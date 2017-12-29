NYSC discharge certificate number: all you need to know in 2023

The Nigerian government set up the NYSC scheme (National Youth Service Corps) during the military regime to involve graduates in building and developing the country. One receives an NYSC discharge certificate number after completing the program. This article explains what an NYSC discharge number means and shares other important information about it.

The NYSC corps standing on a parade with flags. Photo: @National Youth Service Corps - NYSC (modified by author)

The National Youth Service Corps benefits Nigerian youth who are college or university graduates. Enrolling in this program will help you serve the local community while attaining essential skills you will need in your career.

What is NYSC?

The NYSC is a National Youth Service Corps created in 1973 to include the youth, specifically graduates, in building Nigeria. This one-year program was also designed to develop patriotism among the people, solve numerous social problems, including poverty and unemployment, and encourage integration among the ethnic groups residing in Nigeria.

What is an NYSC discharge certificate number?

The NYSC discharge certificate number the figure is at the top right-hand corner of your NYSC certificate. It starts with A00, followed by a seven-digit number.

Where is an NYSC discharge certificate number written?

It is written the top right-hand corner of your NYSC certificate.

Example of an NYSC discharge certificate number

An NYSC certificate number does not have the NYSC/OY initials. Instead, it begins with A00 followed by a seven-digit number, e.g., A001122334.

Is the discharge number on NYSC certificates the same as an NYSC Call-Up number?

An NYSC certificate number is different from an NYSC Call-Up number. A discharge number is on your NYSC certificate, while a Call-Up number is on your NYSC green card.

What is the difference between NYSC certificate and call-up numbers?

A Call-Up number is on your NYSC green card or Call-Up letter, while a discharge number is on your NYSC certificate. Also, a discharge number with A00 followed by a seven-digit number (e.g., A001122334), but a Call-Up number is a six (6) digit unique serial number showing where you have been posted to serve, your college or university, the year you’re assigned to serve, and your unique number (e.g., NYSC/OY/BEN/2023/678910).

Where to find the Call-Up number in the NYSC certificate?

Your NYSC Call-Up number is on your NYSC green card, not your NYSC certificate. Therefore, print out your green card from the NYSC Application Portal and check your Call-Up number on the form.

An NYSC green card is an online printout form containing the personal details of prospective corps. Remember that you must pay a fee online or via the designated Banks during the online registration to get a Call-Up number.

How do you get your NYSC discharge certificate?

NYSC discharge certificates are issued to State Secretariats at the Directorate headquarters thrice a year through the State Certification Officers. So, visit the relevant department to complete a discharge certificate application form and put your signature on it.

Is it a must to do NYSC in Nigeria?

NYSC is a compulsory one-year program for all citizens of Nigeria who are graduates of higher education institutions. Nonetheless, there are some exceptions. Applicants register online on the NYSC portal.

The NYSC corps standing on a parade. Photo: @National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

NYSC collaborates with local and international organizations. The program has different departments. Some of the departments are:

Community Development Service

Corp Mobilization Department.

Corps Certification Department.

Human Resources Management.

Research Planning and Statistics.

Information Communication Technology

Procurement.

Finance and Accounts.

Corp Welfare and Inspectorate.

Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development.

Every NYSC corps member is assigned a unique NYSC discharge certificate number after completing the program. Before this, one gets an NYSC Call-up number when joining the program.

