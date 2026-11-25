Tierra Davis landed on Love Island USA Season 8 as a Casa Amor bombshell with a declaration that became instantly iconic — "You can pipe down, I'm Titi!" — but it was a 2018 restraining order that dominated the headlines when her name started trending. The Inglewood native, model, and nanny had already stirred up the villa before the past caught up with her, sparking a nationwide conversation about who gets cast on reality television and what producers do (or don't) check.

Tierra Davis attends the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Gala at Hollywood Palladium. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tierra Davis entered Love Island USA as a Casa Amor bombshell in Season 8 , premiering on 2 June 2026 on Peacock.

as a , premiering on 2 June 2026 on Peacock. A civil harassment restraining order was filed against Davis in October 2018 by a then-16-year-old named Shayla Woodard, though the case was later dismissed in December of that year.

by a then-16-year-old named Shayla Woodard, though the case was later dismissed in December of that year. Davis stands 5'10" tall and was born on 18 February 2001 , making her 25 years old as of November 2026.

and was born , making her 25 years old as of November 2026. After making their relationship official in the villa, Davis and KC Chandler were dumped ahead of the final four and continued dating outside the show.

Following her Love Island USA run, Davis's public profile grew substantially, including joint appearances with Chandler and a couples podcast.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Tierra "Titi" Davis Date of birth 18 February 2001 Age 25 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Inglewood, California, USA Nationality American Height 5'10" (177 cm) Occupation Model, nanny, dancer Known for Love Island USA Season 8 Instagram @tierraaa_._

Who is Tierra Davis from Love Island USA?

Tierra "Titi" Davis is an Inglewood native who works as a nanny, model, and dancer, appearing in runway shows, music videos, and YouTube series. She is of Belizean descent, as indicated by the Belize flag in her Instagram bio.

Before the villa, Tierra held a range of jobs including nannying children, helping children with autism, and assisting passengers who require wheelchairs at airports.

Early career in modelling and music videos

She modelled professionally and walked in Los Angeles Swim Week in Summer 2024. She has also appeared in music videos for artists including Metro Boomin, Kevin Gates, Don Toliver, and Future. Most notably, she featured in Karol G's "WATATI" with Aldo Ranks.

She appeared in a DuB Family YouTube video called "Find Your Match Based On Rizz: Hidden Faces!", in which she blind-dated seven men to find the most charismatic match, drawing comparisons to Love Is Blind.

In that video, Tierra said she believed her best feature was her 5'10" height.

Top 5 facts about Tierra Davis. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tierra Davis' Casa Amor entrance on Love Island USA

Love Island USA Season 8 premiered on 2 June 2026 on Peacock. On Day 16, Tierra entered Casa Amor alongside five other new women: Alannah, Amora, Jaiden, Parmida, and Sydney.

Tierra wasn't shy about making her priorities clear from the start: she had her eye firmly on original islander KC Chandler. Her connection with KC Chandler built faster than his existing relationship with Aniya Harvey during the Casa Amor period. In an exchange reported by Yahoo Entertainment, Tierra boldly declared:

You can pipe down, I'm Titi!

When the Casa Amor twist concluded, KC chose to bring Tierra back to the main villa, while Aniya also recoupled with KC. Tierra's entrance sparked an argument with original islander Trinity Tatum.

On Day 30, KC and Tierra were dumped from the island after receiving the fewest public votes.

KC Chandler and Tierra Davis go official

Despite their exit before the final four, the couple's story continued outside the villa. Tierra and KC officially became boyfriend and girlfriend during Season 8, with KC telling her that although they hadn't had much time together, she made him feel a way he hadn't felt for anyone else.

After leaving the villa, the pair launched a joint podcast, KC & Titi, to talk about their relationship, navigate life after the show, and handle online criticism. In post-show interviews and podcast coverage, the two described their bond in three words each—with KC saying "funny, passionate, and stable"—while thanking supportive fans amid harsh online comments.

The Tierra Davis restraining order: what actually happened?

This is the story that trailed Tierra Davis into the villa. A civil harassment restraining order was filed against her in 2018, after she allegedly physically assaulted a woman and threatened to shoot her —as reported by TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a woman named Shayla Woodard filed the restraining order against Davis in 2018, claiming she was physically assaulted on 2 October of that year.

Davis was 17 years old at the time of the incident. The restraining order was filed by Shayla Woodard, then 16, who said the altercation stemmed from a dispute over the same ex-boyfriend.

The court documents, as reported by Distractify, included Woodard's account of events:

Tierra Davis has been harassing me by phone beginning [Oct. 2, 2018] at 1:04 p.m., where she kept telling me she would find me. I guess she was right because when she did, and after the assault on me, she threatened to shoot me next time.

What happened with the case?

Although a temporary restraining order was granted, a judge later dismissed the case in December 2018. There are no public reports of criminal charges filed by prosecutors over the 2018 incident, and entertainment coverage has not confirmed what appeared on any official casting background check.

Sources told TMZ that Shayla only found out Tierra was on Love Island that same week the story broke, but had no ill feelings toward her and believed people can evolve.

Neither Davis nor representatives for the show publicly addressed the restraining order at the time of reporting. Commentators noted the sensitivity of the situation, given that the TMZ report involved allegations from when both women were minors and the restraining order case was dismissed.

Latest news

Tierra Davis and KC Chandler attended New York Fashion Week together in September 2026, appearing at events and sitting front row for shows alongside fellow Love Island USA alums.

In August 2026, after photos from the Season 8 reunion carpet drew online criticism, Davis asked fans for "grace and kindness" on Instagram Stories, explaining it was her first red carpet event and that she was still figuring out her personal style, makeup, and hair.

Tierra "Titi" Davis and KC Chandler at Peacock's "Love Island USA" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katie Flores

Source: Getty Images

Following her appearance on the show, Davis's social media presence expanded rapidly alongside her post-villa projects and public appearances.

Tierra Davis' net worth

No verified sources from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, or similar authorities have published an estimated net worth for Tierra Davis at the time of writing. Given her modelling, dancing, music video appearances, and growing social media presence following Love Island USA, it is reasonable to expect this figure to be published as her public profile continues to rise.

FAQs

How old is Tierra Davis? The American model was born on 18 February 2001 and is 25 years old as of November 2026. Where is Tierra Davis from? She was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and currently lives in Inglewood, California. What is Tierra Davis's height? She stands at 5'10" (177 cm), which she has described as her best feature. What is Tierra Davis's restraining order story? In 2018, a woman named Shayla Woodard filed a civil harassment restraining order against Davis, alleging physical assault and a threat involving a firearm over a dispute about an ex-boyfriend. Both were minors at the time. A judge granted a temporary restraining order, then dismissed the case in December 2018, and no criminal charges were ever filed. Did Tierra Davis and KC Chandler stay together after Love Island USA? Yes. The couple made their relationship official on the show, continued dating after leaving the villa, appeared together at New York Fashion Week in September 2026, and launched a joint podcast called KC & Titi. What was Tierra Davis's job before Love Island USA? She worked as a nanny, model, and dancer, with runway credits including Los Angeles Swim Week 2024 and appearances in several well-known music videos. What is Tierra Davis's Instagram handle? Her verified Instagram account is @tierraaa._, which had surpassed 420,000 followers by September 2026. Was Tierra Davis criminally charged over the 2018 incident? No. There are no public reports of criminal charges filed over the incident, and a judge dismissed the civil restraining order case in December 2018.

We also highlighted facts about Tichina Arnold's relationship history, including her two marriages, her daughter and her confirmed romance with Brian Austin Green.

Arnold's second marriage ended after a leaked private recording led to a public cheating scandal. She has remained single since her divorce was finalised in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng