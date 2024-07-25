President Bola Tinubu's administration may increase the NYSC members' allowance following the N70,000 minimum wage agreement with the labour

Tinubu pegged the minimum wage at N70,000 after extensive engagement between the government, labour and the organised private sector

There are three events that suggested that the president may increase the corps members' allawee following the agreement, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio's comment during the passage of the new minimum wage bill

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has pegged the new minimum wage to N70,000. A development that has been accepted by Nigerian workers and passed into law by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

However, there is the possibility of the federal government under President Tinubu increasing the monthly allowance of the members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) from N33,000 to N70,000, which is the new minimum wage.

How Buhari increase NYSC allawee to N33k

This is because when the minimum wage was increased in 2019 to N30,000, the federal government increased the allowance for corp members to N33,000 from N18,000, a largely welcomed development.

Though former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the minimum wage on April 18, 2019, the NYSC Allawee commenced in January 2020, when it was included in the 2020 budget.

If Tinubu would go by his predecessor, his administration may include a new allawee of corp members in the 2024 budget.

NYSC authority hints at new allawee

Also, NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Y.D Ahmed has hinted at the possibility of President Tinubu's administration including the corps members in the new minimum wage during his visit to the Ogun state NYSC orientation camp on July 6.

During his visit, Ahmed addressed the 2,762 Batch 'B' Stream I corps members, commending their enthusiasm and encouraging them to embrace the camp's discipline and collectivism. He also hinted that they may benefit from the new minimum wage agreement if it is approved by the National Assembly.

Akpabio's comment on the new minimum wage

Although the president of the Nigerian Senate did not explicitly mention that corps members will be included in the new minimum wage, his comment suggested that the bill would be all-inclusive, a statement that may favour the NYSC corps members.

According to Akpabio, the new minimum wage applies to all employers, including those in small-scale and informal sectors, such as employers of domestic workers or tailors.

His statement reads:

“If you’re a tailor and you employ additional hands, you can’t pay the person below N70,000. If you have a housemaid, you cannot pay them below N70,000. If you hire a driver or a gateman, you cannot pay them below N70,000.”

Minimum wage: Labour announces plan to meet governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that organised labour has announced a plan to open negotiations with the governors to fast-track the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The NLC and TUC made this known shortly after the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the minimum wage bill into law.

President Bola Tinubu transmitted the bill to the national assembly on Tuesday, July 23, following his agreement with organised labour.

