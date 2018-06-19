50+ stylish Ankara kaftan gowns with stones: best styles for 2022

If you like a combination of comfort and a beautiful image, then kaftan gowns are for you. The Ankara kaftan stoned dresses listed below will inspire you to create unique looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ankara and Bubu kaftan gowns with stones. Photo: @stitches_byhu, @Shadia Makanju, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Ankara kaftan styles with free tailoring are suitable for women of any age. It’s very comfortable clothing. Such gowns are made of various fabrics. These free-cut dresses are not a new fashion trend, and the article will help you choose appropriate styles for all occasions.

Stylish Bubu and Ankara kaftan gowns with stones

Kaftan styles have existed since time immemorial in African and Asian countries. Creating this kind of gown is easy if you pay attention to the different dresses Ankara kaftan dresses with stones in this article. You will find many patterns and colours that suit you. Check out these Ankara and Bubu kaftan rich aunty gowns:

Red kaftan Bubu gowns

Red Bubu kaftan gowns. Photo: @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha, @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha (modified by author)

Kaftan dress is also very comfortable to wear. It’s quite spacious and allows the body to breathe. Kaftans were often decorated with embroidery or adorned with stones and beads. Comfortable and beautiful kaftan gowns occupy an honourable place in the wardrobe of every self-respecting lady.

Yellow and orange kaftan gowns

Yellow and orange kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Most Ankara styles for women have a bright colour palette consisting of several tones and a bright ornament or pattern. When decorating your attire, clothing designers use stones, beads, and sequins.

Ankara kaftan gowns with stones

Ankara kaftan gowns with stones. Photo: @arakulture, @zobswearables_bridals, @lpv1993 (modified by author)

Ankara kaftans are something you should add to your wardrobe for upcoming events. They are among the most popular clothing trends in West Africa this year. They are pleasing to women that want classy and chic formal outfits.

Blue kaftan Bubu gowns

Blue Bubu kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Pay attention to the tailoring since kaftan dresses are always free-cut. They usually don't have a clearly marked waistline. And the waist is slightly overstated in such beautiful dresses. The simplicity of cut is a distinctive feature of sleeves in a Kaftan dress.

Green kaftan styles for ladies

Green kaftan styles for ladies. Photo: @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha, @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha (modified by author)

The gown’s neckline is usually round or V-shaped. Modern options of kaftan dresses can be of different lengths. The classic variant has a maxi length. But there are midi and short variants and even ultra-short styles.

Red and pink lace kaftan styles

Red and pink lace kaftan styles. Photo: @Shadia Makanju, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Modern styles of kaftan gowns are rich in bright colours. Besides, the relevant tones are domineering red, charming lilac, persistent blue, glamorous pink, bright silver, gold, and other unique colour variations.

Animal print kaftan styles

Animal print kaftan styles. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Animal print kaftan styles suit classy events and give you simple casual appearances on normal days. Kaftans were never out of fashion, but they have found their way back to the fashion scene with a bang in recent years.

Classy Ankara kaftan gowns with stones

Classy Ankara kaftan gowns with stones. Photo: @stitches_byhu, @stitches_byhu, @maarciey_ng (modified by author)

Ankara kaftan gowns are flattering, fit loosely, and flow freely. Despite what some people think, women included, kaftans are great beachwear pieces but are not only limited to beach occasions. You can wear them to the office on weekends if your company allows it.

White kaftan gowns with patterns

White kaftan gowns with patterns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Take the ready-made caftan dress and evenly embroider the entire gown or its upper part with small, equal-sized shiny stones. Let it be barely visible silvery rhinestones shimmering in the sun.

Pink kaftan styles for ladies

Pink kaftan styles for ladies. Photo: @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Place the stones' décor on such a caftan gown carefully and neatly. Besides, ensure that the bright pattern of Ankara fabric does not interrupt and cover the beauty of stones and sequins. Make a kaftan dress elegant and refined, but do not overdo it with decoration.

Plain white kaftan styles

Plain white kaftan styles. Photo: @Shadia Makanju, @Princess Sana Adams, @Shadia Makanju (modified by author)

You can easily impress and turn heads wearing a plain white kaftan style regardless of the occasion. You only need to style it right to look gorgeous all day long. Therefore, choose headscarf, shoes, jewelry, and handbags wisely and pair them with the dress.

Ankara kaftan gowns

Ankara kaftan gowns. Photo: @ayomarieclothingsandayomarieclothings_, @arinola_fashion_beauty, @arinola_fashion_beauty, @ayomarieclothingsandayomarieclothings_ (modified by author)

A traditional kaftan gown is an ankle-length garment with long, flowing sleeves. Men in the Middle East originally wore this loose type of dress. Their kaftans were long buttoned-up robes. Today, women worldwide wear them in diverse styles.

Blue lace kaftan styles

Blue lace kaftan styles. Photo: @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha, @Shadia Makanju, @Heoma Sarah Izidor-Nwokocha (modified by author)

The hemline of the dress, the edging of the sleeves, and the neckline can be embroidered with greater frequency. In this case, the stones will not cover the Ankara pattern and give the whole dress a uniform radiance and shine. It turns out very beautifully.

Green kaftan gowns

Green kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Kaftan dresses are a valuable and prized piece of clothing. Most women wear them during big religious festivals and family events. Although these clothes are usually affordable to the middle class and the elites in society, you can find cheaper ones of low-quality materials.

Black lace kaftan styles

Black lace kaftan styles. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

In the Middle East, Bubu kaftan attires went from being a luxurious garment to something only worn by the poorer people by the 19th century! Today, Nigerians wear them regardless of their social status. If you can afford it, then you can wear it.

Ankara kaftan styles

Ankara kaftan styles. Photo: @ritafamous, @ritafamous (modified by author)

Ancient kaftans from the Middle East used to be silk or cotton. They often came with a sash or belt around the waist and elbow-length or longer sleeves. Today, Nigerians have created beautiful kaftan styles from Ankara materials.

Red kaftan gowns

Red kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Wear your brightly-coloured kaftan with the beautiful safari/west Africa patterned head wrap, scarf, or hat. You can make your waist look tiny by cinching your kaftan gown with a wide leather belt.

Blue kaftan gowns

Blue kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @D’Anne Boutique, @Shadia Makanju (modified by author)

Make an insert in the décolleté zone and on the sleeves of a caftan gown. It can be a one or multi-coloured chiffon or lace with patterns—embroide on it ones of any size to make any pattern. The free cut of Ankara kaftan styles can smooth out all the protruding body parts and create comfort. Moreover, Ankara kaftan gowns with stones create feminine images for all occasions.

Black and red kaftan rich aunty gowns

Black and red kaftan rich aunty gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Shadia Makanju (modified by author)

A silk or cotton kaftan top looks wonderful over fitting shorts or trousers. Top it up with beads for a perfect casual summer look. You can also complement to look with bold eyeglasses and pieces of jewelry.

Yellow kaftan styles

Yellow kaftan styles. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Selim Fashion., @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Kaftans are the perfect sleepwear and loungewear because they are comfortable and loose-fitting. Pick an Ankara pattern you like, and make sure it is made of natural fabric to keep you cool even on hot days.

Multi-coloured kaftan gowns

Multi-coloured kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

You can use stones that have different sizes and structures. Besides, sequins and beads are also relevant. The decor looks great, and your outfit transforms into a festive and elegant item. It all depends on when you plan to wear your kaftan. The flowy fabric can look inappropriate for the occasion unless you upgrade your accessories.

Unique kaftan rich aunty gowns

Unique kaftan rich aunty gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams (modified by author)

Kaftan gowns made of silk, cotton, or natural fabrics are great picks for casual outings. Wear rayon, satin, georgette, or silk for a more formal event like an evening party. You can find both short and long versions of the dress.

Latest kaftan Bubu gown styles

Latest kaftan Bubu gown styles. Photo: @Lilian Ihemeje Easter, @Princess Sana Adams, @Shadia Makanju (modified by author)

A medium-length printed kaftan is preferred for the office, especially when paired with leggings, while a short kaftan is an excellent choice for a casual outing. You can match it with a pair of shorts or slim-fit jeans to complete the look.

Lovely kaftan gowns

Lovely kaftan gowns. Photo: @Princess Sana Adams, @Princess Sana Adams, @Lilian Ihemeje Easter (modified by author)

A long kaftan (at least mid-calf to floor-length) adds more style and class for a formal function like a beach wedding or cocktail party. Stick to small purses and bags for a casual look and clutches on formal occasions.

Trendy kaftan rich aunty gowns

Trendy kaftan rich aunty gowns. Photo: @Shadia Makanju, @Lilian Ihemeje Easter, @Shadia Makanju (modified by author)

You can wear kaftans with whatever shoes you wish. N*ude-coloured heels, flat shoes, and wedge sandals look fantastic with a printed kaftan. Wear a silk or cotton kaftan with luxurious silver shoes to achieve a boss-like look.

Ankara kaftan gowns with stones are shiny. Therefore, avoid heavy, large, and long pieces of jewellery that make a loud statement. If your kaftan has no fancy prints, upgrade it with a sleek necklace or subtle bracelet, a chic watch, belt, ring, or small pearl earrings, regardless of the occasion.

