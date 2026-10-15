Terry Waya is a Nigerian businessman and socialite known for his wealth, lavish lifestyle, and high-profile connections. He is the Tiv-born billionaire father of Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya, a man who has commanded Nigeria's luxury spotlight for over three decades, from Abuja boardrooms and Transcorp Hilton construction deals to private jets over Mykonos and a Versace-inspired mansion. His 2025 interview, in which he casually claimed a net worth of "maybe about $2.2 billion", sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy and reminded a new generation exactly who Terry Waya is.

Terry Waya in a black fedora and patterned shirt poses in two separate indoor settings in a Legit split-image feature. Photo: @terrywaya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Terry Waya was born on 3 May 1961 in Benue State, Nigeria, and belongs to the Tiv tribe

was born on in Benue State, Nigeria, and belongs to the He is nicknamed "Mr. Versace" for his obsession with designer fashion and luxury living

for his obsession with designer fashion and luxury living Waya has two sons , Terseer "Kiddwaya" Waya and Daniel Waya, with his first wife, Susan Waya

, Terseer "Kiddwaya" Waya and Daniel Waya, with his first wife, He serves as Executive Director at GT Carbon and has business interests spanning agriculture, real estate, and investments

and has business interests spanning agriculture, real estate, and investments His self-reported net worth stands at $2.2 billion, though independent estimates vary widely

Profile summary

Full name Terry Waya Nickname Mr. Versace Date of birth 3 May 1961 Age (2026) 65 Place of birth Benue State, Nigeria Tribe Tiv Nationality Nigerian Education Kaduna Polytechnic Spouse Susan Waya (first wife) Children Terseer "Kiddwaya" Waya, Daniel Waya Occupation Businessman, socialite, philanthropist Instagram @terrywaya Net worth (self-reported) $2.2 billion Residence London, UK

Who is Terry Waya?

Five facts about Terry Waya. Photo: @terrywaya

Source: Instagram

Terry Waya, also called Mr. Versace, is a Nigerian billionaire socialite, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and businessman. He is originally a native of the Tiv tribe in the Benue State part of Nigeria. He currently resides in London with his family.

He was born in 1961, with several profiles citing a birthdate of 3 May, and has been a recognisable name in Nigerian society circles since at least 2001. Born in a village in Benue State, Waya moved to Kaduna at an early age and grew up there, attending Kaduna Polytechnic before relocating to Abuja.

Which tribe is Terry Waya from?

Terry Waya is originally a native of the Tiv tribe in the Benue State part of Nigeria. The Tiv are one of Nigeria's largest ethnic groups, predominantly found in the Middle Belt region. He is originally from Benue but resided in Kaduna State with his family for years before relocating to London.

Terry Waya's business career

Abuja became the Federal Capital Territory, and it was there that he allegedly got his first break when he consulted for the company that built the Abuja Hilton (now Transcorp Hilton), which opened in 1987. From there, he positioned himself as a well-connected intermediary for powerful politicians, a role he played from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s.

Today, his business interests are spread across agriculture, industry, real estate, transportation, hospitality, and investments, and he serves as Executive Director at GT Carbon.

How Terry Waya discovered Banana Island

One of the most remarkable chapters in Waya's career is his claimed role in the development of Lagos's most exclusive address. In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Waya claimed he played a pivotal role in the discovery of Banana Island, the prestigious Lagos enclave, partnering with the Chagoury group to develop the project after a tip from a former minister of works.

That Banana Island was given to me. Not many people know that I discovered Banana Island. I brought Chagoury to do the project.

He said he got wind of the project when he visited the office of Abdulkarim Adisa, a general and ex-minister for works, who was his friend. The billionaire businessman disclosed that during his exchange with Adisa, he discovered the government was looking for a partner to develop the project before selling it.

Terry Waya's luxury lifestyle and cars

Waya is closely associated with private aviation. His Instagram feed is full of videos of him aboard private jets as he shuttles between London, France, Spain, and other European destinations for events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Madrid Grand Prix.

Based on his Instagram posts, Waya has holidayed and yachted on Mykonos before flying a private jet to St Tropez, with a brief stopover in Marbella. Terry Waya's car collection is not known to the public; he does not flaunt cars that much. His focus is firmly on planes, villas, and watches.

He is called "Mr Versace" for a reason. His mansion, inspired by the iconic fashion house, remains a statement and a symbol.

Who is Terry Waya's wife?

Terry Waya was married to Susan Waya, who is described in various profiles as a business analyst, politician, and philanthropist. There are two women he has ever been public with: His first wife was Susan Waya, who has two sons for him, including Kiddwaya, and Eno Udoh, the pretty socialite who was once married to popular businessman Bisi Olafisoye. After his marriage to Susan, Waya never remarried and only dated Eno.

Terry Waya's children

The couple has two sons together: Kiddwaya and his lower-profile brother, Daniel Waya.

Terry Waya's most famous child is Terseer Waya, known to millions simply as Kiddwaya. Born 5 March 1993 in Lagos, Kiddwaya rose to national fame as a contestant on Big Brother Naija season five, the 2020 "Lockdown" edition, and returned for the "All Stars" edition in 2023.

During his Big Brother Naija run, Kiddwaya candidly told a fellow housemate, "I didn't get much love from home; my dad only gives money."

What is Terry Waya's net worth in 2026?

The headline net worth figure comes straight from the man himself. In an interview with Romanian media personality Oana Irimia that went viral in 2025, Waya was asked point-blank about his wealth.

Irimia asked, "What is your net worth as of today?" Terry Waya responded, "Maybe about 2.2 billion dollars."

Third-party estimates, however, differ significantly. The businessman Terry Waya is estimated to be the richest man in Benue State as of 2025, with a net worth of about $300 million. His wealth and net worth have not been verified by any reliable publications like Forbes.

His known income sources and assets include the following:

Agriculture, industry, and investment portfolios

Executive Director role at GT Carbon

Real estate, including involvement in Banana Island development

A luxurious villa in Mykonos, Greece, a grand mansion in Nigeria, and a high-class property in London

Regular access to private jets across Europe

Latest news on Terry Waya

Terry Waya has repositioned himself as a philanthropist, bagging the highest honours for philanthropic gestures and service to humanity in Bucharest, Romania. In May 2025, at the Cannes Film Festival, he received a special award for his humanitarian and philanthropic work. The award was given in recognition of his contributions and impact on social causes.

Writing on Instagram after receiving the award, he described it as a "special award in recognition of my humanitarian deeds at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival."

He resurfaced in public consciousness during his son Kiddwaya's Big Brother Naija fame in 2020 and again in June 2025, following his son's infamous fundraiser for Benue massacre victims. Many did not understand why the son of one of Nigeria's most flamboyant billionaires was asking the public for money. The backlash reopened questions about privilege, visibility, and generosity in public.

FAQs

Which tribe is Terry Waya from? He is from the Tiv tribe, native to Benue State in Nigeria's Middle Belt region. Who is Terry Waya's wife? He was first married to Susan Waya, with whom he has two sons, Kiddwaya and Daniel Waya. He later had a relationship with Eno Olafisoye (née Udoh) but did not remarry. How many children does Terry Waya have? He has at least two confirmed sons, Terseer "Kiddwaya" Waya and Daniel Waya, both with his first wife, Susan Waya. What is Terry Waya's net worth in 2026? He self-reported a net worth of "maybe about $2.2 billion" in a 2025 interview. Independent estimates place his wealth between $300 million and $500 million; no Forbes or similar verification exists. What business does Terry Waya run? He has interests spanning agriculture, industry, real estate, and investments. He serves as Executive Director at GT Carbon and has historically acted as a consultant and lobbyist for high-level Nigerian political and business circles. What is Terry Waya's son famous for? His son Terseer "Kiddwaya" Waya is a reality TV personality who competed on Big Brother Naija Season 5 in 2020 and returned for the All Stars edition in 2023. Does Terry Waya own a private jet? He is frequently photographed aboard private jets, though no public record confirms personal ownership of an aircraft. He is known to charter or access private aviation regularly. What award did Terry Waya receive in 2025? He received a special humanitarian award at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his philanthropic contributions and was separately honoured in Bucharest, Romania.

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Source: Legit.ng