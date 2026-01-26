Africa Digital Media Awards

Meet the 10+ youngest billionaires in Nigeria and how they made their fortunes
Meet the 10+ youngest billionaires in Nigeria and how they made their fortunes

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
8 min read

The youngest billionaires in Nigeria hold net worths that range from ₦2.1 billion ($1.5 million) to ₦8.9 trillion ($6 billion). The list includes tech founders such as Mark Essien and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, oil magnates such as Joseph Eze Okafor, and entertainment giants such as Linda Ikeji and Jason Njoku.

The youngest billionaires in Nigeria, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Igho Sanomi, Obinna Iyiegbu, Ladi Delano, and Mark Essie, and their net worths
Young billionaires in Nigeria are Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Igho Sanomi, Obinna Iyiegbu, Ladi Delano, and Mark Essie. Photo: @obi_cubana, @fabentrepreneur, @adonismedia24, @HTTCL (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The richest young billionaires in Nigeria include self-made media, tech, and oil moguls such as Ladi Delano, Mark Essien, Linda Ikeji, and Jason Njoku.
  • The richest young billionaire in Nigeria is Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, a techpreneur with a net worth of between ₦1.4 trillion and ₦8.9 trillion ($1 billion–$6 billion).
  • The youngest person on Nigeria's youngest billionaires list is Muhammed Awal Mustapha, or Mompha Junior, whose net worth is alleged to be ₦21.7 billion ($15 million) at 12 years of age.

Who are the youngest billionaires in Nigeria?

In compiling the list of the youngest billionaires in Nigeria, we used recorded net worth estimates, noting that these values may change over time due to new business developments or market fluctuations. The figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including BusinessDay NG, Forbes, and Business Daily Africa.

Individual

Age (as of January 2026)

Net worth in Naira (₦)

Estimate net worth in U.S. dollars ($)

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

34 years

₦1.4 trillion–₦8.9 trillion

$1 billion–$6 billion

Igho Sanomi

50 years

₦1.4 trillion–₦1.8 trillion

$1 billion–$1.3 billion

Obinna Iyiegbu

43 years

₦725 billion–₦1.4 trillion

$500 million–$1 billion

Ladi Delano

45 years

₦725 billion

$500 million

Mark Essien

41 years

₦725 billion

$500 million

Joseph Eze Okafor

41 years

₦108.2 billion

$74.6 million

Sijibomi Ogundele

44 years

₦71 billion

$50 million

Linda Ikeji

45 years

₦43.5 billion–₦58 billion

$30 million–$40 million

Jason Njoku

45 years

₦43.5 billion

$30 million

Muhammed Awal Mustapha

12 years

₦21.7 billion

$15 million

Seyi Tinubu

40 years

₦2.1 billion

$1.5 million

11. Seyi Tinubu ($1.5 million)

Seyi Tinubu pictured indoors
Seyi Tinubu, a prominent businessman in the digital media and advertising industry. Photo: @SeyiiTinubu
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Oluwaseyi Abiodun Tinubu
  • Date of birth: 13 October 1985
  • Age: 40 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Digital media, advertising

According to Businessday NG, Seyi Tinubu's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. Seyi is the CEO of Loatsad Promo Media Ltd., a leading advertising company in Nigeria. According to his company profile, he has overseen over 1,000 advertising transactions at the helm of the firm, representing billions in transaction value​.

While Loatsad Promo Media Ltd. is his most visible venture, his portfolio includes board roles such as in the Chaguory Group. He is a Nigerian lawyer with leadership roles linked to his father, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his traditional title, Okanlomo of Eyo Oba.

10. Muhammed Awal Mustapha ($15 million)

Muhammed Awal Mustapha posing in front of his yellow Lamborghini Aventador
Muhammed Awal Mustapha, also known as Mompha Junior, has been dubbed the world's youngest billionaire. Photo: @mompha.junior
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Muhammed Awal Mustapha
  • Date of birth: April 2012
  • Age: 12 years old as of January 2026
  • Industry: Social media influencing

Muhammed Awal Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha Junior, is a young Nigerian recognised as one of the youngest billionaires in the country. At 12 years old, Muhammed Awal Mustapha has garnered approximately $15 million, according to SupercarBlondie.

9. Jason Njoku ($30 million)

Jason Njoku wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and a black watch, poses with his arms crossed
Jason Njoku is a tech and entertainment entrepreneur and the chairman of the first-ever Aswad Film Festival. Photo: @JasonNjoku
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Jason Chukwuma Njoku
  • Date of birth: 11 December 1980
  • Age: 45 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Media, entertainment, technology

As per The Whistler Newspaper, Jason Njoku, the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, has a net worth of about $30 million. His net worth stems from creating and managing one of Nigeria's first subscription video-on-demand platforms for Nollywood films.

In addition to contributing to the rise of digital streaming in the region, the British Nigerian has created a diversified portfolio through Njokuzilla, a family-owned conglomerate that operates in technology, media, and entertainment with an angel investment list of over 30 startups.

8. Linda Ikeji ($30 million–$40 million)

Linda Ikeji poses sitting on a white sofa in a dark sleeveless outfit and jewelry
Linda Ikeji is renowned for her influence in the Nigerian media industry as a blogger, writer, and filmmaker. Photo: @officiallindaikeji
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Linda Ifeoma Ikeji
  • Date of birth: 19 September 1980
  • Age: 45 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Media, entertainment

Linda Ikeji, dubbed the queen of blogging, has transitioned from a blog-only venture to a diversified media conglomerate that includes film production and streaming. The mediapreneur began her blogging journey through Linda Ikeji's blog in 2006.

In August 2016, she expanded her business to include Linda Ikeji TV, an online radio station (Linda Ikeji Radio), and a music website (Linda Ikeji Music). Most recently, in 2025, she released her debut film, Dark October, a Netflix true crime drama that is based on the Aluu Four lynching, as well as the thriller film, Reverse.

7. Sijibomi Ogundele ($50 million)

Sijibomi Ogundele poses standing in a white traditional Nigerian agbada, and a red patterned fila (cap)
Sijibomi Ogundele, the CEO of the Sujimoto Construction Company, is a luxury real estate developer known for residences such as LucreziaBySujimoto. Photo: @SijibomiOgundele
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Olasijibomi Ogundele
  • Date of birth: 8 April 1981
  • Age: 44 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Luxury real estate, construction

Sijibomi Ogundele is the CEO of Sujimoto Construction Limited, a prominent real estate and hospitality company in Nigeria. Ogundele began his career in risk assessment and SME lending before moving to the Nigerian real estate market.

From projects such as Moto Finance in Paris, Accra, Dubai, Madrid and New York City, Ogundele is redefining luxury real estate with landmark residential developments in Lagos, Dubai, and Riyadh.

6. Joseph Eze Okafor ($74.6 million)

Joseph Eze Okafor (Jr.) seen wearing a traditional Nigerian outfit, in front of a building and cars
Joseph EzeOkafor (Jr.), the founder of Jezco Oil, is popularly known as Jowi Zaza. Photo: @7thgearautos
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor
  • Date of birth: 19 March 1985
  • Age: 41 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Oil, gas

Joseph Eze Okafor, better known as Jowi Zaza, is a Nigerian oil magnate and the CEO of Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd. Founded by his father in 1980, Jowi inherited the business, and under his leadership, the company has grown significantly. His luxury car collection includes a ₦78 million Bentley Continental GT, a ₦15 million Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

5. Mark Essien ($500 million)

Mark Essien poses with his arms crossed in a light blue and white striped collared shirt
Mark Essien is the founder and CEO of Hotels.ng. Photo: @9japhotoa
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Mark Anthony Essien
  • Date of birth: 18 December 1980
  • Age: 45 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Hospitality, technology

According to BusinessDay NG, Mark Essien's net worth is alleged to be $500 million (₦725 billion). Essein founded Hotels.ng, an online hotel booking platform, in 2012 with a $75,000 investment and went on to raise over $1 million in funding. The software developer is also the brains behind Fly.africa, a dedicated flight booking engine.

Essien established HNG Internships, a program designed to bridge the software engineering and technical skills gap in Nigeria. His portfolio also includes Lenco, Zuri Team, and the Ibom Innovation Network.

4. Ladi Delano ($500 million)

Ladi Delano poses sitting on a couch, wearing a gray suit and white shirt
Nigerian entrepreneur Ladi Delano is the founder and CEO of Moove and the Delano Group. Photo: @YIGGI2016
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Ladi Delano
  • Date of birth: 1983
  • Age: 43 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Fintech, transport, venture capital

Ladi Delano is a British Nigerian entrepreneur behind Moove Africa, one of the top tech startups in Nigeria. Working alongside Jide Odunsi, Moove has secured lucrative partnerships with companies like Waymo and Uber, with over $174.5 million in funding.

According to the Tech Cabal, Moove recorded an annual recurring revenue of nearly $400 million by mid-2025, up from $275 million in 2024. Earlier ventures included Solidarnosc Asia, an alcoholic beverage company that sold for over $15 million, and a $1 billion joint venture with the Indonesian conglomerate Bakrie Group, among others.

3. Obinna Iyiegbu ($500 million–$1 billion)

Obi Cubana wearing a traditional white outfit and traditional Igbo red cap
Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), pictured during a ceremony in which he was bestowed with a chieftaincy title, Okpataozueora I of Oba, in Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State. Photo: @obi_cubana
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Obinna Tochuukwu Iyiegbu
  • Date of birth: 12 April 1975
  • Age: 50 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Hospitality, entertainment

BusinessDay NG reports that Obi Cubana has a net worth of about $500 million. The serial entrepreneur began his path to becoming a billionaire working as an estate agent. Speaking to the BBC, he described how he earned his first million.

After im comot school, e dey Abuja dey do National Youth Service (NYSC) for 1999, wia im serve for di National Assembly... But im big break come e say, as e bin meet one client wey give am house furnishing contract... We do [di job] well o, e dash me N500k...inside di job my profit come be like N600 and something [thousand], so na N1.1m be that.

Starting with a nightclub, Ibiza Night Club in Abuja in 2008, he has gone on to establish and head the Cubana Group, which owns several high-end nightclubs, lounges, and hotels. Over time, his portfolio has expanded to include Cubana Trading and Investments, the Kubana Millennium City, and Odogwu Bitters.

2. Igho Sanomi ($1 billion–$1.3 billion)

Igho Charles Sanomi poses in a black suit, sitting on a wooden desk in an office.
Igho Sanomi is a businessman, geologist, and philanthropist, and the founder of the Taleveras Group, an African energy conglomerate. Photo: @not2young2run
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Igho Charles Sanomi II
  • Date of birth: 17 May 1975
  • Age: 50 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Oil, gas, real estate, telecommunications

According to Businessday NG and The Guardian, Igho Sanomi is one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires, with a net worth of between $1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Sanomi founded Taleveras Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in trading, construction, infrastructure, and energy exploration and production. As of 2008, the global energy and services company Taleveras recorded an annual revenue of $2 billion.

1. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji ($1 billion–$6 billion)

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji smiles broadly while seated in a brown button-tufted armchair.
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is a Nigerian tech entrepreneur and investor known for his significant contributions to the African tech ecosystem through Flutterwave and Andela. Photo: @onyekanwelue
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji
  • Date of birth: 28 March 1991
  • Age: 34 years as of January 2026
  • Industry: Technology, venture capital

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is a Nigerian entrepreneur and venture capitalist known for co-founding Andela, Flutterwave, Future Africa, and Learn2Earn NG, some of Africa’s most successful tech companies. Today, he sits at the helm of TN Macaulay and Medplus Pharmacy Limited.

According to his Forbes profile and Tracxn, Flutterwave received $15.7 million in funding and $1.2 billion in transactions a year after it was founded in 2017. In 2023, the unicorn company recorded an annual revenue of $6.7 million and $489 in total funding. Andela also received $24 million in funding from Mark Zuckerberg by 2018.

Who is the youngest billionaire in Nigeria?

12-year-old luxury content creator Muhammed Awal Mustapha is regarded as the youngest billionaire in the country. Based on his social media profiles, aspects of his luxurious lifestyle include several mansions in his name, private jet travel, designer clothing, and a fleet of supercars.

Is Peller the youngest billionaire in Nigeria?

At the time of this writing, there is no verified documentation proving Peller's net worth. However, during a TikTok Live with a fellow content creator, Sandra Benede, the Nigerian online streamer's wealth was allegedly estimated at ₦1.5 billion, with monthly earnings of at least ₦30 million.

The list of the youngest billionaires in Nigeria reflects a diversified portfolio whose net worth ranges between ₦2.1 billion and ₦8.9 trillion ($1 million and $6 billion). While some, such as Joseph Eze Okafor, inherited established empires, many on this list are self-made entrepreneurs who have scaled businesses to multi-million and billion-dollar valuations.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest women in Nigeria. The wealthiest women in Nigeria have built their fortunes in a diverse mix of fields, including beauty, fashion, retail, energy, real estate, media, entertainment, and technology.

These include industry giants such as Folorunsho Alakija, who has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, built through Famfa Oil and investments in fashion, real estate, and printing. Read on for details of the wealthiest women in the country, including Mo Abudu, Stella Oduah, Daisy Danjuma, and Bola Shagaya, among others.

Source: Legit.ng

