Naomi Silekunola, former wife of the Ooni of Ife, turned heads with her grand entrance at Baba Ijesha's son's naming ceremony in Lagos

The event at White Stone Event Centre in Ikeja drew a crowd of Nollywood stars, socialites and public figures on Thursday, November 12

Videos of Olori Silekunola's white attire and commanding presence at the celebration have since gone viral on social media

Videos from Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee's son's naming ceremony and thanksgiving party are making rounds online, and one guest in particular has become the talk of the moment: Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife.

The event was held at White Stone Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, November 12, to celebrate the couple's baby boy, whose arrival they announced on June 15.

Ooni’s Olori Naomi Silekunola among the guests who attended Baba Ijesha’s child naming ceremony. Credit: olorisilekunolanaomi/ceoluminee

Source: Instagram

The gathering drew a wide cross-section of entertainers, socialites and public figures, but it was Olori Silekunola's entrance that commanded the most attention.

Dressed in an all-white outfit, the former queen arrived with her entourage, prompting guests to reach for their phones to capture the moment. A separate clip showed her warmly exchanging pleasantries with attendees before settling into her seat.

Nollywood turns up for Baba Ijesha

The ceremony also served as something of a Nollywood reunion. Veteran actors Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri and Olaiya Igwe were among the familiar faces spotted at the venue. Mercy Aigbe, Laide Bakare, Foluke Daramola, Eniola Ajao, Moyo Lawal, Yomi Fash-Lanso and Regina Chukwu were also in attendance, alongside Peju Ogunmola, Sola Kosoko, Toyosi Adesanya, Kemi Korede, Bimbo Afolayan, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Sikiratu Sindodo, Dayo Amusa, Baba Elesho, Fali Werepe and Yetunde Wunmi.

MC Oluomo, Phyna and Imisi also present

Beyond the movie industry, the event attracted former Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. Former Big Brother Naija winners Phyna and Imisi rounded out the high-profile guest list.

The celebration carries added significance given Baba Ijesha's recent history. The actor was released from prison in November 2025 after serving time following his conviction in a child assault case. The naming ceremony marks a new chapter for him and CEO Luminee, who is said to have connections to the former Olori through her work as a designer at the palace.

Naomi Silekunola drew every eye as she arrived at Baba Ijesha’s son's naming ceremony. Credit: ceoluminee

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Olori Silekunola Naomi arrived at Baba Ijesha's event is below:

What people said about Ooni's queen

Here is what fans said about the event on Twitter:

@thereal_fella_:

"Baba ijesha's wife (Ceoluminee) used to be Ooni of ife wife's designer when she was at the palace., it was from there she got to know Ooni very well."

@chocmanix:

"This is so beautiful"

@LongLiveNaseer:

"She knows how to make an entrance and command attention"

@obisense1:

"This baba ijesha still Dey muzz me. That man sef no small"

@chameleon_fr:

"Baba Ijesha is influential"

@Ikopima09:

"Doings just choke"

@DawnPHC:

"Her dress fits her perfectly"

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth. The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature, while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng