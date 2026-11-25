Jowizaza, born Joseph Ezeokafor Jr., is a Nigerian businessman and socialite associated with Jezco Oil and Lubricants, a family-owned oil and gas company. His business background, luxury lifestyle and philanthropic activities have drawn attention on social media, although his personal net worth has not been publicly verified.

Jowizaza poses on a staircase in a luxury interior (L) and outdoors in a white blazer (R). Photo: @jowizazaa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jowizaza's real name is Joseph Eze Okafor Jr. , and he was born on 19 March 1985 in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, Nigeria.

, and he was born on 19 March 1985 in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, Nigeria. He is associated with Jezco Oil and Lubricants , a company founded by his father, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, in 1980.

, a company founded by his father, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, in 1980. His personal wealth is not publicly verified , and no reliable financial disclosure confirms his net worth.

, and no reliable financial disclosure confirms his net worth. In August 2026, Jowizaza's father was kidnapped in Awka, Anambra State , and held for 10 days before being released safely on 15 August 2026.

, and held for 10 days before being released safely on 15 August 2026. Jowizaza's car collection is reportedly worth over ₦2 billion, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador, and Chevrolet Camaro.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Joseph Eze Okafor Jr. Nickname Jowizaza / Jowi Zaza Date of birth 19 March 1985 Place of birth Ekwulobia, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity Occupation Businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist Company Jezco Oil and Lubricants Marital status Married (wife: Melanie) Education Madonna University, Okija; Coventry University (Master’s) Instagram @jowizazaa

Jowizaza's early life and family background

Jowizaza was born on 19 March 1985 in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, Nigeria. Ekwulobia sits within the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, a region widely regarded across Nigeria as a hub of entrepreneurship where prominent business families have built commercial empires spanning oil and gas, manufacturing, and trading.

He is the son of Chief Joseph Ezeokafor Sr., a well-known businessman and founder of Jezco Oil, a company dealing in oil and lubricants. His father founded the oil and gas firm Jezco Oil and Jezco Lubricants in 1980, and the company operates filling stations and energy facilities across Nigeria.

Jowi Zaza spent much of his childhood in Enugu State. He attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Nsude, Enugu State, for his secondary education, then attended Madonna University in Okija, Anambra State, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He later earned a Master’s degree from Coventry University.

His father: Chief Joseph Ezeokafor

Top 5 facts about Jowizaza. Photo: @jowizazaa (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor founded the Jezco Group of Companies and is the patriarch of the Ezeokafor family. Multiple sources suggest his personal net worth runs into the billions of dollars, cementing the family's status among Nigeria's most powerful business dynasties. He has two sons and five daughters.

Jowizaza's career: running the Jezco empire

Jowizaza is widely profiled as the CEO of Jezco Oil and Jezco Lubricants, a thriving oil and gas enterprise his father, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor Sr., established in 1980. He began his career in the family business, where he played a prominent role in managing and expanding Jezco Oil & Gas—though his executive standing became the subject of a public family dispute in August 2026, when his eldest sister claimed he had been removed as a director.

The company has expanded with filling stations and retail outlets across Nigeria. Jowizaza's public profile and wealth are closely tied to his family's ownership of Jezco Oil and Lubricants, a company that has operated in Nigeria's oil and gas sector for more than four decades.

Beyond oil, Jowizaza's business footprint spans oil, medical gases, and philanthropy. He actively supports educational initiatives and community projects, using his platform to support local causes.

Social media and public persona

Jowizaza maintains an active presence on social media, particularly Instagram ( @jowizazaa), where he shares glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle, travels, and philanthropic activities. While entertainment blogs have circulated unverified follower milestones across his accounts, his high online visibility has not always worked in his favour—as the events of August 2026 made very public.

Jowizaza net worth: how wealthy is he?

Jowizaza's personal net worth is not publicly known, as no verified financial disclosure or credible independent estimate establishes how much he owns. His association with Jezco Oil and Lubricants, a family business in Nigeria's oil and gas sector, has contributed to his public image as a wealthy businessman.

He is also known for his luxury cars, social media presence and reported property holdings. However, details about his personal investments, assets, liabilities and earnings have not been independently established, making it difficult to determine his actual wealth.

His business background is closely associated with:

Jezco Oil and Lubricants: The family business founded by his father, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor.

The family business founded by his father, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor. Other business interests: He has been associated with ventures beyond the oil and gas sector, although publicly available details about their ownership and financial performance remain limited.

He has been associated with ventures beyond the oil and gas sector, although publicly available details about their ownership and financial performance remain limited. Luxury lifestyle: His social media posts featuring expensive vehicles, travel and other luxury items have attracted attention, but these do not establish his personal net worth.

Jowizaza's cars: an extraordinary garage

Few things define Jowizaza's public image more than his car collection. He took delivery of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV worth ₦280 million, which joined several other luxury cars in his garage collectively worth over ₦2 billion.

He also presented his father with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a birthday gift — a gesture that drew widespread admiration across Nigerian social media. He also gifted himself a Lamborghini Aventador worth $315,000 on his birthday, showcasing his love for speed and luxury.

His full collection reportedly includes a Polaris Slingshot, Range Rover Sport, Chevrolet Camaro, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Phantom, and Bentley Continental, among others.

Jowizaza's personal life

Marriage to Melanie

Nigerian billionaire Jowizaza and his wife Melanie became a talking point months after their wedding. Legit.ng reported that the couple tied the knot in an indoor traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra, surrounded by family and close friends.

Jowizaza keeps details of his marriage and children firmly out of the public eye. While he shows off his lifestyle online, he keeps details about his wife and children strictly private.

Family and siblings

Blessing Ezeokafor is the eldest child of Chief Joseph Ezeokafor. She entered the public consciousness in August 2026, when she publicly addressed her brother during their father's kidnapping crisis. Jowizaza's given first name, Eberechukwu, was also confirmed in reporting from that period.

Latest news: father kidnapped and freed in August 2026

The most significant recent development involving Jowizaza came in August 2026, when his family faced a terrifying ordeal.

Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor was abducted in early August 2026 at Ifite-Awka in Anambra State while travelling to a prayer ground alongside a Reverend Sister. His captors initially demanded ₦700 million in ransom before reportedly increasing the sum to ₦1.5 billion during negotiations.

During the ordeal, Blessing Ezeokafor publicly called out her brother Jowizaza on Facebook, accusing him of fuelling the crisis through exaggerated displays of wealth on social media. As published by The Guardian Nigeria, he said:

Why Jowizaza my brother. You are the cause of this madness. Social media noise, when we don't have that money. You use audio money to make hoodlums think the money is available.

Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor regained his freedom after spending 10 days in captivity in Anambra State. The Anambra State Police Command confirmed that both Chief Ezeokafor and the Reverend Sister had been freed and returned home safely on 15 August 2026.

Jowizaza took to Instagram on Saturday, 15 August 2026, to share his first public reaction since news of his father's release from captivity broke. Rather than making a lengthy statement, Jowizaza shared a brief caption ("Forever grateful") accompanied by a gospel song by renowned Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey.

There is no verified evidence linking Jowizaza's social media activities directly to his father's abduction, though the episode sparked a wider conversation in Nigeria about the risks of conspicuous wealth displays online.

FAQs

What is Jowizaza's real name? His real name is Joseph Ezeokafor Jr. (also written as Joseph Eze Okafor Jr.). He is also referred to as Jowi Zaza. How old is Jowizaza? Born on 19 March 1985, Jowizaza is 41 years old as of November 2026. What is Jowizaza's net worth? Jowizaza's net worth is not publicly known. No reliable financial disclosure or independently verified estimate confirms his personal wealth. Where is Jowizaza from? The Nigerian entrepreneur hails from Ekwulobia in Anambra State, in south-eastern Nigeria, and is of Igbo descent. What company does Jowizaza run? He is associated with Jezco Oil and Lubricants, an oil and gas company founded in 1980 by his father, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor. Is Jowizaza married? Yes. He traditionally married his wife, Melanie, in a ceremony held in Anambra State. What happened to Jowizaza's father in 2026? Chief Joseph Ezeokafor was kidnapped in early August 2026 at Ifite-Awka, Anambra State. He was held for 10 days before being released safely on 15 August 2026. What cars does Jowizaza own? Entertainment blogs report that his collection includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley Continental, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Chevrolet Camaro, and several other luxury vehicles collectively valued at over ₦2 billion.

We also highlighted facts about Nigeria's youngest billionaires, including their estimated fortunes, business ventures and paths to wealth across technology, media, oil and entertainment.

At the top of the list is Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, whose estimated net worth reaches $6 billion, while 12-year-old Muhammed Awal Mustapha is described as the youngest. Find out how the figures compare and which ventures helped build their fortunes.

Source: Legit.ng