Olawale Folarin graduated from the University of Ibadan in November 2026 as the best student in both his department and faculty

Psychology was not Folarin's first choice — he had initially set his sights on Theatre Arts, then Law, before landing in the discipline almost by accident

He earned over 12 academic prizes across his four years and completed internships at multiple hospitals and mental health organisations

Olawale Folarin, a University of Ibadan Psychology graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the story of how a course he nearly rejected became the foundation of one of the most decorated undergraduate careers in his faculty.

Folarin graduated on 12 November 2026 with a First Class Honours degree in Psychology, finishing with a CGPA of 3.91 out of 4.00. He emerged as the best graduating student in both the Department of Psychology and the broader Faculty of Social Sciences.

University of Ibadan first-class graduate emerges best in faculty, shares CGPA. Photo: Olawale Folarin

Source: Getty Images

UI first-class graduate emergs best in faculty

What makes the achievement particularly striking is how close he came to never studying Psychology at all. Folarin had originally wanted to pursue Theatre Arts, then switched his sights to Law, before missing the admission cut-off by a narrow margin. When Psychology was offered to him as an alternative, he admitted he knew very little about the field and was hesitant to accept. He eventually took the offer simply because he did not want to lose another year waiting at home.

Four years on, he described that reluctant decision as one he could not be more grateful for.

His time at the university was not without difficulties. He recalled struggling specifically with the biological foundations of Psychology during his early semesters. Despite that rough start, he managed to secure a place on the Dean's Roll of Honour for six of his eight semesters.

UI first-class graduate shares achievements

By the time he crossed the stage, Folarin had collected more than 12 academic prizes, including the Faculty of Social Sciences Annual Prize, the Professor Eno L. Inanga Prize, the Peter Ajose Alli Prize, the De-United Indomie Scholarship Award, the Gamaliel Onosode Scholarship Scheme for Excellence, and several others. His project supervisor, Professor David E. Okurame, received special mention in his post for the intellectual rigour the experience instilled in him.

Beyond the classroom, Folarin pursued practical training at the University College Hospital, New World Specialist Hospital, Ringroad Specialist Hospital, the Institute of Clinical Hypnosis and Related Sciences, and the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, among other organisations.

In his post, he offered warm tributes to his parents, his close friends Akinwande Samuel and Ayinde Samuel, his best friend Solomon Oluwatobiloba, and his roommates at the Great Independence Hall on campus.

His story drew warm responses from people who knew him and from strangers inspired by his trajectory.

Emmanuel Aladedunye said:

"Congratulationss boss 🎊✨, you're a source of inspiration!"

Boluwatife Igbasan said:

"Congratulations 👏! Many more wins to celebrate"

Oluwadarasimi Otunla said:

"Scholarrr! Well done, dear one! You've always dared to dream. 🎉 Glad we became friends"

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng