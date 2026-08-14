Before getting married to Steven Piet in 2023, Joey King dated The Kissing Booth actor, Jacob Elordi, for more than a year. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nolan Gould are also rumoured to be on Joey King's boyfriend list.

Joey King at the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (R). The actress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party (L). Photo: Mike Coppola, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joey King is married to American director, producer, and writer Steven Piet .

. Joey King's dating history includes only one confirmed partner, Jacob Elordi.

Jacob Elordi. Jacob Elordi and Joey King broke up in November 2018 .

. Joey King's relationships with Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nolan Gould have not been confirmed.

Profile summary

Full name Joey Lynn King Common name Joey King Gender Female Date of birth 30 July 1999 Age 27 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Current residence San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Height in centimetres 163 Height in feet 5'3" Hair colour Brunette (often changed) Eye colour Blue Mother Jamie King Father Terry King Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Steven Piet Profession Actress Early education Stage Door Children's Theatre, Phoenix Ranch School Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Facebook

Joey King's boyfriends before Steven Piet

Uglies actress Joey King has kept much about her love life out of the limelight. While her Kissing Booth co-star, Jacob Elordi, is one of her confirmed romantic partners, rumours about other entanglements have been publicly denied. Here is a deep dive into Joey King's relationships over the years.

Nolan Gould (2016)

Nolan Gould attended the Annual Legacy Ball at SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills on 5 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/4th Annual Legacy Ball

Source: Getty Images

Joey King and Modern Family actor Nolan Gould attended the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on 30 January 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Their joint appearance at the awards ceremony sparked public interest in their relationship.

Prior to the 2016 SAG Awards, the teen actors were photographed together at various events, including Hub Network's 2013 Halloween Bash, Nolan Gould's 16th birthday party, Entertainment Weekly's 2014 Pre-Emmy party, and the 2014 Teen Choice Awards.

In 2016, they attended Disney XD's Lab Rats: Elite Force premiere, Nylon Magazine's annual Young Hollywood May issue event, and Harper's Bazaar May issue event, among others.

Despite making several public appearances together, neither Nolan Gould nor Joey King has confirmed a romantic connection.

Jacob Elordi (2017–2019)

Jacob Elordi pictured during the Frankenstein Headline Gala at the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on 13 October 2025 in London, England. Photo: @commons.wikimedia.org, Raph_PH

Source: UGC

Joey King and Jacob Elordi first met on the set of The Kissing Booth in January 2017. In the romantic comedy, the pair played Elle Evans, played by Joey King, and Noah Flynn, played by Jacob Elordi. The trilogy followed the high school students as they navigated teenage love, friendship, trust, and new challenges such as college.

While speaking to Bello Magazine, Joey confirmed their relationship, revealing that it began with a friendship,

Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realise, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’

She added,

It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.

The pair went official on Instagram in April and June 2017. They visited Disneyland and Universal Studios together on numerous occasions and took trips to Boston, Australia, and Los Angeles. During the special screening of The Kissing Booth on 10 May 2018 in Los Angeles, California, Joey King and Jacob Elordi attended and shared a kiss on the red carpet.

In November 2018, speculation began, alleging that the couple had split up. This was confirmed in February 2019 after they stopped following each other on Instagram and removed traces of their romance from social media. After their breakup, Elordi went on to date Cari Flowers, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

King addressed the fallout in a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, adding that she had no regrets.

I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (2020)

Taylor Zakhar Perez attended the Omega Planet Ocean event at Faena Forum on 18 November 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Romain Maurice/OMEGA

Source: Getty Images

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez sparked dating rumours in 2020 during the COVID pandemic lockdown. The actors' friendship grew as they filmed Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa. In an interview with Entertainment Online, Perez spoke of their initial connection,

When we got back to Los Angeles, we just kept hanging out. We live really near each other. And then the quarantine hit, and we kinda just needed someone to trust during that time, like, 'OK, I know you’re not going out. I know whom you’re seeing.' So we just became really close.

He also addressed the rumours directly,

I love her. I love her dearly. I’d do anything for her. We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that.

Who is Joey King's husband, Steven Piet?

Joey King and Steven Piet attended the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award event at Chateau Marmont on 23 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Max Mara

Source: Getty Images

Joey King's husband is Steven Piet, a director and writer known for co-writing and directing Uncle John, Briarpatch, Channel Zero, and The Act. King and Steven Piet got married on two occasions in August and September 2023.

Joey King and Steven Piet met in late 2018 on the set of the Hulu biographical crime drama series, The Act. In the film, King portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard alongside Patricia Arquette, who played Dee Dee Blanchard, while Piet directed episodes five and eight. In a Vogue interview, she revealed that she fancied the director for an extended period of time and decided to pursue him after the filming concluded.

I had a very big crush but waited until the wrap party to ask him out. I worked up the courage and took him aside to tell him how I felt. It was the best decision of my life!

Their romance was confirmed publicly in September 2019 when they attended Cinespia's screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

FAQs

Who is Joey King's husband? Joey King is married to American director Steven Piet. What happened with Joey King and Jacob Elordi? The Kissing Booth actors share a romantic history. How long did Joey King and Jacob Elordi date? King and Elordi dated for about a year and a half after meeting on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017. Did Jacob Elordi fall in love with Joey King? In an interview with Bello Magazine, King revealed that their friendship gradually grew into a romantic relationship. Why did Joey King and Jacob Elordi break up? The exact cause of their breakup has never been confirmed publicly. How old was Joey King when she dated Jacob Elordi? In 2017, the Ramona and Beezus actress was eighteen years old. Is Joey King still friends with Jacob Elordi? The former castmates maintained a professional working relationship after their breakup and have gone on to lead separate lives. Did Joey King date Taylor Zakhar Perez? Taylor Zakhar Perez denied having a romantic relationship with Joey King. Who is Joey King's ex-boyfriend? Joey King's only confirmed former boyfriend is Jacob Elordi.

Joey King's boyfriend history is short and is centred around her real-life Kissing Booth romance with Jacob Elordi. At the time of this writing, Joey King is married to Uncle John, director Steven Piet. The couple began dating in 2018, got engaged on 2 February 2022, and had two wedding ceremonies on 19 August 2023 and 2 September 2023.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sydney Sweeney's dating history. The Madame Webb actress has been romantically linked to Jonathan Davino since 2018 and officially ended their relationship in March 2025, after calling off their engagement.

She was rumoured to have had romantic relationships with Glen Powell and Jacob Elordi in the past. Uncover details of Sydney Sweeney's dating timeline, confirmed and rumoured, and discover how each relationship has shaped her personal journey.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng