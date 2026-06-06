The world football governing body, FIFA have appointed 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 VAR officials for the 2026 World Cup

The officials have been drawn from the various continents and will earn a substantial amount of money

Referee and VAR officials selected for the knockout stages will receive higher compensation from the organisers

The world football governing body, FIFA, has selected 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the tournament will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It will be the first World Cup jointly hosted by three nations and the first to feature 48 teams, expanded from the previous 32-team format. The competition will consist of a record 104 matches.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, referees reportedly received a participation fee of approximately $70,000, in addition to payments for each match they officiated.

Centre referees will receive between $60,000 and $70,000 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Harry Murphy - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

How much will referees earn at the 2026 World Cup?

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed that referees would earn bewteen $60,000 and $70,000.

He suggested that FIFA's compensation structure has remained largely unchanged since the 2018 World Cup.

Clattenburg said referees are generally paid on a match-by-match basis, with earnings increasing as they progress further into the tournament.

Speaking on the Whistleblowers Podcast, he said via Bolavip:

"I think they've gone down the route of so much per match, but if you get the final it works out somewhere between $60,000 and $70,000."

In addition to match fees, referees receive daily allowances to cover accommodation, meals and other expenses throughout their stay at the tournament.

These allowances are paid on top of match-related earnings, making World Cup officiating one of the most lucrative assignments in football.

Although FIFA has not yet officially confirmed the payment structure for the 2026 tournament, officials selected for multiple matches, particularly in the knockout rounds, are expected to earn substantially more than those who officiate only during the group stage.

Assistant referees and VAR officials earn less

Assistant referees and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials do not typically receive the same level of compensation as centre referees.

While FIFA does not publicly disclose a detailed breakdown of payments for each officiating role, remuneration has traditionally reflected the level of responsibility assigned to each official.

The centre referee serves as the lead match official and has the final authority on decisions made on the pitch, which is why they usually receive the highest fees.

Assistant referees, who operate along the touchlines and assist with offside calls and other decisions, are paid under a separate structure.

Assistant referees and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials will receive less than the centre referee at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

VAR officials, meanwhile, work from the video operations room and focus on reviewing incidents using technology to assist the on-field referee.

Clattenburg added that referees who reach the latter stages of major international tournaments can earn around €60,000 (approximately $68,000), with additional bonuses attached to overseeing the final. He said via UK Sun:

“You got slightly more for the final and the latter stages.“

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng