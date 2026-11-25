Pete Edochie made an emotional prayer before his death, asking God not to allow him to become a burden to people around him

The actor shared his concerns about his declining health during a visit to fellow actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana, in early October 2026

Edochie, who struggled with walking and recurring body swelling, died at 79 on November 25 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

Before his death, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie had one heartfelt wish concerning his health and the people closest to him.

The legendary actor had asked God not to allow him to become a burden to those around him as his health declined.

Pete Edochie wants God not to allow him to become a burden to those around him as his health declines. Photos: @peteedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie's emotional prayer before death

In early October, Edochie visited fellow actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, Ghana, where he spoke candidly about his health challenges.

The actor disclosed that walking had become difficult for him and that some parts of his body occasionally became swollen.

Speaking about his condition, he said:

"Sometimes I get up, and parts of my body are swollen. After some time, it goes down again. Like my hand is swollen now."

He then made an emotional appeal to God, acknowledging that life and death were beyond human control.

"I just keep asking God, You are the author of life. Whenever you feel it's time for me to go, just take me, don't let me bother the people who are around me. Just take me," he said.

Actor's death announced at 79

Edochie died at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, in Enugu, Nigeria, aged 79.

According to a statement released by his family, the veteran actor died after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His death marked the loss of one of Nigeria's most respected screen legends, best remembered for portraying Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Watch the Facebook video of Pete Edochie speaking here:

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral.

In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx.

Source: Legit.ng