Celebrity journalist Seun Oloketuyi shared details of his final conversation with Pete Edochie, conducted just days before the actor's death

During their last interview, Pete Edochie spoke emotionally about his late friend Olu Jacobs and the grief of watching their generation fade

Oloketuyi described Pete Edochie as 'an Actor's Actor' and a 'Cultural Ambassador', words he had written in his notes that same evening

Celebrity journalist and filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi has opened up about the final conversation he had with the late Pete Edochie, describing a deeply personal encounter that took place at the actor's home just days before his passing.

Oloketuyi shared a photograph of himself alongside the Nollywood legend on Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, hours after news of Pete Edochie's death broke.

Seun Oloketuyi recalls his final interview with veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie before his death. Photo: seunoloketuyi/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In his post, Oloketuyi recounted the interview he had conducted with the late actor that Thursday evening, which turned out to be one of Pete Edochie's last major on-camera conversations.

Pete Edochie died at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, at the age of 79, following a battle with prostate cancer. His son Leo confirmed the news.

Oloketuyi shares Pete Edochie's words on Olu Jacobs

Seun Oloketuyi wrote that during their conversation, Pete Edochie spoke at length about his late colleague and close friend Olu Jacobs, with visible emotion.

"Olu looked at me. He had tears in his eyes. He said, 'Our mates are gone.' And immediately he said this, the tears came to my eyes. We just held each other like this. We were being photographed. And we were there, mourning ourselves," Edochie told him.

The actor also shared the prayer he offered after that embrace:

"May the good Lord keep us so that we can represent those who are not."

Seun Oloketuyi said he also asked Pete Edochie about an old Nollywood rumour that he had blocked Igbo producers from casting Olu Jacobs in Igwe roles. Pete Edochie dismissed it without hesitation.

"I have never disagreed with Olu for one day. No," he said.

In his tribute, Oloketuyi reflected on the painful symmetry of losing both men.

"Now both of you are gone. The two men who held each other in the road have left the road empty," he wrote

He noted that Pete Edochie has fulfilled the promise of representing others before his death.

"Uncle Pete, you kept that promise. For 47 years on stage and screen, you represented us. You represented our fathers, our kings, our conscience."

Seun Oloketuyi shares an emotional tribute to Pete Edochie, reflecting on the veteran actor's legacy and final days. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie: A king who never made it about himself

What struck Seun Oloketuyi most about the encounter was how little Pete Edochie spoke about his own achievements.

Despite having spent 47 years on stage and screen, the actor spent the evening telling stories about other people.

"He never made it about Pete," Oloketuyi wrote.

The journalist noted that he had arrived with prepared questions about career, legacy and controversies, but Pete Edochie redirected almost every answer towards the people around him rather than himself.

Oloketuyi closed his tribute with a reflection on the friendship between Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs, two men who had held each other on a road, mourning their peers together, and noted that both are now gone.

"Thank you for letting me into the home of Nollywood royalty and showing me that a king is still just a man who misses his friends," he wrote.

Read Seun Oloketuyi's tribute to Pete Edochie in the Instagram post below:

Pete Edochie’s final public appearance moves fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made his final public appearance on the set of Toyin Abraham’s film, Bestie, in a video shared on Instagram on November 23, less than 48 hours before his death.

The clip showed Toyin and members of her crew kneeling to welcome the actor, while the actress led Igbo praise chants in his honour.

Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng