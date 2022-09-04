Best Ankara styles for church that will help you look your best

For many years, Ankara designs have warmed up the hearts of most women and children, especially Africans. The Ankara fabric is versatile and comes in different colours and unique prints. These are the typical qualities of Ankara that have made more people fall in love with Ankara.

Photo: @eileen_nay, @fridah_quemy, @nyarsolder, @ankarastitches, @neema_ @nguoaffordablekenya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many designers have designed hundreds of different Ankara styles anyone can think of. People wear these designs to weddings, church, and other important events. With all the designs glaring at you to be chosen, you have to think of the environment in which you will wear your Ankara. For instance, you must develop a decent and modest Ankara design for the church.

Best Ankara styles for church

Here are some of the best Ankara designs you can wear to the church.

1. A maxi dress

Photo: @Ankarafashionstyle, @irenehosea on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A maxi dress is an obvious option for most women going to church. It is classical and modest for most mature women. A maxi dress is also versatile because slim and plus-size women can look good on them.

This is one Ankara design that is 100% church-approved. It is also among the best Ankara styles for a pastor's wife as it has no ounce of indecency in it.

2. A maxi skirt

Photo: @nguoaffordablekenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a plain top, you can wear a maxi skirt to church. In addition, you can pair a maxi skirt with a plain top and some beautiful jewellery to make it a good set of outfits for a church service.

If you pair the maxi skirt with a top that shows less cleavage, you will surely have a decent outfit for church. But, of course, the top you choose for a maxi skirt can decide if the whole outfit is fit for church or not. But a maxi skirt on its own is a sure church outfit.

3. A long sleeve skater dress

Photo: @nguoaffordablekenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a pair of heels, a long sleeve skater dress is one of the best choices for a church service for any lady. It is elegant yet very decent, chic, and modest.

You are, however, not limited to the type of shoes you can wear; you can also choose to wear beaded sandals with the skater dress.

4. Mermaid dress

Photo: @ankarafashion, @eileen_nay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are other African dress styles for the church that you can have in your closet. This mermaid design has been there for many years, and it seems women still love this type of dress. You can add laces to your dress to make it more modern and stylish.

5. Floral Ankara gown

Photo: @nguoaffordablekenya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Africans have gowns, most of which are made of Ankara fabrics. Floral Ankara gowns are not only great but also have unique patterns that you can design. For example, you can either go for a simple and elegant short floral gown or one that is maxi.

Decent Ankara styles for ladies

Below are some of the best and decent styles any woman can wear to church.

1. Palazzo pants

Photo: @lapassionvoutee, @ankara trendy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Palazzo pants can make the best choices for a church outfit. Palazzo pants are cute and chic; if paired with the right top, you can have the best outfit for church services.

A plain top will mostly work well with any palazzo pants. But ensure that the top you choose should is decent.

2. A jumpsuit

Photo: @Afrikrea, @fashiontrend o Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jumpsuits are a trending fashion in the current world, and fortunately, it is also decent enough for church. You can wear a jumpsuit with a blazer to make it even more modest to wear to church. The blazer is especially excellent if you are dealing with a sleeveless jumpsuit.

You can also choose a blazer with a colour that goes well with your jumpsuit. Plain blazers are good because most Ankara fabrics have enough patterns to deal with.

3. Ankara blazer

Photo: @ankarastitches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What if you have a plain bodycon dress? You can wear it with an Ankara blazer. An Ankara blazer is something that every lady should have in their closet.

The blazer can work with anything plain. That includes your official pants, denim trousers, a plain-coloured dress, etc.

4. A peplum top and skirt

Photo: @nguoaffordablekenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This set is great for both slim and plus-size ladies. But if you are a plus-size lady, you will look good in this set. A peplum top will help you cover up your tummy, making you look like you have a slim waist.

You can also have a pencil skirt to go with this peplum top. You can have both of them in the same African print, and you can also have the top in Ankara while you can have the skirt in a plain colour.

This set is good for the church; it is also decent. It would be best if you were careful that you don't get a skirt that is too tight or too short. You may not need to show cleavage with the peplum top for modesty's sake.

5. Ankara skirt and top

Photo: @ankara.empire, @nguoaffordablekenya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are not a lover of dresses, a skirt will do. A short but knee-length skirt and a decent plain top will do for the church. You can choose a colourful Ankara skirt and a plain top that goes well with the skirt.

You can wear this combination with a pair of wedges. This is a perfect combination of decent Ankara styles for ladies.

6. Simple Ankara mermaid skirt

Photo: @ankaradress on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This beautiful set is among the most simple church dress styles you can get yourself. The Ankara top can match the mermaid skirt you have.

Nowadays, most mermaid skirts will have sl*ts too on the front. However, because you will be wearing a skirt to church, it is a good idea to do away with the sl*t for modesty's sake.

Church Ankara styles for teenage girls

Do you want to wear a simple church dress? Here are some stunning Ankara styles for teenage ladies in 2022.

1. Simple off-shoulder skater dress

Photo: @fridah_quemy, @nyarsolder on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An off-shoulder skater dress worn with a pair of doll shoes is among teenage girls' best church Ankara styles. If you are a parent with a teenage girl wondering what to get for church, then this is a powerful combination.

She will look beautiful and chic but also decent in church with this. The doll shoes or simple standard heels will also make her comfortable.

2. Midi-length straight dresses

Photo: @nguoaffordablekenya, @Ankarafashionstyle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The popularity of Ankara is rising as fashion designers come up with inventive methods to use the fabric in many outfits.

For years, many African women have made midi-length straight dresses a mainstay of their wardrobe. Dresses are simple and a good choice for your Sunday service. In addition, you can blend in with various accessories of your choice and heels.

3. Layered dresses

Photo: @ankarastitches, @neema_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The layered Ankara dresses are the best choice for everyday wear because of their simplicity. However, the most intriguing feature of this design is that you can wear it to church if it is straightforward and stylish.

4. Ankara trousers

Photo: @ankarastitches on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the most varied ways to wear African-printed cloth is with Ankara trousers. Anyone can enjoy comfortable printed fabric trousers thanks to the variety of colours, patterns, and fits. As a parent, you can pick a respectable style that is excellent for attending church.

Your teenage lady will look great with a shirt and pants that match. She can accessorise this straightforward ensemble with various items and basic flat shoes. Additionally, these pants go well with blazers and outfits in solid colours.

English gown styles for church

What are the church's coolest and trendiest English gown styles in 2022? Here is a look at the best English gown styles you can wear to church.

1. Maxi dresses

Photo: @fridah_quemy, @joydeealmeida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many people adore and cherish the English maxi dress look. This is most likely a result of its simplicity and versatility, making it simple to rock with little to no additional accessories.

These maxi dress styles are among the best to wear if you want to stand out and be remembered. Select your favourite dress for church and pair it with basic flats and a handbag.

2. Short, simple dresses

Photo: @sweetren_model, @abbyrotiken, @eileen_nay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the most well-liked dress trends worldwide is the English short gown. They are renowned for their elegant and sophisticated style.

English gown types are made from various materials, including suede, chiffon, and crepe, among many others. Some garments can be made casually or formally, depending on the wearer's preference.

Because Ankara will never lose its appeal to Africans, you must ensure you have a piece for church. The following classy Ankara outfits for women are some of the nicest to wear to church.

READ ALSO: 50 Latest Ankara styles for children to wear in 2022 (pictures)

Legit.ng recently published an article that featured 50 of the most recent Ankara styles for children to wear in 2022. Undoubtedly, Ankara is one of the most popular outfits in today's African fashion industry. The material has been widely used in creating men's, women's, and children's clothing.

Children dressed in Ankara trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, and other outfits are now common in many African countries. Because African printed fabric comes in various colours and patterns, it is simple to find something that will suit your child, whether he or she is a boy or a girl.

Source: Legit.ng