Maldives Immigration extended its e-Gate services at Velana International Airport to eligible foreign travellers, marking a first for South Asia

A total of 35 e-Gates are operational at the airport, covering both arrivals and departures, with biometric technology at the core of the system

Foreign travellers holding passports from 46 eligible nationalities and flying on 31 participating airlines can use the automated clearance lanes

Maldives Immigration has opened its Electronic Gate (e-Gate) system at Velana International Airport to foreign travellers, making the country the first in South Asia to offer automated immigration clearance to international visitors on such a broad scale.

The expansion was announced by the immigration authority and positions the Maldives as a regional leader in border technology.

Maldives Extends e-Gate Services to Foreign Travellers at Velana Airport

Source: UGC

The move was driven by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu's push to modernise immigration services, with Minister of Homeland Security, Labour and Technology Ali Ihusaan overseeing its implementation.

How the e-Gate system works

Velana International Airport now has 35 operational e-Gates in total, with 20 at arrivals and 15 at departures.

The system uses advanced biometric technology, including facial and iris recognition, to match passengers against data stored in their electronic passports. Eligible travellers can complete the entire immigration clearance process in roughly 6 to 7 seconds through facial recognition alone.

The system also includes passport authentication layers to guard against fraud. Passive Authentication checks that information on the passport chip is genuine and unaltered, while Active Authentication confirms the chip itself has not been cloned.

Together, these measures are designed to strengthen border security alongside the speed gains.

Foreign travellers holding passports from 46 eligible nationalities and travelling on 31 participating airlines will be able to use the lanes, subject to meeting the relevant eligibility conditions.

Tourist visas issued electronically

Foreign nationals entering the Maldives on tourist visas will receive their visa electronically after clearing immigration, whether through the e-Gates or at a staffed counter.

The visa details, including the permitted length of stay, will be sent to the email address the traveller provided when completing the Traveller Declaration on the IMUGA portal. The visa will be cancelled automatically once the traveller departs the country.

For a destination that receives thousands of international visitors every day, the expanded e-Gate service is expected to cut waiting times significantly, particularly during busy travel periods. Maldives Immigration said the initiative reflects its commitment to improving operational efficiency while keeping border security robust.

Source: Legit.ng