also have enough airtime for the bundle price, which is ₦300 minimum.
How to migrate to MTV XtraValue
MTN XtraValue is a hybrid tariff plan from MTN Nigeria that bundles extra airtime for calls and SMS with generous MTN data allowances. You can switch to MTN XtraValue using the MTN XtraValue code, the MyMTN app, and SMS.
MTN XtraValue code
This is the fastest method to switch. The system automatically changes your tariff plan once the bundle purchase is successful. Below are the simple steps to switch via the MTN XtraValue USSD code.
- Dial 3125# or 1232*5# from your MTN line.
- Select your preferred XtraValue plan from the menu by choosing XtraTalk, which is voice-heavy or XtraData, which is data-heavy.
- Select a bundle, such as ₦300, ₦500 or ₦1000, and confirm payment from your account.
- Your account switches automatically upon subscription.
- Confirm the purchase. You will receive an SMS confirming your migration and bundle activation.
MyMTN app
Switching to MTN XtraValue via the MyMTN app is a quick process that migrates your line automatically when you subscribe to a bundle. The app provides a user-friendly interface to browse all available XtraValue tiers. Below is a step-by-step guide to switching on the MyMTN app.
- Download the MyMTN app from Google Play or App Store and install it on your iPhone or Android device.
- Open the app and select Log in with MTN number.
- Enter your MTN number and verify with the OTP sent via SMS.
- Navigate to "Bundles" or the "Data and Voice Bundles" section
- Select "XtraValue" to view the plans
- Choose between XtraTalk and XtraData and select your preferred price point
- The app will confirm your migration and credit your account immediately.
MTV SMS
To migrate to MTN XtraValue via SMS, you need to send the specific bundle keyword to 131 or 312. For XtraTalk ₦1000: SMS "V1000" TO 312. For XtraData ₦1000, SMS "D1000" to 312. The process automatically switches your tariff upon subscription, with the first migration free within 30 days.
MTN XtraValue bundle comparison
Below are the different plan types of bundle compare:
Plan type
Example price
Benefits
XtraTalk
₦1,000
₦3,900 Airtime + 300MB Data
XtraData
₦1,000
1GB Data + ₦1,000 Airtime
XtraData (high)
₦20,000
30GB Data + ₦20,000 Airtime
What are the benefits of the MTN XtraValue tariff plan?
- Generous bundles, for example, ₦1000 XtraTalk gives ₦3900 airtime + 300 MB data plan for 4 days; XtraData equivalent offers 1GB + ₦1000 airtime. Larger plans like ₦20,000 offer up to ₦80,000 in airtime or 30GB of data plan for 30 days.
- Versatile use. This covers local and international calls, SMS, and browsing; auto-renews from primary account and works on all networks.
- Affordable international rates. Lower costs for calls to select destinations, ideal for diaspora communication.
How to use XtraValue?
Customers on the XtraValue plan can buy an XtraValue bundle via USSD: Dial *312*5#, SMS: Send the bundle keyword to 312, e.g., D500 to 312 MyMTN app.
What code can I use to migrate to MTN XtraValue?
Dial 312*5# from your MTN line to migrate to XtraValue. This USSD code access the menu, where selecting and subscribing to any XtraValue bundle automatically switches your tariff MTN data plan at no extra migration cost for the first time within 30 days.
What is the MTN XtraValue tariff plan?
MTN XtraValue is a hybrid tariff plan offering bundled airtime for calls or SMS and data bonuses. It provides options like XtraTalk, which is voice-heavy, XtraData, which is data-heavy, or Value Data, which is data-only. Migration happens automatically upon subscribing to any bundle via USSD, app, or SMS, supporting prepaid and postpaid users.
Switching to MTN XtraValue is a simple way to get more talk time, data, and SMS from every recharge. With easy migration steps and flexible benefits, it’s a smart choice for anyone who wants better value without changing their SIM.
