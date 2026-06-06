A young lady took to her media page to speak about Deeper Life Church and explained why she hates it

She spoke about an incident which happened many years ago that got her mother involved in the church

The story she shared immediately got the attention of several people, who also shared their experiences

A young lady generated reactions online as she explained that she hates Deeper Life Bible Church in an emotional video as she recounted an incident involving her mother.

In the video, she mentioned that an incident happened over 15 years ago, which has today made her feel a certain way about the church.

Lady trends after explaining why she dislikes Deeper Life Church. Photo Source: TikTok/mummyhenry0

Source: TikTok

Woman speaks about Deeper Life Church

She said her mother, who attended the church, was told to contribute money for a project at the church, as the money would be used to build a school that kids of parents who attend the church would attend.

@mummyhenry0 explained that her mother was part of the many people who contributed, and there was a time her mother told them not to exhaust the foodstuffs in the house, as she wanted to use the money for donations for the Deeper Life church project.

She said:

"One of the reasons I hate Deeper Life Bible Church is this. I grew up seeing my mum struggle, to pay school fees, trying to feed us, clothe us. It was not easy."

"One day in church, they told them there's a project they want to do. They want to build a school so members’ kids would be able to attend. They were happy, they decided to contribute."

"Out of nothing, they would bring out their last card. I remember back then my mummy would tell us if this food finished, we'll starve because this money that is remaining now, she wants to use it for the church development and everything."

Lady shares why she hates Deeper Life Church, recounts mother’s experience. Photo Source: TikTok/mummyhenry0

Source: TikTok

The young lady explained in the video that when the school project was done, the school fees became very unaffordable for her mother, as the church charged a high amount as fees.

She continued:

"She'll pay these things. Guess what, when this school was done, the price of their school fees was 500,000."

"Mind you, this is many years ago, more than 15 years ago. So this is the case for other members of the church who were also contributing to this school."

"It was painful for them because they really hoped that their kids would attend the church's school."

Due to this incident, she said she hates Deeper Life Church.

She added:

"After everything, my mum forgave these people and then I remember always telling her that this is enough reason to leave this church because they don't care about you people. When I think about this thing, it pis.ses me off honestly."

Her TikTok video has the description:

"Reason I hate Deeper Life Church."

Reactions as lady speaks about popular church

B2K OF GOOD LIFE noted:

"Chosen is really dealing with my mom and I don't know how to go about it to be honest I'm dieing inside."

Red Esq. stressed:

"I went to DLHS😂😭 the school fee was expensive o."

Jemima wrote:

"Was the school fees really up to 500k those many years ago?"

Ejide shared:

"I actually still attend deeper life with my pops…I don’t know why l’m just naturally attached to the church."

DIY Fortress added:

"Were there contributions for the school? I still attend Deeper Life in my 30s. The only contributions I remembered is for DLCC and HQ."

Joe Nichols ✅ noted:

"Since 2008 as a child I contributed to the headquarter building."

Alubarika noted:

"I remembered when I kept some money with my mom and she used it to contribute to this project no be small cry I cry lol 😂 at the end na Adugbo grammar school I graduated from deeper life and endless projects."

Kenny13 noted:

"This is the reason why i stop going to church,this is really affecting my mum now,cause she used all her strength to hustle for the project."

VictoriaNgozi noted:

"Everything you said here is true. It affected me too, paying the money eighteen years ago as a widow then with little kids. I struggled to pay it too."

Ifeanyi Viktoh added:

"My mom and dad made me write a deeper life school exam around 2009 or so but when it comes to fees Omo where will she see 500k plus for school fees. I stopped going around 2015, although my mum is still going up till now."

Watch the video below:

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a former member of Deeper Life Bible Church, Ebenezer Mefo, explained why he left the church. He said strict ,rules for youth leaders led to his decision.

He revealed that he was asked to shave his beard completely to continue serving as a youth leader and choir master. He added that he could not continue under the rule and decided to step away.

Man shares experience with Deeper Life lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience with a female member of Deeper Life Bible Church he was interested in.

The man said he got the lady’s phone number, but was surprised by a WhatsApp message she sent him early the next morning. He explained that the message made him speechless and said that dating church girls, especially Deeper Life members, is not easy.

Source: Legit.ng