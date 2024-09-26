Tein Jack-Rich is a Nigerian entrepreneur, politician, and philanthropist. He is famous for founding Belemaoil Producing Limited. In addition to his oil business success, the business mogul is also a philanthropist and politician. Tein Jack-Rich's biography includes everything about him, including his wife, net worth, and companies.

Tein Jack-Rich has been in the oil business for over two decades. He is arguably the first indigenous oil exploration and producer in Nigeria from the Niger Delta. Jack Rich expressed his interest in the 2023 presidential election through the All Progressives Congress party. As a philanthropist, he awards scholarships to students and provided water to communities in Nigeria.

Real name Tein Jack-Rich Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity The Ikwerre Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mrs. Teinbo Saturday Seliyefubara Father Elder Teinbo Saturday Seliyefubara Jack-Rich Marital status Married Spouse Dr. Mrs Elizabeth Jack-Rich Children 2 University Panola College Cartage, University of Wales, Havard University, LSE Profession Businessman, politician, philanthropist Net worth $1.5 billion

Tein Jack-Rich's biography

The Nigerian entrepreneur was born on 28 January 1975 in Rivers State, Nigeria. His parents are Elder and Mrs. Teinbo Saturday Seliyefubara Jack-Rich. Tein grew up as an orphan since he lost both parents at the young age of 10.

Jack-Rich studied Petroleum Production Technology at Panola College Cartage (Texas), USA. He then joined the University of Wales between 2006 and 2007, graduating with a master's in Business Administration and Management. In 2018, he studied various short courses at Havard University and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Career

Tein Jack-Rich is an entrepreneur, politician, and philanthropist. He is the founder and president of Belemaoil Producing Limited (BPL), an oil exploration and production company. In 2013, BPL acquired 40% of OML-55 from Chevron Nigeria Limited. As a result, the company became the operator of the OML-55 Asset in a joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Nigerian businessman is also the founder of J+G Global Gas & Oilfield Limited, founded in 1998. The company provides oil and gas-related services in Nigeria. Besides business, Tein is also a politician. The Nigerian politician threw his hat in the 2023 presidential contests on the APC party but later stepped down for Bola Tinubu, who won the elections.

Jack-Rich is also a philanthropist. He sponsors poor students studying in countries like Canada, the USA, and the UK through his educational scholarship program. He also works with different communities to provide drinking water.

The Daura Emirate conferred the oil tycoon the Sarkin Ruwan Hausa (the Water Provider) title for his humanitarian efforts. In 2024, Tein was awarded the African Philanthropist of the Year for his philanthropic contributions to socioeconomic development.

What is Tein Jack-Rich's net worth?

According to Billionaires Africa, the Nigerian businessman is alleged to be worth 1.5 billion as of 2023. His income is primarily from his businesses. Jack-Rich's companies include Belemaoil Producing Limited and J+G Global Gas & Oilfield Limited.

According to The Nation, he is determined to position Belemaoil Producing Limited for listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the London Exchange, and the New York Exchange.

Who is Tein Jack-Rich's first wife?

The Nigerian businessman is married to Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein. She is one of the wealthiest women in Nigeria. Elizabeth is a businesswoman and philanthropist.

Dr Elizabeth was born on 18 May 1983 to a Jewish father, Mr W.J Isaac, and a Nigerian mother from Ondo State. She is the founder and CEO of Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation Limited, a non-profit organisation that empowers local women, orphans, and widows through business.

Dr Elizabeth is also the brain behind ELIN Group Limited, which has been operating for five years. The company deals with various aspects such as mining, power generation, gas utilisation, agriculture, and real estate development.

In 2020, Tein Jack-Rich's wife became the first African woman to be featured on the cover of World Finance magazine.

Elizabeth is active on social media, particularly Instagram. The mother of three shares pics of her husband and kids. She posted a cute birthday wish to her husband alongside a picture of the two, captioning it:

Happy Birthday to the man of my dreams. Your love is my guiding star. Here’s to more adventures, laughter, and years of love.

Who is jack-rich? He is an oil business mogul, politician, and philanthropist from Nigeria. Where is Tein Jack-Rich? He hails from Rivers State, Nigeria. How old is Tein Jack-Rich? He is 49 years old as of September 2024. He was born on 8 January 1975. How much is Tein Jack-Rich's worth? The Nigerian businessman is alleged to be worth 1.5 billion as of 2023. He makes his money from his business. Who is the owner of Belema Oil? Tein Jack-Rich is the founder and president of Belema Oil Limited. Who is the husband of Elizabeth Jack Rich? The Nigerian philanthropist is married to Tein Jack Rich, an oil business mogul. How old is Elizabeth Jack Rich? As of 2024, she is 41 years old. Elizabeth was born on 18 May 1983.

Tein Jack-Rich's biography reveals how he rose from a humble background to become the president and founder of Belema Oil Limited. The Nigerian philanthropist and politician is married to Elizabeth Jack Rich and has three daughters.

