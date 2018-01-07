50 Latest Ankara styles for children to wear in 2022 (pictures)

Ankara is, without a doubt, one of the most popular outfits in today's African fashion industry. The material has been widely used to design men's, women's and children's outfits. Today, children wearing Ankara trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, and other outfits are a common sight in numerous African countries. What are the coolest and trendiest Ankara styles for children in 2022?

Since African printed fabric comes in numerous colours and patterns, it is quite easy to find something that suits your child perfectly, be it a boy or girl.

The latest Ankara styles for children

Here is a look at the best children's Ankara styles today.

Boy's trousers

Boys look fantastic in printed fabric trousers, particularly when paired with matching jackets, blazers, shirts, or t-shirts. These trousers can be made in various designs, including those with belt loops and ones with elastic band waists.

Have your little boy wear ankle-length trousers paired with a matching hat for an even more fashionable look.

Boys' shirts

The shirt is one of the most popular pieces of male clothing in today's fashion industry. Boys' shirts come in numerous designs, including short-sleeved, long-sleeved, buttonless, buttoned, round collar, and regular collar.

For a classy look, go for a shirt fashioned from plain material but with a touch of printed fabric on one sleeve, the chest, or a strip on the back. You can also have the entire shirt made from printed fabric for an unmistakably African look. You can choose from the numerous plain and pattern styles for children.

Boys' shorts

Boys are known to love shorts due to the freedom they come with. Shorts are less restrictive and can easily accommodate the remarkably active lifestyle synonymous with young boys. Like trousers, one can choose to have their shorts made in various designs, some of the most common being the knee-length, thigh-length, and three-quarter shorts.

These shorts can be perfectly paired with t-shirts, shirts, or hoodies.

Hoodies

The classic hoodie is one of the best ways to try out printed fabric. This is because the hoodie's design allows one to experiment with the amount of printed fabric to have on plain material. For your child, choose a plain neutral colour and have the printed fabric incorporated onto the chest area, the pocket area, or along the sleeves.

You cannot go wrong with the hoodie if you are looking for the ideal Ankara style for a teenage girl in 2022.

Ankara styles for children's gowns

What are the latest Ankara styles for a girl child in 2022? Well, you can try the classic gown for a start. This outfit carries with it some timeless elegance that works for everyone regardless of age. There are numerous Ankara gown styles for kids in today's fashion world. These range from the mermaid gown to the peplum design and everything in between.

The pictures of Ankara styles for children's gowns above will help you choose the ideal design for your child.

Girls' trousers and jumpsuits

If children's Ankara gown styles do not appeal to your kid, perhaps she is more of a trouser and jumpsuit type of kid. In this case, consider one of the designs shown above. The trousers can be made in different fits and lengths, as can the jumpsuits.

Girls' shorts and skirts

Shorts and skirts are greatly preferred by kids in areas that experience hot weather. These outfits can be designed in various styles, colours, and patterns. Feel free to pair them up with conventional or African printed fabric tops, blazers, t-shirts, or light sweaters.

There are numerous Ankara styles for children to choose from today. These include shorts and trousers for boys and girls, jumpsuits, and printed fabric gowns for girls.

