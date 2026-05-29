MTN Zigi is an AI-powered chatbot designed to help MTN customers access telecom services faster and more conveniently. The virtual assistant operates 24/7 and supports users across platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and the myMTN app. It allows users to buy airtime, subscribe to data bundles, and access customer support instantly.

MTN Zigi is an AI-powered chatbot that operates 24/7 helping solve customers' various issues. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN Zigi is an AI-powered customer service chatbot available 24 hours a day.

The chatbot allows users to buy airtime, subscribe to data bundles, and access customer support instantly.

buy airtime, subscribe to data bundles, and access customer support instantly. MTN Zigi works on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, MTN websites, and the myMTN app.

MTN Zigi explained: what it is and how it works

MTN Zigi is an AI-powered digital assistant created by MTN Group to automate customer service and improve user experience. Users can send messages to the chatbot and receive instant help with common questions, transactions, and service requests.

The platform was introduced as part of MTN’s digital transformation strategy to make customer support faster and available 24/7.

Instead of the long queues, customers can use MTN Zigi to get answers to common questions, follow up on transactions, and request services. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The chatbot works through conversational artificial intelligence, allowing it to communicate naturally with customers in real time. Similar to modern AI assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Zigi can understand requests, process commands, answer FAQs, troubleshoot simple issues, and direct more complex problems to human agents when needed.

A major reason for MTN Zigi’s popularity is convenience. Customers can access support through messaging apps they already use daily, without downloading extra software or making calls to customer care centres.

On what platforms is MTN Zigi available?

The MTN Zigi chatbot is accessible on multiple digital channels, ensuring convenience for users. Subscribers can interact with the AI assistant through:

WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook Messenger

Official MTN websites

myMTN mobile application

Features and services offered by MTN Zigi

MTN Zigi can help you perform several activities on your smartphone, including buying airtime, checking balance, and getting customer support. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The chatbot supports a wide range of customer service functions. Many telecom-related tasks that previously required a phone call can now be completed directly through the AI assistant. Some of the main features include:

Airtime and data purchases – Users can buy airtime and subscribe to data bundles directly through the chatbot. The service simplifies transactions by allowing purchases inside messaging apps without dialling USSD codes.

– Users can buy airtime and subscribe to data bundles directly through the chatbot. The service simplifies transactions by allowing purchases inside messaging apps without dialling USSD codes. Balance checks – Customers can check airtime balances, data balances, and account information within seconds. This feature makes account management faster and more convenient.

– Customers can check airtime balances, data balances, and account information within seconds. This feature makes account management faster and more convenient. MTN FAQs and customer support – Zigi can answer frequently asked questions about MTN products, tariffs, promotions, and services. It provides instant automated responses that reduce dependence on customer care hotlines.

– Zigi can answer frequently asked questions about MTN products, tariffs, promotions, and services. It provides instant automated responses that reduce dependence on customer care hotlines. Access to live agents – Although the chatbot is AI-powered, it can still connect users to human customer service representatives when necessary. This hybrid support model combines automation with real customer assistance.

– Although the chatbot is AI-powered, it can still connect users to human customer service representatives when necessary. This hybrid support model combines automation with real customer assistance. NIN and account services – In some MTN markets, Zigi can assist customers with NIN-related enquiries, SIM registration support, and account verification processes.

– In some MTN markets, Zigi can assist customers with NIN-related enquiries, SIM registration support, and account verification processes. Personalised offers – The chatbot may also recommend personalised MTN offers, promotions, or data packages based on customer activity and preferences.

Is MTN Zigi built on ChatGPT?

According to Zawya, MTN Nigeria integrated OpenAI technology into the MTN Zigi chatbot, making it one of Africa’s first AI-powered telecom customer service assistants. MTN Zigi is reportedly powered by technology “mirroring” ChatGPT version 3.5 and was developed in partnership with Microsoft and chatbot provider Superbo.

MTN Zigi uses ChatGT-style conversational AI and it is among Africa's first AI-powered telecom customer service assistants. Photo: @MTN180 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This means MTN Zigi uses ChatGPT-style conversational AI to understand customer requests and respond naturally in real time. The integration allows the chatbot to provide faster responses, accurate information, and more interactive customer support across MTN’s digital channels.

MTN Nigeria revealed that the OpenAI integration significantly improved customer satisfaction during testing and marked a major step in the company’s digital transformation strategy. The telecom firm also revealed plans to upgrade the chatbot to newer AI versions in the future.

Benefits of using MTN Zigi

MTN Zigi offers several advantages to telecom users looking for faster and simpler customer service.

24/7 customer support – Unlike physical service centres with fixed operating hours, the chatbot works around the clock. Customers can access help anytime, including late at night or during holidays.

– Unlike physical service centres with fixed operating hours, the chatbot works around the clock. Customers can access help anytime, including late at night or during holidays. Faster response times – The AI assistant responds almost instantly to common requests, reducing the frustration associated with long customer care waiting times.

– The AI assistant responds almost instantly to common requests, reducing the frustration associated with long customer care waiting times. Convenience – Users can access services directly through familiar apps like WhatsApp and Telegram without visiting physical outlets.

– Users can access services directly through familiar apps like WhatsApp and Telegram without visiting physical outlets. Improved self-service – The chatbot empowers customers to solve many issues independently without speaking to a live agent.

– The chatbot empowers customers to solve many issues independently without speaking to a live agent. Reduced call centre congestion – By automating repetitive tasks, MTN can reduce pressure on customer care lines and improve overall operational efficiency.

– By automating repetitive tasks, MTN can reduce pressure on customer care lines and improve overall operational efficiency. Personalised digital experience – AI technology allows the chatbot to provide more relevant recommendations and customised support for users.

Challenges and limitations of MTN Zigi

Even though MTN Zigi has revolutionised the customer care service, it has challenges including scam concerns and difficulty to handle complex issues. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite its advantages, MTN Zigi has its fair share of limitations. Below are some challenges of using the AI-powered chatbot.

Difficulty handling complex issues – AI chatbots sometimes struggle with highly technical or unusual customer problems. In such cases, users may still need assistance from human agents.

– AI chatbots sometimes struggle with highly technical or unusual customer problems. In such cases, users may still need assistance from human agents. Escalation delays – Although the chatbot can transfer users to live representatives, some customers may experience delays before reaching human support.

– Although the chatbot can transfer users to live representatives, some customers may experience delays before reaching human support. Internet dependency – Since the MTN Zigi operates online, users need internet access or mobile data to use the service.

– Since the MTN Zigi operates online, users need internet access or mobile data to use the service. Scam concerns – Telecom scams remain a major issue across Africa. Fraudsters sometimes impersonate customer care representatives or create fake support accounts. Customers should avoid sharing passwords, PINs, or verification codes with unknown individuals.

– Telecom scams remain a major issue across Africa. Fraudsters sometimes impersonate customer care representatives or create fake support accounts. Customers should avoid sharing passwords, PINs, or verification codes with unknown individuals. Limited language support – Many AI chatbots primarily operate in English, which may limit accessibility for some users across multilingual African markets.

What is Zigi on MTN?

MTN Zigi is an AI-powered digital assistant created by MTN Group to help customers access support and manage telecom services through chat. The chatbot can answer questions, assist with product activations, check balances, buy airtime or data bundles, and connect users to customer care agents when necessary.

How do I use Zigi?

You can use Zigi by chatting with the bot on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, or the MTN website. Simply send a message, follow the on-screen menu prompts, and choose the service you need.

What language can you engage with MTN Zigi?

MTN Zigi only operates in English language. However, the telecom seeks to incorporate local languages in the future. Photo: @mtnng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Currently, MTN Zigi only supports English-language conversations. It remains unknown whether the chatbot will support other languages in the future.

What is MTN Zigi's WhatsApp number?

MTN Zigi’s WhatsApp number is +234 903 300 0001. Users can also start a chat directly through WhatsApp using the official MTN link.

Is MTN Zigi Nigeria free to use?

Users can chat with Zigi without airtime, although an internet connection is required. Some services or purchases made through the chatbot may still require payment.

Can non-MTN users access MTN Zigi?

Non-MTN users can chat with Zigi as guests without needing an MTN line. However, some telecom-related services may still require MTN account verification.

MTN Zigi has changed how many telecom customers access support and digital services. The AI-powered chatbot offers faster, more convenient, and always-available customer care across multiple platforms.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to unshare data on MTN. If you accidentally shared your MTN data and want to stop it, the telecom provider offers several simple methods to unshare your data and check whether data sharing is active on your line.

You can confirm whether you are sharing data on MTN through a USSD code, the mobile app, or your phone’s hotspot settings. These options help users manage their data usage more effectively and prevent unexpected data depletion.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng