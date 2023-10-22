There are some candidates whose results are withheld at the release of every NECO/WAEC result

An award-winning educationist, Collins Ezem, reveals ways and steps that candidates with withheld results can resolve the issue

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ezem said it is important to maintain open and transparent communication with the examining body

FCT, Abuja - The Maltina Teacher of the Year, 2019, Collins Ezem has explained steps that can be taken by candidates whose NECO/WAEC results are withheld.

Ezem said when results are withheld it shows there is an issue or irregularity with their examination.

Educationist says candidates with withheld WAEC/NECO results need to be transparent Photo Credits: Collins C Ezem/Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

The multi-award-winning educator explained that It's crucial to maintain open and transparent communication with the examining body and follow their instructions to address the issue.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, Ezem said in most cases, withheld results are due to administrative or integrity concerns, and working with the appropriate authorities is the best way to resolve these issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the concerned students can take the following steps to resolve the issue:

1. Contact the Examining Body: Reach out to the relevant examination body (NECO or WAEC) to inquire about the specific reason for the withholding of your results.

2. Provide Required Information: Be prepared to provide any necessary information or documents requested by the examining body to resolve the issue.

3. Follow Official Channels: Work through official channels and processes the examining body provides to resolve the issue. This may involve contacting the school where you took the exam or their regional/national offices.

4. Appeal if Necessary: If you believe your results were unjustly withheld, you may have the option to appeal the decision. Check with the examining body for their appeals process.

5. Be Patient: Resolving issues with withheld results can take time, so it's essential to be patient and persistent in your efforts to get the matter resolved.

NECO releases June/July 2023 SSCE results

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that NECO finally released the results of the 2023 Internal SSCE.

According to NECO, 93 schools were involved in mass cheating while 52 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding, and abetting during the examinations.

2023 NECO Results: List of States with Best and Worst Performances

While disclosing the release of the 2023 SSCE results, NECO registrar, Prof. Wushishi, announced that Abia state had the highest number of candidates with five credits or above, including mathematics and English, at 85.53%.

Adamawa came in second with 51.5%, while Kebbi state had the lowest performance at 0.310%.

In this report, Legit.ng examines the best and worst performers.

Source: Legit.ng