33 elegant bridal train styles to elevate your gown in 2024

Wedding fashion changes regularly. Thinking about what dress designs to make for your bridal team? It would be best to get acquainted with the leading trends designers offer. Elegant bridal train styles complement your overall bridal look and represent the contemporary era in which you celebrate your union.

Bridesmaids in a dark blue gown (L), dark green one-arm gown (C) and bride alongside a maid in a dark pink off-shoulder gown (R). Photo: @pantorabridal on Instagram (modified by author)

Bridal trains come in various lengths and styles, allowing brides to choose one that suits their taste and wedding theme. These styles are not only worn at weddings but also can be worn on an evening date. They also come in different fabrics and colours.

Bridal train styles to rock in

Bridesmaids must look elegant, adorable and simple. This is because, like the bride, they make a wedding occasion more exciting and beautiful. Here are some of the simple bridal train styles for 2024.

1. Black bridal styles

Short-sleeved slit gown styles for bridesmaids. Photo: @bridalbabes, @pantorabridal on Instagram (modified by author)

Even though black is often associated with funerals, you can still rock it perfectly in a wedding ceremony. If you would love to look bold and simple at the same time, choose this strain style and stand out in a crowd.

2. High-slit classy gown

Elegant high-slit classy gowns. Photo: @bridaltraininspirations on Instagram (modified by author)

For something unique, you can opt for a high-slit classy gown that will look good for both you as a bride and your bridesmaid. You can style it with heels or just simple flat shoes.

3. Short bridal train styles

Most of these bridal dresses come with one-hand or off-shoulder styles. They showcase your legs and are pretty versatile. You can easily dress down such a bridal outfit for casual or everyday wear. You can also accessorize for the perfect evening look of the day.

4. Simple white bridal strain styles

Short-sleeved white gowns. Photo: @aw.bridal on Instagram (modified by author)

The white bridal strain has become more prevalent in recent times than before. The bride's maids can rock the event with short lace dresses or off-shoulders with a few accessories. This attire can be worn by other guests to the event as well.

5. One-arm mint green design

One-arm am gown with a unique design at the front. Photo: @jenniferjohns_official on Instagram (modified by author)

One-arm gowns are gaining more fame as they are stylish. While the designs may vary, you can choose a mermaid gown style with additional laces.

6. Atomic Tangerine gowns

The key to achieving an elegant look with a bridal train style lies in thoughtful design and attention to detail. This can be a unique and stylish choice for a bride and her bridesmaid to make a memorable statement on her special day.

7. Aso-Ebi extravaganza styles

Long, unique, and stylish Aso-Ebi gowns for a bride. Photo: @aseobi.styles on Instagram (modified by author)

Asoebi extravaganza styles epitomize Nigeria's vibrant and dynamic fashion culture, reflecting a rich tapestry of tradition and innovation. They are more than just fashion events; they celebrate culture and community, where individuals express their unique style while honouring shared heritage.

8. Elegant orange bridal train styles

A mix of elegant orange bridal train styles with different designs. Photo: @bridalbabes on Instagram (modified by author)

Orange is a simple yet classy colour for your bridesmaid. Orange symbolizes warmth, joy, and creativity, making it a unique choice for brides who want to make a bold and memorable statement on their special day.

9. A combination of light and dark green

This colour is an excellent representation of new beginnings, such as weddings. You can blend the dress with a few accessories or let the plain colour be.

10. Aso-Ebi train styles for plus-size

Plus size can also rock in various Aso-Ebi bridal train gowns. Photo: @smae_designs on Instagram (modified by author)

Aso-Ebi material is worn more in African countries, especially Nigeria. With contemporary stylists and fashion, a blend of Aso-Ebi styles in your bridal strain will make you look elegant with an African touch.

11. Burgundy gown for plus-size women

Short-sleeved burgundy train gown for plus-size women. Photo: @bridalbabes on Instagram (modified by author)

Choosing a wedding gown can be challenging, but you can always talk to your designer to get you something that is best for you. Plus-size women can wear various designs, such as off-shoulders or sleeveless gowns.

12. Lilac bridal strain styles

When selecting bridesmaid dresses, the aim is to achieve a captivating, refined, enjoyable, sophisticated, and perhaps slightly playful look. However, it's essential to strike this balance without overshadowing the bride.

13. A mix of stretch satin, shades of lavender

Elegant lavender gowns with a train and high slit. Photo: @bridalbabes on Instagram (modified by author)

Whether you are a guest or a bridesmaid, shades of lavender will elevate your look and make you stand out. You can opt for a high-slit or just a simple straight dress.

14. Bridal party gown

A strip-sleeve gown is ideal for a bridal party gown. Photo: @bridalbabes on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you having an after-party event? This golden silk dress will be ideal for you and your friends. The upper section can be sleeveless, off-shoulder or criss-crossed strings.

15. Red bridal strain styles

Different skin tones matter when choosing a colour for your bride's team. If your skin is very light or a bit darker, it can make colours look different on you.

16. Red Aso-Ebi bridal train styles

An off-shoulder bridal Aso-Ebi gown. Photo: @omastylebridetw on Instagram (modified by author)

Regarding red Aso-Ebi bridal train styles, there are numerous options depending on the shade of red you prefer and the overall theme of your wedding. You can wear emerald red dresses that are the most popular or a high-low one and lace dresses.

17. Dark green off-shoulder

Simple off-shoulder gown with slit. Photo: @bridalbabes on Instagram (modified by author)

Green-coloured gown styles never disappoint at a wedding. Choose a style that you will feel comfortable in. Accessorise with jewellery of your likeness and a bouquet.

18. One-arm purple styles

Purple bridal train styles offer a spectrum of options to complement diverse wedding themes and preferences, owing to the range of shades available within the colour. From the regal depths of royal purple to the delicate hues of lavender, each shade exudes its unique charm.

19. Purple combination

Elegant purple dresses that can be great for your bridesmaids. Photo: @bridalbabes on Instagram (modified by author)

Silk gowns are mostly loved during wedding occasions. This is because of how light the material is and the ease of creating various designs like the ones shown above. The various purple combinations will give your wedding a classy look.

20. Perfect white gown for a bride

White train gown for a bride. Photo: @ehi.ehii on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for the latest bridal train styles? White bridal gown creates a unique, visually harmonious, and cohesive look for the wedding ceremony. Your bridesmaid can also rock in an outfit with a design that is different from yours.

21. Yellow Asoebi bridal train styles

Bridesmaids have an important part in creating a memorable wedding day. A group of lovely bridesmaids in gorgeous dresses brings a vibrant atmosphere to the wedding ceremony. A yellow Aseobi is one of the best bridal styles for your bridesmaids.

22. Royal train design

Train gown styled with a royal touch. Photo: @aseobi.styles, @bridaltraininspirations on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you intending to gain attention from the crowd? If so, then go for this royal train gown design. It is a simple look but brings out the beauty of the entire occasion. It is also ideal for your bridesmaid.

23. Dark brown with a high slit

Dark brown train gown with short sleeves or off-shoulder design. Photo: @bridaltraininspirations on Instagram (modified by author)

A well-thought-out bridal train style can result in stunning and memorable photographs. While brown is not a standard colour during weddings, you can still create a design to make it stand out.

24. Lace bridal train Aso-Ebi styles

Lace bridal styles will come in handy for Asoebi lovers. If you are inspired to blend these lace dresses, do so; if you prefer ordinary lace, you can add some style using a different colour headgear.

25. Blue Aso-Ebi styles

Various blue Aso-Ebi styles that are designed differently. Photo: @latestafricanstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Asoebi dresses are becoming popular but with some new and modern touches. Keep an eye out for dresses with hems that aren't straight, which can add excitement to your outfit. Also, watch for different sleeve designs that make you look fancy for your bridal team.

26. Dark blue and baby blue with headgear

Wedding train gowns with headgear for a unique look. Photo: @bridaltraininspirations on Instagram (modified by author)

Baby blue isn't usually seen in bridesmaid dresses, but it's a beautiful colour that looks amazing on African women. Adding lace and a headgear completes the entire look into being perfect.

27. Off-shoulder white train dress

A white-coloured wedding theme can be an excellent choice for brides who love uniformity. Your maids can also rock in a similar outfit with minimal differences. You can also opt for a unique bridal train white wedding Asoebi style.

28. Pink Aso-Ebi train gown

Pink Aso-Ebi gown that showcases your figure. Photo: @aseobi.styles on Instagram (modified by author)

The pink AsoEbi combination brings a vibrant and warm touch to any event. This rich, earthy hue exudes elegance and sophistication, making it a popular choice for Nigerian gatherings.

29. Decent bridal train styles

A white/creamy side-slit maxi dress. Photo: pexels.com, @godisable-jacob

How about going out of the way and being slightly different from the ordinary wedding styles? You can consider a floral sleeveless gown of any colour you choose for you and your team.

30. Brown off-shoulder styles

Bridesmaids everywhere wear dresses in shades of brown, from dark chocolate to light earthy tones. Brown is a majestic colour that should be seen more often in African weddings.

31. Gold bridal train

Gold bridal train gown for a rich vibe. Photo: @smae_designs on Instagram (modified by author)

Gold is unique and perfect for a wedding all through. It looks great on almost everyone, regardless of skin tone. Whether it's a champagne-coloured satin or a sparkling sequin gown, the different shades and materials of gold make it a bold and versatile choice for bridal party attire.

32. Colour combination

Selecting the right colour combination can be challenging, particularly if you struggle with colour coordination. Consider consulting a designer to assist in harmonizing the perfect shades for your bridesmaids' dresses. Aim for a cohesive and appealing palette.

33. Short-sleeved with Ankara train

Ankara is a great fabric that can be added to your wedding gown. While you can do a whole Anakara outfit, you can still use a small piece of cloth. Either way, create something stunning and straightforward.

Which material is best for a bridal train?

The best material for a bridal train is typically determined by personal preference. Common choices include luxurious fabrics like silk, satin, chiffon, or lace.

What are the different lengths of wedding dress trains?

Wedding dress trains come in various lengths, including sweep, which barely grazes the floor; chapel, extending about 3 to 4 feet; and cathedral, reaching up to 6 to 9 feet behind the bride.

There are numerous bridal train styles you can choose from. The key is to choose a style that aligns with your vision for your wedding as a bride. Your aim should be to create a meaningful and beautiful experience for everyone involved.

