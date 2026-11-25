The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Senegal's favour, ending a lengthy legal dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

Senegal's win over Morocco, a 1-0 result after 120 minutes, was officially recognised after CAF's Appeal Board had previously stripped them of the trophy

Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly broke his silence on the ruling with an emotional message directed at the Senegalese people

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has reacted publicly after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) restored the country's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, bringing an 11-month legal dispute to a close.

The ruling confirmed Senegal as the rightful winners of the tournament, having beaten Morocco 1-0 after 120 minutes of play on January 18, 2026.

Kalidou Koulibaly during AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

CAS overturned the earlier decision by the CAF Appeal Board, which had stripped Senegal of the championship following a protest lodged by Morocco.

Koulibaly reacts after CAS verdict

Koulibaly, who was part of the squad that lifted the trophy on the pitch, took to his X page to share a message directed at the Senegalese people, crediting them as the driving force behind the team throughout the ordeal.

"Some victories are won on the pitch, and others are won in the hearts of the people. This one is both," he wrote.

He continued: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed it: Senegal are the 2025 African champions. But long before this verdict, there were you. Your prayers, your flags in the windows, your passion and the pride that unites us, the pride of a people, the people of Teranga."

Koulibaly described supporters across the country and in the diaspora as the team's "twelfth man," saying the restored result belonged to the entire nation rather than just the players.

"From Dakar to Ziguinchor, to every corner of the world, you were our twelfth man. Today, the result achieved on the pitch has been officially restored. A second star will now adorn our jersey, a symbol of a victory that belongs to an entire nation," he added.

He closed by thanking his teammates, the technical staff, and the Senegalese Football Federation for sustaining the legal fight, before turning his final words back to supporters.

"Thank you to my brothers, the staff and the Federation for this fight. But above all, thank you to you, the Senegalese people. This title is yours. Proud to be Senegalese. Proud to be a Lion," Koulibaly wrote.

The CAS verdict drew widespread reaction across the global football community, with fans across Africa particularly following the case closely given its implications for continental football governance.

Senegal's 2025 AFCON triumph now stands as the country's second continental title, with the first coming in 2021 when the Teranga Lions defeated Egypt on penalties.

Sadio Mane reacts after CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that Sadio Mane reacted after the Court of Arbitration for Sports reinstated Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions.

The Senegalese legend, who retired after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, congratulated the citizens of Senegal and called for unity with Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng