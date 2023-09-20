There is hope for fresh secondary school leavers who just made their papers in the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC)'s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria and want to study in the United States of America (USA).

According to Scooliply @SchooliplyHQ, there are five things WAEC holders need to study in the United States.

Five things you need to study in the US

1. English Language Proficiency - you would likely need to take an English language proficiency test, such as the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) or the IELTS (International English Language Testing System).

2. Standardised Tests – are meant to assess the academic skills of the applicants and are commonly required for undergraduate admissions. Standardised tests include the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) and ACT (American College Testing).

3. Application Process - the application process outlined by each university or program typically involves completing an application form, submitting academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a personal statement.

4. Financial Support – Considering scholarships, grants, and other funding opportunities is essential, as studying abroad can be expensive.

5. Student Visa – You would have to apply for a student visa - F-1 student visa for academic studies once a U.S. university has accepted your application.

