Omoyele Sowore is the Nigerian human rights activist, journalist, and founder of Sahara Reporters who has spent three decades making himself impossible for the state to ignore. Born into poverty in rural Ondo State, he rose to lead student revolts under military rule, built Africa's most disruptive investigative news platform from a small room in Manhattan, twice ran for president, and was remanded in Kuje prison as recently as June 2026. The story of Omoyele Sowore's activism is, above all, a story of a man the Nigerian state has repeatedly tried, and failed, to silence.

Omoyele Sowore speaks during Prof. Wole Soyinka's fireside chat with editors. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Omoyele Sowore was born on 16 February 1971 in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Ondo State , Nigeria.

was born on in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area, , Nigeria. He founded Sahara Reporters in 2006 in New York City and holds an MPA from Columbia University.

in in New York City and holds an MPA from Columbia University. He is the founder and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) , a left-wing party whose slogan is Take It Back .

, a left-wing party whose slogan is . He married Opeyemi Oluwole Sowore in 2004 ; the couple has two children and is based in New Jersey, USA.

in ; the couple has two children and is based in New Jersey, USA. By his own account, he was arrested and detained five times in 2025 alone.

Profile summary

Full name Omoyele Yele Sowore Date of birth 16 February 1971 Age 55 (as of 2026) Place of birth Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State, Nigeria State of origin Ondo State Tribe / ethnicity Ijaw-Apoi (Yoruba-speaking) Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Education University of Lagos (BSc); Columbia University (MPA) Occupation Activist, journalist, lecturer, politician Political party African Action Congress (AAC) Spouse Opeyemi Oluwole Sowore (m. 2004) Children 2 Residence New Jersey, USA Known for Sahara Reporters, RevolutionNow, presidential campaigns Estimated net worth $1 million – $10 million (sources vary)

Who is Omoyele Sowore and where is he from?

Five facts about activist Omoyele Sowore. Photo: Kola

Source: Getty Images

Omoyele Yele Sowore was born on 16 February 1971 in a small town called Kiribo, located in Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Ondo State. He is from a small Yoruba-speaking tribe known as "Ijaw-Apoi", a unique ethnic identity that bridges Yoruba and Ijaw cultures in Nigeria's Niger Delta region.

He grew up in a polygamous household as the first child among his father's children in a home that at various points included as many as 21 siblings. At age 12, he learned to ride a motorcycle so that he could go to the lake to fish for food to feed his entire family every morning before going to school.

Early life and defining moments

The defining experience of his childhood came at age 10, when over 300 police officers stormed Kiribo village on Christmas Eve, beating residents and instilling terror. Sowore witnessed his father, completely helpless, hiding in the ceiling of their mat-roofed home out of fear.

That incident, he has said, planted the seed of his lifelong confrontation with state power.

Education

Sowore attended Community High School in Kiribo for his early secondary education, then Ofedepe Comprehensive High School in Okitipupa, Ondo State, before gaining admission to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he studied Geography and Regional Planning.

While at UNILAG, he served as President of the Student Union Government, becoming a key figure in nationwide student protests against corruption and military rule. He was expelled twice for his roles in student activism, political demonstrations, and efforts to dismantle campus cult groups that were terrorising students.

Sowore later left for the United States, where he took a master's in public administration at Columbia University and lectured in Modern African History at the City University of New York.

Omoyele Sowore's career: from student agitator to media founder

Sowore’s activism didn’t end when he left campus. It simply found a new platform. Here’s how his drive to expose wrongdoing shaped the next chapter of his career.

The birth of Sahara Reporters

In 2006, from a room in Manhattan, he founded Sahara Reporters. This citizen-journalism site pioneered digital investigative reporting on Nigerian corruption and became one of the most influential outlets of its kind.

Sowore states that Sahara Reporters runs on grants from institutions like the Ford Foundation and the Omidyar Network and, by policy, takes no money or advertising from the Nigerian government or its affiliated entities. The outlet has made enemies across party lines, breaking stories that embarrassed both PDP and APC administrations alike.

Political career and the African Action Congress

Omoyele Sowore, AAC presidential candidate, at the signing of the National Peace Accord. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

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The African Action Congress (AAC) is a left-wing Nigerian political party founded in 2018 by Omoyele Sowore, the founder and publisher of Sahara Reporters. Its ideology combines Pan-Africanism, anti-imperialism, and eco-socialism, and the party's slogan is 'Take It Back'.

Sowore was a presidential candidate in both the 2019 and 2023 Nigerian presidential elections under the African Action Congress (AAC) and was also the initiator of a protest tagged "RevolutionNow". He ran again in the 2023 presidential election, recording 14,608 votes, a result he described as a "selection, not an election."

The RevolutionNow arrest of 2019

Supporters of Omoyele Sowore protest outside the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

On 3 August 2019, Sowore was arrested by the Nigerian State Security Service (SSS) for alleged treason after calling for a protest tagged RevolutionNow. The demonstration was characterised by the Nigerian government as an attempt to overthrow it, a claim denounced by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights commission and many international bodies.

He spent five months in DSS detention and solitary confinement in 2019. His wife, Opeyemi, led protesters to the United Nations Plaza in New York on 24 September 2019, advocating global intervention.

Is Omoyele Sowore a US citizen?

Sowore has lived and worked in the United States for much of his adult life. He left Nigeria for the United States in 1999 and holds a master's degree in public administration from Columbia University, one of the Ivy League universities in the US.

His family is based in New Jersey. However, multiple sources consistently identify him as Nigerian in nationality, and he has stood for election in Nigeria. No verified source confirms he holds US citizenship.

Is Omoyele Sowore a lawyer?

Sowore is not a lawyer by training. His occupations are listed as human rights activist, founder of Sahara Reporters, citizen reporter, and lecturer. After studying Geography and Planning at the University of Lagos, he obtained a master's degree in Public Administration from Columbia University. He has, however, been extensively involved in legal battles challenging his own arrests.

Omoyele Sowore's wife and family

Omoyele Sowore married his wife, Opeyemi Sowore, in 2004. Opeyemi Oluwole Sowore is a Nigerian-American. She serves as Vice President, Head of Consumer Engagement at Pulse Nigeria.

His wife became widely recognised for her active campaign demanding his release during his political detentions in Nigeria. In Sowore's own words: "Most importantly, I'm a human rights activist, a father, a husband, a brother, and a son to my wonderful mother. I'm married to Opeyemi Sowore, my incredible wife and unwavering supporter. We have two amazing children."

Latest news: Sowore in 2026

A protester holds a banner demanding Omoyele Sowore's release in Lagos. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Sowore's 2026 has been dominated by two fronts: a criminal trial brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) and a third run for the presidency.

June 2026: bail revoked and a spell in Kuje

The DSS arraigned Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja in December 2025 on cybercrime and criminal defamation charges over social media posts in which he called President Bola Tinubu a "criminal."

In May 2026, the court dismissed his no-case submission and ordered him to open his defence. On 16 June, Justice Mohammed Umar revoked his bail and issued a bench warrant after he missed a hearing.

Sowore insisted he had been at court the previous day, when it did not sit. On 22 June, the judge rejected his request to step aside over alleged bias and remanded him in Kuje Correctional Centre, prompting Amnesty International and SERAP to demand his release.

Released on bail and a third presidential bid

On 30 June 2026, the court granted him fresh bail of ₦200 million with two sureties, one of them a traditional ruler from his community, and ordered him to deposit his international passport. He left Kuje that day and opened his defence on 6 July.

In September 2026, Sahara Reporters reported that the DSS had instructed its prosecutors to pause the case.

Politically, he is pressing on. On 26 May 2026, the African Action Congress adopted him unopposed as its consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election, his third straight run, and he stepped down as national chairman, handing over to Samuel Ajeigbe. He has refused to join any opposition coalition, insisting the AAC will run its own campaign.

In September, he began a North American tour to meet diaspora supporters and reunite with his family, and on 6 October 2026, he led a protest in Abuja, where supporters chanted for Tinubu's exit.

Omoyele Sowore net worth

Sources vary on Sowore's exact wealth. Estimating his net worth is challenging due to a lack of transparent financial disclosures. However, it is believed to range between $1 million and $5 million, reflecting his earnings from Sahara Reporters, potential book deals, speaking engagements, and investments

His income sources include:

Sahara Reporters — advertising, international campaigns, and foundation grants

— advertising, international campaigns, and foundation grants Public speaking — forums across Nigeria and the diaspora

— forums across Nigeria and the diaspora Academic lecturing — taught at City University of New York and the School of Visual Arts

— taught at City University of New York and the School of Visual Arts Book deals and publications

Despite his wealth, Sowore maintains a modest lifestyle compared to many Nigerian political figures. He is known for his simplicity and focus on advocacy rather than luxury.

FAQs

Which state is Omoyele Sowore from? He is from Ondo State, specifically from Kiribo in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area in south-western Nigeria. Has Omoyele Sowore been released? Yes. He was remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre in June 2026 but freed on ₦200 million bail on 30 June 2026. He has been released after every arrest, including five in 2025 alone. Is Omoyele Sowore married? Yes. Omoyele Sowore married his wife, Opeyemi Sowore, in 2004. They have two children. Is Omoyele Sowore a US citizen? He has lived in the United States since 1999, and his family is based in New Jersey, but no verified source confirms he holds American citizenship. He is Nigerian by nationality. What is Omoyele Sowore's political party? He founded the African Action Congress (AAC) on 15 August 2018 and is its 2027 presidential candidate, having stepped down as national chairman in May 2026. What tribe is Omoyele Sowore? He is from a small Yoruba-speaking tribe known as "Ijaw-Apoi. " Is Omoyele Sowore a lawyer? No. He holds a BSc in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos and an MPA from Columbia University but has no legal qualification. How old is Omoyele Sowore? He was born on 16 February 1971 and is 55 years old as of 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng