Top 30 Ghana weaving Shuku hairstyles you should try in 2024

Ghana weaving shuku can be called the trend of this season. There are a lot of variations of this hairstyle, which is why every woman who wants to try it will be able to find a suitable option. Stay trendy, emphasize your roots, and create an irresistible look. Get inspired by the ideas in this article and create a versatile and glamorous hairstyle that will have all eyes on you.

If you are planning to change your appearance, start with your hair. Try the options below to have the goddess look.

Top 30 Ghana weaving Shuku hairstyles

Do you want to try something new? Shuku hairstyles will help you with this experiment. Do not be afraid and make lovely buns or elegant ponytails. Styles are endless, and it is up to you what to choose.

1. Pink buns

This hairstyle is one of the most beautiful shuku Ghana weaving styles. It will suit a gentle, tender person who likes everything pink and bright.

2. Braids with beads

Beads and cuffs always create a very festive and beautiful image. You just need not overdo it with such jewellery.

3. Ponytail with beads and cuffs

Long braids gathered in ponytails always look incredible, especially if you use beads to decorate them. You can use such decorations both on the top and ends.

4. Cappuccino Shuku

Do you like warm colours? Then you can make such adorable braids, which will look unique and suitable for every occasion.

5. Ponytail with thread

Golden thread on your braid will make your image more sophisticated. Choosing such a hairstyle will make you the queen of every party.

6. Classic bun

This option is for those who prefer classical and simple hairstyles. This one will suit ladies of different age categories.

7. Ombre bun

If you like experiments and unusual looks, this one will be perfect. It looks amazing and simple.

8. Big Ghana weaving shuku

Big and red braids that are woven in a ponytail are an incredible solution if you want to look gorgeous and unique at the same time.

9. High bun

The high bun will expose your neck, so such a hairstyle can help you to create a feminine and tender look.

10. Green bun

It is very trendy to weave different colours in your hair, so green can be the best choice this season.

11. Bun with a side part

This option will make you look like a princess. All you need is to do a braided side part and then create a neat bun.

12. High ponytail

A high ponytail will make you look taller. If you want to do such an experiment, then choose this option.

13. Space buns

Space buns are among the latest trends, so if you want to combine two trends, this option is what you need. This hairstyle looks very girlish and beautiful.

14. Red bun

This hairstyle will be the best choice for red colour lovers. It looks gorgeous and very trendy.

15. Blonde shuku

Blonde Ghana weaving can refresh your look. Add beads and metal cuffs to make the hairstyle more sophisticated.

16. Scroll bun

You can do such an original and unusual variation if you are tired of an ordinary bun. Get inspired by this picture and create your masterpiece.

17. Bun with rings

Like beads, this jewellery is also a good option which will look unique and fantastic. Try to do this at home, and you will be satisfied with the result.

18. Creative weaving

Even ordinary weaving can be performed in a creative way. This is one of the trending shuku Ghana weaving hairstyles as it is simple and easy to make.

19. Ponytail with bun

You can combine a bun and ponytail in a fantastic hairstyle. It is not difficult. Just do a knot with your braided hair.

20. Double long ponytails

Such hairstyle will make you a real queen of every occasion. You will look elegant and feminine. Do not be afraid of experimenting with different shades of colour.

21. Feed-in neat weaving

You can experiment with various styles but always go for something neat. This hairstyle will serve you for a long, and the bun adds extra beauty.

22. Half updo

Different hairdos enhance one's beauty. This latest shuku cornrows hairstyle will give you that elegant look you want.

23. Tiny Ghana weaving shuku

Tiny weaving looks more classy to those with round or oval faces. The neatly done braids can serve you a whole month without any damage.

24. Feed-in high and medium bun

Medium buns are among the trending shuku hairstyles today. This is a great style for both formal and non-formal events.

25. Ponytail with curls

For those who love ponytails, you can have them curled to add extra beauty to the normal look. You can also opt to make them long or short.

26. Simple weaving with ponytail

If you are looking for a simple style, you can go for this mixture of small and big weaving. This look is common among young ladies and teenagers.

27. A royal look

If you love seeking attention wherever you go, this hairstyle will do you good. The additional curls and the bun give you a simple yet unique look.

28. Weaving with metallic beads

While you may opt to go for a simple look, adding metallic beads to the style will give you a more glamorous look. The twisted ponytail adds an extra touch to the entire style.

29. Stylish weaving

Many ladies love tiny weaving as it offers you room to experiment with different styles. You can opt to style it into a bun or just a simple ponytail. Adding beads will give you a stylish look.

30. Junk feed-in

Are you looking for the latest Ghana weaving shuku? Try going for junk feed-in braids. They are easy to do and maintain. Styling them into a bun helps you keep your hair intact all day.

What is the meaning of shuku hairstyle?

The shuku hairstyle is characterized by a braided or twisted crown that is gathered and shaped into a central top knot or bunch. The word shuku means basket in Yoruba.

How long does shuku hairstyle last?

The duration for which a shuku hairstyle lasts can vary depending on several factors, including the individual's hair type, the skill of the stylist, and how well the hairstyle is maintained.

What is the best trending hairstyle?

Hairstyle trends can change frequently. Some of the most trending ones include knotless braids, Brazilian wool hairstyles, short weave hairstyles and Ghana weaving styles.

The latest Ghana weaving shuku suits a lot of women. Try something new, and you will like the result. Always try experimenting with different accessories, such as metallic or golden beads.

