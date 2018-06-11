How to change Nigeria number to USA number on WhatsApp and other apps

There are numerous reasons one would want to change their Nigerian phone number to an American one. One of the primary reasons for this change is the ability to access numerous American online marketplaces and sites without moving to the USA physically. Additionally, a USA number might come in handy in setting up and expanding an online business. Figuring out how to change Nigeria number to USA number is not overly complicated.

It is worth noting that regarding this change, some options are free while others will require you to pay a one-time or periodic fee.

How to change Nigeria number to USA number

How do I get a US number for WhatsApp? Here is a look at the different options one can use to change their Nigerian phone number in favour of an American one on the popular messaging platform.

You will need a VPN

Before using any of the options described in this guide, you will need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This is a service that encrypts your online data and hides your real IP address by bouncing your traffic across servers all over the globe.

This bouncing of traffic obscures one's online identity, making it possible for them to browse securely, even when using public Wi-Fi. You need a VPN when trying to get a WhatsApp foreign number because most of the number-generating services can detect your location, and some will not work in Nigeria.

Ways to get a USA number

Here is a look at several options to consider when looking for a US number.

CallCentric.com

This site is undoubtedly one of the most popular US number generation sites. Unlike most options that require one to download a mobile app, this one only requires a website visit. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get a USA phone number on CallCentric.com

Launch your VPN and set it to a location in the USA.

Open your browser and enter www.callcentric.com.

Press the 'Sign Up' button and fill in the necessary details. You will be asked to verify your email address.

Enter your country and city code and then agree to the site's terms and conditions.

Navigate to the tab 'My CallCentric.' You will be presented with a unique code starting with the digits 1777**. Copy this number; you will need to paste it into another input field later.

In a new browser tab, enter the address ipkall.com and select your account type as SIP.

Paste the code you previously copied and select a USA area code of your choice.

Ensure the selected hostname is 'in.callcentric.com.'

Input your email address and type in the password. The ipkall website will send you an automated message with details about your new USA number.

Install the Express Talk VOIP to activate your new CallCentric phone number.

CountryCode.org

The services on this site are targeted at businesspersons in Nigeria. Here is a simple guide on how to get a US number in Nigeria using CountryCode.org. Keep in mind that the services on this site are not free. You will need to pay a fee after the 30-day trial period.

Using your phone's browser, navigate to www.countrycode.org.

Select Nigeria on the list of countries presented on the homepage.

Enter your Nigerian phone information.

You will be presented with dialling instructions

Choose a free 30-day trial period to try out the service

If you are satisfied with the service after 30 days, proceed to make payment.

Groove IP

Groove IP is a free app available on the Google Play Store. With this one, you will need to have your VPN active since it's only meant for a select group of countries. Here is how to get a free USA number using Groove IP.

Download the Groove IP app to your device

Ensure your VPN is active and set to a location in the USA.

Launch the Groove IP app and register a new account.

Input your email address and proceed to verify your information.

Select your desired location in the US and type in its area code (this information is easily available on the internet).

Choose one among the available options.

VoxOx

VoxOx is widely used by business owners who need a US contact but are outside America. The service is entirely cloud-based.

Here is how you can get a free US number in Nigeria using VoxOx.

Download the VoxOx app on your mobile device, install it, then open it.

Register a new account by inputting a username, password, Nigerian phone number, and email address.

Once you are done with the registration, you will receive a one-time password to verify your number.

Log in to your VoxOx account by entering the username and password you created.

You will be presented with a dashboard.

Click on the 'More' tab at the top.

You will see a US number, copy and paste it into your preferred location.

Vyke

Vyke is another popular paid app one can use to get a US number. Users can choose between paying a monthly fee or a yearly one. One of the app's best features is the addition of four extra US numbers on top of the primary one.

The numbers you get on Vyke can be used to send text messages, video messages and voice messages. One can also choose to set the number as their default WhatsApp number. Here is a look at the necessary steps for getting a US number on Vyke.

Download the Vyke app from the Google Play Store.

Launch the application and register a new account using your existing contacts.

The app will send a confirmation code to your phone.

Use the code to activate the application.

With the app active, navigate to your desired subscription plan to get your US number.

GoHeyWire App

This app gives one an American number that can be used for WhatsApp and texting. Here is how to get a US phone number for free using the GoHeyWire App.

Download the GoHeyWire App from the Play Store or App Store.

Sign up using your existing Nigerian number.

The application will instantly assign you a new US number.

Hushed

Hushed is among the well-known applications for Nigerians wishing to get US numbers. The app is available on the App Store and Play Store. Here is a guide on getting the number using Hushed.

Ensure your VPN is active.

Download the application and launch it on your device.

Click on the 'Sign Up' tab and input the necessary details.

Once you have successfully signed up, you can easily generate multiple US numbers for use on WhatsApp, texting, or voice messaging.

The number can also be used for calls across the world. However, for this function to work, you need to have credit on the new line.

textPlus

The textPlus app is available as a free download on the App Store and Play Store. Here is how to change a textPlus number easily.

Activate your VPN to prevent the 'app is not available in your country' error.

Head over to the Play Store or App Store and download the app.

Register a new account using your email address.

Select your preferred state in the USA and a relevant area code.

When the registration completes successfully, you will be presented with a USA number on the screen.

Please keep in mind that uninstalling the textPlus app will instantly deactivate your assigned US line.

Primo

Primo is only available for Android users and provides users with virtual US numbers in a few clicks.

Download the application, install, and launch it.

Register a new account by filling in the necessary details.

Provide an existing contact that can be used for verification purposes.

Click on 'Submit.'

You will be asked to verify your Nigerian phone line, after which you will receive your new US number.

When using a Primo-generated USA number on WhatsApp, make use of the 'call me' option for verification as opposed to the 'text verification.'

Telos

Telos is not a free app but is definitely worth every penny. Here is how to generate a US number using the app.

Download the Telos app for free on either the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Activate your VPN

Open the app and register a new account by filling in some simple details. You will be asked to enter your email address, preferred US state, and ad an area code.

Choose from the different plans available (weekly, monthly, or annually).

Virtualphone.com

This site provides toll-free US lines to people in more than 120 countries across the globe. The numbers generated from the site can be used for texting and calling as well as other advanced tasks such as call forwarding, call recording, voicemail, and call scheduling.

It is worth noting that the site's services are not free. One has to pay a small fee to keep the service active. There is a trial period, though, during which the user does not have to pay for the number.

The registration and code generation process is super simple and well laid out on the site.

Phoner

The Phoner app is among the most popular options when it comes to user privacy. With the app, a user can get multiple US lines for business and personal use. Additionally, numbers from this site can be used for calls even in the absence of an internet connection. Here is how you can get a US number using Phoner.

Head over to the Play Store and download the app.

Install and launch the app.

Follow the onscreen guide to sign in and get your new US number(s).

Wabi App

The Wabi app is among the most popular options for generating US numbers for use with WhatsApp business accounts. Here is how to get a US phone number for free using the app.

Download the app from the Play Store and install it.

Launch your VPN and set the location to anywhere in the US.

Register a new account by entering some details, including your current Nigerian phone number.

Click on 'Submit.'

You will be asked to verify your old phone number.

Once successfully verified, you will receive your free US phone number.

How to change Nigeria number to USA number on WhatsApp in Nigeria?

Once you get your new US phone number, it is not time to set it as your default number on WhatsApp. This is relatively straightforward and should only take a minute or two. Here is a detailed guide.

If you do not have WhatsApp, head over to the Play Store or App Store and download it.

Install it, launch it, and then register it using your Nigerian number.

Navigate to the settings tab and click on 'Account.'

Select 'Change Number' and enter your newly acquired US number.

Click on verify.

All your WhatsApp contacts will be notified of the number change and will be able to reach you on the new number.

Figuring out how to change Nigeria number to USA number is quite simple and might come in handy in different situations. The numerous free and paid apps and sites in this guide will all get you a functional US number for use on WhatsApp, voice messaging, calling, and texting, among other features.

