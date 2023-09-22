China has eased visa applications to encourage foreign travellers

With this, applicants will spend less time filling out the information needed for the process

Beijing said the new application forms will greatly shorten the time and ease the application process

On Wednesday, September 2023, China announced that it had streamlined the visa application procedure to attract more foreign tourists.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, candidates must now list their recent rather than five-year travels. In addition, the educational background requires only the highest degree of study.

The ministry said the candidates could anticipate a more streamlined visa application procedure and would spend significantly less time filling out the documents.

China's ministry of foreign affairs aims to facilitate interpersonal contacts between the country and other nations. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, marchmeena29

Source: Getty Images

Development to ease the application process.

To promote China's high-quality development and opening up, the statement stated that the ministry would facilitate interpersonal contacts between China and other nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reaffirmed during a briefing in Beijing that the new application forms will greatly shorten the time and ease the application process.

Many people who want to visit China have found it difficult due to the protracted visa application process. International travel to and from the nation remains significantly below pre-COVID levels despite domestic tourism recovering above those levels.

China's cross-border travel won't return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2024, according to World Travel & Tourism Council Chief Executive Officer Julia Simpson in an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

In an interview in Hong Kong, she said:

“For foreign visitors wanting to get a visa to China, what we would say to the Chinese government is they’ve already simplified it, but keep making it simpler, simpler, simpler.”

The country earlier announced that it has started issuing a range of visas to foreigners, a major easing of travel restrictions in force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another report, the United Kingdom (UK) announced that Nigerians and other citizens, except British and Irish nationals, wishing to enter the country must apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

UK Govt Releases List of Over 2000 Companies Approved to Sponsor Work Visas as Job Scams Hit Nigerians Hard

Legit.ng had reported that the UK government had sent a note of warning to job seekers, especially immigrants looking to relocate to the country.

In a message shared on its website, the UK government provided seven signs job seekers should be on the lookout for to avoid turning a potential dream job into an instant nightmare.

The warning is coming amid a recent report detailing how many Nigerians and other countries' nationals were left destitute after paying agents huge amounts of money to travel to the UK on skilled workers' visas only to find out they had no jobs.

Source: Legit.ng