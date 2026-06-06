England manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Arsenal's title-winning campaign and urged the club to be proud of their achievements

Four Arsenal stars are set to join England's World Cup squad after being granted additional time off following the Champions League final

Tuchel believes the Gunners pushed Paris Saint-Germain to the limit and has backed the players to recover quickly from the disappointment

England manager Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to Arsenal's remarkable season, insisting the club should be proud of their achievements despite the heartbreak of losing the UEFA Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain.

The German coach reserved special praise for the Gunners after they ended a 22-year wait for Premier League glory, while also confirming that four Arsenal stars are set to link up with England's World Cup squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after beating Manchester City to the title. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke were all key figures in Arsenal's historic campaign and are expected to play important roles for England as preparations for the tournament intensify.

Although the quartet suffered Champions League disappointment in Budapest, Tuchel believes they have every reason to hold their heads high.

Tuchel salutes Arsenal's historic Premier League win

Arsenal's title success marked one of the biggest stories of the season.

Mikel Arteta guided the North London club to their first Premier League crown since 2004, ending years of frustration and establishing the Gunners as the dominant force in English football once again.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has saluted Arsenal for winning the Premier League but maintains he is yet to message any of the Gunners players. Photo by Bradley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

The title was secured after Manchester City dropped crucial points late in the campaign, handing Arsenal an unassailable advantage at the top of the table.

While the Gunners narrowly missed out on completing a memorable league and European double, Tuchel believes the Premier League win remains a major achievement.

Speaking ahead of England's pre-World Cup friendly against New Zealand, the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager said Arsenal's players deserved to celebrate their success, The Standard reports.

"They can be proud of what they achieved. We spoke after their title in the Premier League which was the big target, the main target. They achieved that and I can tell it makes them proud, took the weight off their shoulders and [it was] a boost ahead of the final."

Tuchel’s comments underline the respect Arsenal have earned across Europe following their impressive campaign.

Four Arsenal stars set for England duty

Tuchel also confirmed that Saka, Rice, Eze and Madueke will join England's World Cup camp after receiving extra time off following the Champions League final.

The quartet were not included for England's friendly against New Zealand as the coaching staff opted to give them time to recover physically and mentally after a demanding season.

Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, and Declan Rice are expected to join the England World Cup camp today. Photo by Bardley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

All four players are expected to be important members of England's squad as the Three Lions prepare for a World Cup campaign that begins later this month.

As seen on ESPN, England have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama and will head into the tournament with ambitions of ending their long wait for major international silverware.

The arrival of the Arsenal contingent will provide another boost to an already talented squad packed with Premier League stars.

Arsenal record biggest jump in UEFA rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UEFA has released its latest club coefficient rankings following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Champions League season, and the updated standings have produced several surprises.

Arsenal arguably produced the most eye-catching movement in the rankings as Mikel Arteta’s side climbed five places to seventh after reaching the Champions League final and recording the highest coefficient haul of any club during the 2025/26 season.

Source: Legit.ng