The US unveiled a new set of import tariffs targeting China, the European Union, and 12 other major trading partners

China faces the steepest rate of up to 40%, while Vietnam could be hit with up to 35% and others with either 20% or 25%

The new tariffs follow a White House trade investigation launched in March after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's Liberation Day tariffs

The United States government has announced sweeping new tariffs on a wide range of its biggest trading partners, with China facing the highest rate of up to 40% under the latest measures.

The new import taxes will affect 14 jurisdictions in total: China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, and India.

US Announces New Tariffs on EU and 12 Other Countries, Gives Reason

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Vietnam faces rates of up to 35%, while most other affected countries will be subject to levies of either 20% or 25%.

What triggered the new tariffs

The announcement comes after the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump's earlier Liberation Day tariffs were illegal. Following that ruling, the White House launched a formal investigation into the trade practices of other nations in March. The new tariffs are the direct result of that review.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the measures would "level the playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the world economy." He argued that many American trading partners had, for decades, adopted industrial policies involving "targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression" and "other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base."

Some of the announced rates will be reduced in practice because of tariff caps that Trump has separately agreed to, with individual countries facing different effective levies. The duties are not expected to come into force until next year.

What economists are saying

Economists have raised concerns about the potential consequences. Higher import taxes can push up prices for consumers when businesses pass on their increased costs. They also risk dampening the volume of global trade more broadly.

Trump, however, has consistently argued that tariffs will revive American manufacturing and bring jobs back to the country. He is also focused on narrowing the US trade deficit, which measures the gap between what America spends on foreign goods and what it earns from selling its own products abroad.

The president has continued to advance his trade agenda despite the Republican Party recording a poor performance in the midterm elections.

Source: Legit.ng