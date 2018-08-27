Beautiful Ankara styles for slim ladies to wear in 2023

Ankara styles for slim ladies are stylish and attractive. If you are trying to keep up with the latest fashion trends, wear outfits that look good on your slim physique. To achieve this, pay attention to the attire's details is essential to ensure it emphasizes the best features of your lean figure. Photos of trendy Ankara styles for slim ladies shared in this article can help you find designs that suit your taste.

Ankara attires are often custom-made to fit the wearer. Because of this, you have your tailor make any latest Ankara style you see online. There are many Ankara clothing designs for slim women to wear to official and casual parties, business events, etc. Have a look at the most trending ones below.

Best Ankara styles for slim ladies

Ankara gowns are designed with elegance to make women feel classy and feminine. Women often complete their Ankara-inspired looks with diverse types of accessories. Check out the following stylish Ankara styles of gowns for women with slim physique:

1. Long straight Ankara dresses

Long straight Ankara dresses are classic and versatile. These outfits are ideal for slim ladies because they bring out their beautiful body shapes and make short women look taller.

To make these dresses look even more attractive, add decorative frills and ruffles around the shoulders, sleeves, waistline, and hemline.

You can wear your long straight Ankara dresses with big or small bracelets, beads, or earrings. Also, you can choose between heels and flat shoes, whichever you are comfortable with.

You can wear matching Gele or headwear with your long straight Ankara dresses for slim women. If you do not want to cover your head with a wrapper, choose a cute hairstyle that matches your face shape.

2. Mermaid-styled long Ankara dresses for slim ladies

Mermaid-styled long Ankara dresses draw attention around the hips, thus making slim ladies appear more voluminous and alluring. Thanks to the corsets on these outfits, you will appear as if you have a flat tummy, even if you do not have it.

Mermaid-styled long Ankara dresses for slim ladies can also have a side or front part to flaunt your legs. The length of the dress also varies with someone's preference. While some want their dresses to touch the floor, others prefer dresses that only reach the ankles.

3. Ankara short flare gowns

A fashionable flare gown looks romantic and feminine. It suits everyday wear and occasional special events, especially on hot days. The material absorbs sweat because it is cotton.

Short Ankara flare gowns emphasize the waist, giving the missing volume to the hips. With the help of a semicircular cutout, it is possible to disguise the bulging clavicles.

You can wear short Ankara flare gowns with short jackets or bolero jackets on cold days and seasons. Also, wear flat shoes to walk in a muddy place and heels when you get to the office or your designated venue.

4. Short straight Ankara gowns

Short straight Ankara gowns come in many designs. For instance, the dress can have a front part with a zipper for you to adjust how high you want the opening to be. Also, the waistline can have a peplum design or a simple trail on the back of the dress.

5. Knee-length Ankara flare gowns

Heels are more suitable for short Ankara flare gowns; the higher the shoes, the better. Nonetheless, you can also wear flat-soled sandals or chic ballet flats with these dresses.

Short and knee-length Ankara flare gowns are popular among the youth. You can wear them with denim jackets and blazers if the bodice does not have pronounced flounces and frills.

Short and knee-length Ankara flare gowns are popular among the youth. You can wear them with denim jackets and blazers if the bodice does not have pronounced ruffles and frills.

6. Long Ankara flare gowns with a front part

Long Ankara flare gowns with a front part are fashionable and look classy on slim ladies. These silhouettes will be best for those who want to flaunt their legs and shoes.

Most Ankara flare gowns with a front part are high-waist outfits. You should try these beautiful summer dresses on the beach and during dinner parties or dates.

7. Long Ankara flare gowns

For slim ladies who do not want to show off their legs, you can go for long Ankara flare gowns that do not have a front or side part. Also, instead of showing off your legs, you can wear backless or sleeveless long Ankara flare gowns to show off your hands and back.

8. Simple Ankara styles for slim ladies

These long Ankara flare gowns are the best for pregnant women and those who like free-size dresses. Since these dresses are not for any specific body type or size, you can lose and gain weight without changing your wardrobe if you have them.

9. Ankara gown with ruffles and frills on the hemline

With the help of ruffles and frills, you can create unique Ankara dresses. The more layers you add to the hemline, the more voluminous it becomes. So, be careful not to add too much because the dresses will be too heavy to walk in.

These long Ankara gowns with flounces and frills on the hemline give slim women extra volume around the hips. Also, they create an illusion of a slim waistline.

10. Ankara gowns with unique sleeves

The uniqueness of the sleeves makes your Ankara gowns stand out. For instance, you can have balloon-lone, flaring mermaid, or two-in-one sleeves. The two-in-one sleeves are the latest design, whereby the tailor attaches long laced sleeves inside short Ankara sleeves.

Ankara gowns with big sleeves draw attention to the shoulders. So, if you want people to focus more on the upper side of your body instead of the lower side, these are the best dresses to wear.

11. Classic high-low Ankara dresses

The high-low Ankara dresses always stay in fashion and maintain relevance. These outfits cannot look good on lean girls. You can wear leggings and tight jeans underneath a short, high-low Ankara dress if you do not want to show too much skin.

12. Ankara trousers for slim women

Wide-leg Ankara trousers can be an excellent option for many body types, as they can create the illusion of a slimmer and taller silhouette. Nevertheless, they can be more flattering on some boy shapes than others.

Ankara trousers look great on women with slim body shapes. Fashion experts recommend wearing heels and official blouses with these pants. You can also throw on a belt to give the pants an extra charm.

13. Ankara jumpsuit styles for slim ladies

Ankara overalls require you to wear a blouse underneath the outfit, while jumpsuits do not require this. Nevertheless, both are stylish and can be worn to almost every occasion.

You can wear your Ankara jumpsuits with sandals or heels. In addition, add some jewelry to your style to stand out, and a wide belt around your waist can do the trick when you want to enhance your outfit.

An Ankara jumpsuit is perfect for a fancy event party like a birthday or wedding. It makes slim girls look royal and rich. Since the outfit is elongating, it will make you look taller and thinner.

You can wear heels with your Ankara jumpsuits to look taller and slender. Also, bright colors draw people's attention to your outfit.

14. Ankara skirt and blouse styles for slim ladies

Ankara skirts for skinny ladies can also have ruffles, pleats, and frills. You can elevate your wardrobe with short, flaring Ankara skirts that look perfect on your slender figure.

You can wear your Ankara skirts with official tops and blouses at official venues. Wear skirts with ruffles or asymmetrical details if your frame is straight up and down with fewer curves.

15. Peplum Ankara dresses for slim ladies

The peplum dress is one of the latest Ankara wedding dresses that make hips look more defined and cover any flaws around the waist area. The style is ideal for all body shapes and is chic and elegant.

When choosing Ankara styles for slim ladies, do not be afraid to try new trends out of fear and insecurities about your appearance. Feel free to experiment with unique textures, bold patterns, and all colors. Above all, wear outfits you feel comfortable in because that will boost your confidence.

