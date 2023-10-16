A document circulated on social media in September with some internet users claiming it emanated from WAEC

WAEC has contributed to education in Anglophone countries of West Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia)

Legit.ng discovered that the claim that WAEC shared a list containing fees for the correction of data on certificates is fake

Yaba, Lagos state - A message circulated on the social networking, Facebook, in September 2023 claims that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released a price list.

WAEC is West Africa's examination board established by law to oversee external examinations in English-speaking countries in the region. The council also helps other examination bodies (both local and international) in coordinating examinations.

The message circulated on the internet about 'WAEC's new price list' reads:

“Parents and guardians, please take a proper look at this PRICE list The examination body is not kidding at all.

"Pls kindly guide our children or students with the correct date of birth and official school names as written on the First school leaving Certificate etc: Any error dent to be corrected on WAEC certificate attract huge FEE. ALWAYS KEEP UR CREDENTIALS SAFE...”

The message also appeared here on social media.

In April 2016, the council stated that it would stop correcting errors in “date of birth and other entries” on certificates from January 1, 2017. This was arrived at in a bid to curb examination malpractice. A report by The Punch noted this.

Has this decision been altered? Did this list truly emanate from WAEC? Legit.ng checked.

WAEC says purported price list is fake

On September 26, 2023, the examination body warned that the list was fake and not from the council.

WAEC tweeted:

“Please note that this document did not emanate from WAEC-Nigeria. The Council still does not entertain requests for date of birth amendment.”

