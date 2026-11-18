Jacob Elordi's girlfriend list reads like a Hollywood who's who. The Australian actor, best known for Euphoria and Saltburn, has dated a string of high-profile women since his breakthrough in 2018 — including co-stars, supermodels, and social media royalty. As of 2026, he has been dating supermodel Kendall Jenner, with sources confirming the relationship is now firmly official.

Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jacob Elordi has dated Joey King, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and Kendall Jenner .

. Zendaya and Elordi were spotted together throughout the end of 2019, with Zendaya even travelling to Australia for Thanksgiving — though neither ever confirmed the relationship publicly .

. In August 2025, People reported that Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli had split , citing long-distance challenges.

reported that Elordi and , citing long-distance challenges. Just two days before this article was published, Kendall Jenner and Elordi were spotted on an autumn date in New York City .

. Jacob Elordi's net worth in 2026 is estimated at approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Jacob Nathaniel Elordi Date of birth 26 June 1997 Age 29 (as of June 2026) Birthplace Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Occupation Actor Known for Euphoria, Saltburn, The Kissing Booth, Frankenstein Net worth ~$10 million (est. 2026)

Jacob Elordi's complete girlfriend list

Actor Jacob Nathaniel Elordi was born on 26 June 1997 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. He is known for his roles as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth trilogy, Elvis Presley in Priscilla, Felix Catton in Saltburn, and Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights. His romantic life has attracted nearly as much attention as his filmography. Below is every confirmed and credibly reported relationship, in chronological order.

Joey King (2017–2018)

Actors Joey King and Jacob Elordi attend Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Elordi's first famous girlfriend was Joey King, whom he met while filming The Kissing Booth. King, whose full name is Joey Lynn King, is an American actress born on 30 July 1999.

The two began dating after developing a close friendship during production of the 2018 film. Reflecting on how their relationship blossomed, King told Seventeen in June 2018:

There wasn't one moment. When we first met, me, him and Joel went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had, like, six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob.

The pair dated for a year before splitting amicably in 2018. The break-up didn't erase the professional bond entirely — the two appeared in two further Kissing Booth sequels together despite going their separate ways.

Cari Flowers (2019)

Model Cari Flowers may have enjoyed a brief relationship with Elordi in mid-2019, based largely on her social media activity — a connection first reported by Elite Daily. This link was never confirmed by either party and is considered the most speculative entry on his romantic timeline.

Zendaya (2019–2020)

Elordi mixed business with pleasure once again in 2019 when he started dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya. The two first sparked dating rumours in August 2019 when they went on holiday together to Greece, with Zendaya also joining him and his parents in Sydney, Australia.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

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In December 2019, Elordi told GQ that Zendaya was more like his sister — a claim that Us Weekly later contradicted after the pair were spotted showing affection in public.

An insider at the time told E! News:

Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now. They started as close friends, but it became romantic after their show ended.

The pair dated for roughly 12 to 15 months, from mid-2019 to late 2020. Zendaya is now in a long-term relationship with Tom Holland.

Kaia Gerber (2020–2021)

Elordi and model Kaia Gerber first went public in 2020, making red-carpet appearances — including at the Met Gala — and posting the occasional couple photograph.

Kaia Gerber at Disney 2026 Upfront Red Carpet. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

The pair were reportedly together for over a year, first spotted publicly in September 2020. A source close to the couple told People at the time:

Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together. It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too.

Elordi ended the relationship with Gerber in November 2021 after one year of dating.

Olivia Jade Giannulli (2021–2025)

Rumours linking Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli first emerged in December 2021, shortly after his split from Kaia Gerber. Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin.

Olivia Jade attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2026 Runway Show. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

By May 2022, the pair were confirmed to be dating, though they broke up in August 2022 — only to be spotted together repeatedly in the months that followed. The on-off relationship continued, becoming "official" in May 2022 according to Us Weekly, before breaking up again shortly after.

A source told Us Weekly at the time:

They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious. So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.

In August 2025, People reported that Elordi and Giannulli called it quits, citing long-distance challenges — though Giannulli attended his Frankenstein premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

By January 2026, the duo was spotted together again in New York City, sparking fresh speculation — but nothing was confirmed before reports of a new romance emerged.

Bianca Finch (2023, brief)

Bianca Finch at the Frieze + STAUD Celebrate Frieze Los Angeles 2026 event. Photo: River Callaway

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Elordi was briefly linked to model Bianca Finch during a break from Giannulli in 2023. No further details about the nature of their connection were confirmed publicly.

Kendall Jenner (2026–present)

Reports surfaced in April 2026 that Elordi had been dating Kendall Jenner for months, after allegedly being introduced by Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner attends the "Wild Horse Nine" Screening. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

By mid-2026, the pair had reportedly shifted into a "serious" relationship. Speaking to Page Six, a source revealed:

Kendall and Jacob have taken that next step in their relationship and they've made things official.

The insider also shared that the supermodel "definitely sees a future" with the actor.

The duo has cultivated a noticeably discreet partnership, preferring low-key dinners and Broadway plays to choreographed red-carpet appearances.

A source close to Jenner told Entertainment Tonight in July 2026:

Kendall has been telling her closest friends that she's in love with Jacob. She feels like Jacob is everything she's been looking for, and the past few months have felt like something out of a movie.

In August 2026, the couple was photographed hand-in-hand in London, shortly after Elordi attended the premiere of his film The Dog Stars.

Latest news

Jenner and Jacob Elordi attend the Academy Museum's 6th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

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Just days before this article was published, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted spending a relaxed autumn day together in New York City on 15 November 2026. At one point, Elordi rested a hand on Jenner's knee as she wrapped her arms around him; she briefly paused a phone call to kiss him.

The pair had also been photographed in Hawaii and reportedly joined Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet for an outing in Los Angeles, fuelling ongoing discussion about how serious the romance has become.

On the professional front, Elordi received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the Creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. His other recent credits include Priscilla (2023) and Wuthering Heights (2026).

Jacob Elordi's net worth

Jacob Elordi's net worth is estimated at around $10 million in 2026, according to several entertainment publications, including Biography.com. Sources vary — Elordi has never publicly confirmed his personal wealth, and some websites claim much higher numbers based on their own calculations rather than confirmed financial records.

Jacob Elordi attends the "Wuthering Heights" Australian Premiere. Photo: Hanna Lassen

Source: Getty Images

His income streams include:

Acting fees from Euphoria , The Kissing Booth trilogy, Saltburn , Frankenstein , and Wuthering Heights

, trilogy, , , and Selective endorsements with Louis Vuitton and Bally

Brand collaborations and social media

FAQs

Who is Jacob Elordi in a relationship with? Jacob Elordi is currently in a relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner, whom he has been dating since January 2026. Is Jacob Elordi Zendaya's ex? Yes, Jacob Elordi and Zendaya did date — in early 2020 they were photographed kissing in New York City, confirming what fans had long suspected. Are Kendall and Jacob Elordi still together? Yes, as of November 2026, the couple were seen on a casual date in New York City on 8 November, having been romantically linked since April 2026. Did Jacob Elordi and Joey King date? King and Elordi, who play boyfriend and girlfriend onscreen in The Kissing Booth, dated in real life for about a year and a half after the first film wrapped. Has Jacob Elordi ever dated a guy? No credible reports of Elordi dating a man have ever been published. All of his publicly known and reported relationships have been with women. Is Jacob Elordi gay? Jacob Elordi has never made any public statement identifying as gay. All confirmed and reported relationships in his history have been with women. Are Jacob Elordi and Billie Eilish dating? There is no verified reporting linking Jacob Elordi and Billie Eilish romantically. No credible source has confirmed a relationship between the two. What is Jacob Elordi's net worth? Jacob Elordi's net worth is estimated at about $4 million in 2026, though that figure is not an officially disclosed financial statement and should be treated as a public estimate.

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Source: Legit.ng