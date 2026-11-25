Senator Saliu Mustapha announced the death of Balogun Gambari of Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo Balogun, on Wednesday, November 25

The senator described the passing as a painful loss to the Ilorin Emirate's traditional institution and its people

Mustapha extended condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, the Emirate Traditional Council, the Gambari Community and the deceased's family

The Balogun Gambari of Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo Balogun, has died, leaving the emirate's traditional institution and its people in mourning.

Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central and holds the title of Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, broke the news in a statement on Wednesday, November 25.

Balogun Gambari of Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo Balogun, is dead Photo Credit: @RealMallamSaliu

Source: Twitter

Mustapha described the death as a painful loss, saying Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo Balogun had served the emirate with wisdom and that many people had benefited directly from his guidance during his lifetime.

Senator Mustapha's condolences

In his statement, Mustapha extended condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, the Ilorin Emirate Traditional Council, the deceased's immediate family, the Gambari Community, and the wider Ilorin Emirate.

He opened with the Islamic prayer "Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un," which translates as "Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return," and prayed that Allah would forgive the late Balogun's shortcomings, grant him rest in Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family the strength to cope with what he called an irreparable loss.

Read Mustapha's full statement on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng