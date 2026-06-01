A University of Ibadan new student who got 332 in JAMB in her JAMB exam has gone viral online

A photo making waves on social media shows the aggregate score she got after her post-UTME exam

A photo, and details of the result of the fresh University of Ibadan student captured the attention of many people

A University of Ibadan new student has gone viral on social media after a photo showed the aggregate score she got after scoring high in her JAMB examination, as well as in the post-UTME she wrote at the university.

The photo of the young lady, along with details of her past exams, was posted online by a young man who attended the same secondary school as her.

University of Ibadan fresh student with 332 JAMB score goes viral. Photo Source: Facebook/Adelabu John

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan students' aggregate score trends

The young man described her as brilliant, studious, and diligent in the viral post and shared details of her scores.

In the screenshot of the JAMB score he shared, it showed she got a total of 332 in her JAMB exam, with the breakdown as follows:

English: 78

Mathematics: 97

Physics: 75

Chemistry: 81

The above made her total JAMB score 332.

In her post-UTME exam, which she wrote at the University of Ibadan (UI) after her impressive JAMB score, she also scored highly with 66%, as stated in the post shared by the young man.

On Facebook, Adelabu John also added a photo from the University of Ibadan website to the story, which showed her aggregate score after she passed both JAMB and post-UTME.

University of Ibadan student with high JAMB score trends on social media. Photo Source: Facebook/Adelabu John

Source: Facebook

Lady secures admission at University of Ibadan

Details showed that the brilliant young lady had an aggregate score of 75.5.

The course she applied for was also displayed in the screenshot, showing the aggregate score and other sensitive details.

The brilliant young lady has now been admitted to study her chosen course at the University of Ibadan (UI) after achieving an excellent overall performance.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant missed the cut-off mark for Law by just three points despite scoring high in both JAMB and post-UTME.

The report showed that she had strong scores in her first and second attempts, but still could not meet the required mark for admission. She later applied to a state university, where she was eventually offered admission to study Law.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who wishes to study at the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to seek advice after her 2026 UTME result.

The science student shared her JAMB score and asked if it was enough to study Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan. She also asked for guidance on related courses she could study if she does not gain admission into her preferred course.

University of Ibadan student posts exam scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan student shared her post-UTME experience after gaining admission to study Law.

The young lady revealed that she scored 257 in JAMB and also performed well in her post-UTME examination. She added that her strong scores helped her secure admission into the University of Ibadan to study Law.

Source: Legit.ng