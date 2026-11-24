The Osun State Government declared a public holiday ahead of Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke's second-term inauguration

The Ministry of Home Affairs directed all public offices and schools to close, except those providing essential services

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, South-West governors, and diplomats are among dignitaries invited to the ceremony at Osogbo Township Stadium

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Osogbo, Osun State - The Accord Party-led Osun Government has declared Friday, November 27, 2026, a public holiday across the state.

Legit.ng reports that the holiday will enable residents to attend Governor Ademola Adeleke's inauguration for a second term.

Osun State declares a public holiday ahead of Governor Ademola Adeleke's inauguration for a second term. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, a circular from the state Ministry of Home Affairs, made public on Tuesday, November 24, confirmed the directive. It stated that Governor Adeleke, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), approved the holiday to give the people of Osun State and well-wishers the opportunity to take part in the ceremony.

The circular directed all public offices, schools and other public institutions to observe the holiday. Workers in essential services are, however, required to remain on duty during that period.

Adeleke invites Tinubu, dignitaries to inauguration

The inauguration will take place at the Osogbo Township Stadium. Among those invited to the event are President Bola Tinubu, governors from the South-West geopolitical zone, diplomats, and other dignitaries.

Adeleke secured a second term after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the August 15, 2026, governorship election. Running on the Accord Party platform, he polled 511,067 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who received 444,815 votes.

President Bola Tinubu has been invited to Governor Ademola Adeleke's inauguration for a second term in Osun State. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Adeleke makes promise to Osun residents

Ahead of the inauguration, Adeleke addressed residents after Jumu'at prayers at the Osogbo Central Mosque, where activities marking the inauguration commenced. His spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, released his remarks in a statement.

Adeleke said:

"I won't disappoint Osun people. I will deliver even more than my first term. I am hopeful our financial situation will soon improve with the expected resolution of the local government crisis.

"We will take good care of workers and all segments of the society."

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UAE to declare holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that millions of workers across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be in line for a three-day weekend as authorities prepare to announce the public holiday for the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

The final date will depend on the official moon sighting, with the UAE government expected to confirm the holiday closer to the occasion.

Following the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, the next nationwide public holiday in the UAE will be Eid Al Etihad (National Day) on December 2 and 3, when the country commemorates the formation of the federation in 1971.

Source: Legit.ng