Norway's standard residency requirement for citizenship is eight years, but certain groups of foreigners qualify for a shorter period

Asylum seekers, those with sufficient income, and people who arrived in Norway before age 18 each fall under different reduced timelines

The shortest residency requirement applies to a specific category of applicants who may qualify after just five years in the country

Norway has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for citizenship in fewer than the standard eight years, according to updated guidelines published by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

Under the general rule, a foreign national must have lived in Norway for a combined total of eight out of the last eleven years, holding residence permits each valid for at least one year.

Norway lists 3 groups of foreigners who can get citizenship in less than 8 years. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the UDI confirms that this timeline is not fixed for everyone — age, immigration status, and personal circumstances can all affect how long a person must wait before applying.

Norway citizenship: Who qualifies for shorter wait?

Several distinct groups are eligible for reduced residency requirements.

1. Foreign nationals who hold a residence permit based on a need for protection, commonly referred to as asylum seekers, must have resided in Norway for seven out of the last ten years, rather than the standard eight of eleven.

2. A further reduction applies to those who can demonstrate sufficient income. This group is required to have lived in Norway for six out of the last ten years before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship.

3. The shortest residency period is reserved for those who were either born in Norway or arrived in the country before turning 18. These individuals need only five years of residence within the last seven years to meet the minimum requirement, with each permit still needing to have been valid for at least one year.

Norwegian citizenship for African immigrants

For African immigrants exploring long-term settlement options in Europe, Norway's tiered system offers a clearer picture of realistic timelines depending on how and when they arrived. Young people who relocate to Norway before the age of 18, whether through family reunification or other pathways, could potentially apply for citizenship in as few as five years.

Those who entered through the asylum route face a seven-year wait, while economic migrants on standard permits remain subject to the eight-year rule unless they meet the income threshold that unlocks the six-year pathway.

The UDI notes that calculating the exact length of one's residency period involves specific counting rules, and applicants are advised to consult the official guidelines carefully before submitting a citizenship application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng