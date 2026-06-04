Airtel and Globacom resume airtime and data services after a six-week suspension by the FCCPC

FCCPC's suspension reflects commitment to the rule of law amid ongoing legal challenges

Consumers express relief as telecom services return, highlighting their importance for connectivity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Telecommunications giants Airtel and Globacom have resumed airtime and data credit services across their networks after a six-week suspension triggered by regulatory concerns surrounding the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s (FCCPC) Digital Lending Regulations 2025.

The restoration, which took effect on May 25, followed the FCCPC’s decision to suspend enforcement of the controversial regulations pending legal proceedings.

After six weeks of suspension, FCCPC backtracks on new digital lending rule. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Commission, in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the move was made in compliance with an order of the Federal High Court.

According to the FCCPC, the suspension reflects its commitment to the rule of law while its legal team challenges both the court ruling and the suit behind it.

Industry welcomes FCCPC’s shift

The return of the services has been welcomed across Nigeria’s telecom industry.

Chairman of the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN), Ayo Stuffman, confirmed that Airtel and Globacom had fully restored the products.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, described the FCCPC’s action as a recognition of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the primary regulator of the telecom sector.

The development effectively revives a market estimated to exceed N400 billion annually and reconnects nearly 40 million Nigerians to services many rely on for emergency communication needs.

Products such as Airtel Advance and Glo Borrow Me Credit allow prepaid subscribers to access airtime or data in advance, with repayment automatically deducted during the next recharge cycle.

Unlike many digital lending platforms, the services do not require paperwork, third-party debt recovery, or interest payments.

Questions over consumer harm

Despite the restoration, the episode has raised fresh questions about the FCCPC’s original enforcement action and the specific consumer risks it sought to address.

Between 2021 and 2023, the FCCPC received thousands of complaints linked to predatory digital loan applications, including allegations of harassment, abusive recovery tactics, and unauthorised contact harvesting.

However, there has been little public evidence suggesting telecom-based airtime credit services generated similar complaints.

Analysts note that the services have now returned without significant modifications. Subscribers continue to access them through the same USSD codes and repayment structure that existed before the suspension.

Telecom firms resume airtime and data lending services after six weeks suspension. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

That reality has fueled debate over whether the enforcement issue was primarily about regulatory classification rather than immediate consumer protection concerns.

Subscribers react with relief

Across social media platforms, many subscribers expressed relief following the restoration, with several users confirming successful access to airtime and data advances within hours of reactivation.

Industry stakeholders are now urging the remaining telecom operators yet to restore similar services to move quickly, warning that millions of subscribers depend on the products for everyday connectivity.

FCCPC under fire as subscribers lament lending suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the temporary suspension of airtime and data loan services by major telecommunications operators, including MTN and Airtel, has triggered widespread outrage among subscribers, with many describing the move as harsh, poorly timed, and damaging to their livelihoods.

Several subscribers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who spoke on Monday accused the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) of failing to consider the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians before directing the suspension.

The affected services, commonly used by millions of subscribers to borrow airtime or data during emergencies, were halted as telecom operators moved to comply with the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng