Pete Edochie's Final Prayer Before Death Emerges: “He Had One Wish for God."
- Pete Edochie made an emotional prayer before his death, asking God not to allow him to become a burden to people around him
- The actor shared his concerns about his declining health during a visit to fellow actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana, in early October 2026
- Edochie, who struggled with walking and recurring body swelling, died at 79 on November 25 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer
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Before his death, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie had one heartfelt wish concerning his health and the people closest to him.
The legendary actor had asked God not to allow him to become a burden to those around him as his health declined.
Pete Edochie's emotional prayer before death
In early October, Edochie visited fellow actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana, where he spoke candidly about his health challenges.
The actor disclosed that walking had become difficult for him and that some parts of his body occasionally became swollen.
Speaking about his condition, he said:
"Sometimes I get up, and parts of my body are swollen. After some time, it goes down again. Like my hand is swollen now."
He then made an emotional appeal to God, acknowledging that life and death were beyond human control.
"I just keep asking God, You are the author of life. Whenever you feel it's time for me to go, just take me, don't let me bother the people who are around me. Just take me," he said.
Actor's death announced at 79
Edochie died at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, in Enugu, Nigeria, aged 79.
According to a statement released by his family, the veteran actor died after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.
His death marked the loss of one of Nigeria's most respected screen legends, best remembered for portraying Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.
Watch the Facebook video of Pete Edochie speaking here:
Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral.
In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.
The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.