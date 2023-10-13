The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has announced the opening of its recruitment portal for the 2023 applicants for the positions of general duty officers.

According to a tweet by the Nigerian Police Force, the 2023 recruitment online applications portal will be available for interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits) in a few days from now.

The online application portal will be open for six weeks from 15th October to 26th November 2023, where prospective applicants must complete the online application forms and submit some within the specified Period.

The portal will be open to both male and female Nigerians of good character.

According to the publication, the Method of Application and the Online Application requirements are as follows:

Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National Identification Number (NIN). Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in at most two sittings in WAEC/NECO or Its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics. Applicants must be aged between 18-25 years. Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m for females. Applicants must have at least 8cm (34 inches) expanded Chest Measurement per mate. Female Applicants must not be pregnant at the time of entry. Applicants must have a valid home address and phone number. SSCE statements of results or certificates relating to examinations taken before 2015 will not be accepted. Applicants must be free from financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence. Interested applicants are advised to go to the recruitment Portal for the online application form.

Please note

Applicants are required to upload scanned copies of their SSCE, Birth and Certificates of Origin.

Applicants must print their completed online forms and submit it at physical/credentials screening exercise centers nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng