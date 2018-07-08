NYSC request letter format (with helpful sample included)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a programme established by the government of Nigeria to ensure graduates participate in building the country. Graduates are enrolled in the programme for one year. Knowing the preferred NYSC request letter format is essential if you wish to be posted to a specific organisation.

An NYSC request letter is a formal document. This means the NYSC request letter format you use should be formal and portray the seriousness of your intent to be posted to a particular firm. Read on to learn the required format in 2022.

NYSC request letter format

An NYSC letter of request is a formal document that a corps member writes requesting the NYSC officials to post them to a specific organisation. It is also written when one desires to change their place of primary assignment (PPA).

How to write an NYSC request letter

As you learn how to write a request letter to NYSC below, remember the board officials may accept or reject your request. Even so, ensure you give it your best shot.

The NYSC request letter format closely resembles that of the regular formal letter. Below is a list of the key components that you should include.

Heading/ Your address

The heading contains your address, followed by the date. This information is used as a return address if the letter is not delivered to the intended place.

Recipient’s address

The recipient's address is the second aspect you must include when learning how to write a request letter for NYSC. It should be as complete as possible to get to its destination.

Since your recipient is the corps board, your document should be addressed to The NYSC State Coordinator. Ensure you skip a line after the heading and before the recipient’s address to separate them.

Salutation

This is a formal greeting. It should begin with “Dear (Person’s name)”. As you learn how to write an NYSC PPA request letter, you should include the person’s title if you know it.

The body

This is the flesh of your document. It should be simple and straightforward. Ensure you justify your reasons for wanting to join a particular firm in a few sentences. Skip a line between paragraphs.

The complimentary close

This refers to a short and polite remark to end your letter. Ensure you capitalise the first word of your closing, add a comma after the closing, and leave about four lines for your signature before typing your name. Your signature should be in blue or black ink.

Enclosures

If you have enclosed documents, type the word “Enclosures” one line below the listing. Ensure you attach all enclosed documents before sending the document to the relevant authorities.

Sample

Now that you have learned how to write a request letter for NYSC posting, check out the sample below.

Adaeze Abubakar,

907645, My Street,

Ilassan Lekki, Lagos 105102.

25th January 2022.

The NYSC State Coordinator

90987 Hammaruwa Way,

PMB 1058 Jalingo, Taraba State.

Dear Sir,

RE: REQUEST FOR TRANSFER TO SALTED COMPANY NIGERIA LIMITED

I am an NYSC member, Adaeze Abubakar, with the Call-up number, NAU/2021/11078 and state code AB/20A/1136. I hereby request the opportunity to work at Salted Company Nigeria Limited. I believe I will be helpful and useful to the organisation.

I appeal to your consideration on my request.

I await your kind response.

Yours faithfully,

(Insert signature)

Adaeze Abubakar.

Tips

It is best to write a letter on behalf of the organisation you wish to work for and have it signed and stamped by the organisation. An NYSC request letter for a corp member from an employer increases the likelihood of your document being accepted by the board.

Always use formal language and proofread your letter to correct typos, grammar, and spelling errors.

Always use A4 paper letter size.

Your letter must be clear and straight to the point. The body should be short.

Always use a persuasive writing style.

We live in the digital era, so type your document instead of handwriting it.

What is NYSC?

The National Youth Service Corps is a scheme or programme created by the Nigerian government to include Nigerian graduates in developing their home country.

What is the main purpose of NYSC?

The main purpose of the programme is to teach the spirit of selfless service to the community among young people and to emphasise the spirit of oneness among all Nigerians, regardless of their social or cultural background.

What are the benefits of NYSC?

The benefits include the creation of a cordial relationship between the Nigerian government and the youth, sensitisation of national and civil values among youth, and gaining real-world experience in various fields of interest.

The NYSC request letter format closely resembles the typical formal letter. You can write one to request the NYSC board to post you to a specific firm or organisation.

