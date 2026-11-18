Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly backed President Tinubu's re-election after a road trip through the South - East

Edochie praised several federal road projects he said had been completed or improved under the Tinubu administration

The actor made his 2027 political position crystal clear with a pointed declaration at the end of his message

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign, stating that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket is the only option he recognises going into the 2027 general election.

The declaration came after Edochie travelled by road to Enugu and returned apparently impressed by what he observed on federal highways across the South-East region.

Yul Edochie praises South-East road projects under Tinubu's administration. Credit: yuledochie/abat

Source: Instagram

Roads that caught Yul Edochie's attention

In a post sharing his experience on Wednesday, November 18, the actor singled out the Niger Bridge, the Umunya-Enugu expressway, and the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway as examples of roads he said had been repaired under the current administration. He also noted that streetlights had been installed along the Umunya-Enugu corridor.

Going further, Edochie claimed that roughly 90 per cent of federal roads in the South-East had been fixed, with construction work still ongoing in some areas. He directed his praise squarely at the presidency, writing: "Kudos to the President Bola Tinubu-led administration."

What made the post stand out beyond the road commentary was the political statement Edochie appended at the end. He left no ambiguity about where he stands ahead of the next electoral cycle, closing with the declaration: "2027, Tinubu/Shettima or nothing."

The actor, who is no stranger to controversy and public discourse, has often used his platform to weigh in on national issues. His endorsement is likely to draw both support and pushback, given the polarised nature of conversations around the Tinubu administration's performance, particularly in the South-East.

Yul Edochie praised road projects after travelling through the South-East. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Read Yul Edochie's tweet about development in the South East below:

Yul Edochie's daughter fires back at critic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, sparked reactions on Instagram after clapping back at a critic who questioned her decision to buy her first car, a sleek dark grey SUV she had been saving toward for five years.

While congratulatory messages poured in following her cinematic reveal video, a user with the handle @dotunfagbemi decided to lecture her on her spending habits.

Not ready to let it slide, Danielle slammed the netizens, stirring reactions from fans

Source: Legit.ng