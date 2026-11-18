A coalition of youth groups in Otukpa District praised House of Representatives Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese for developmental projects across six wards

The coalition said it conducted an independent three-day verification of project sites and found Agbese had delivered more than he publicly claimed

The group declared support for Agbese's 2027 re-election bid and urged other Ogbadibo aspirants to step down in his favour

Benue state - A coalition of youth associations spanning the six council wards of Otukpa District in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Benue state, has praised House of Representatives Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese for what it described as unmatched developmental contributions within three years of his tenure.

The coalition's spokesperson, Comrade David Agada, speaking on Wednesday, November 18, said the groups were moved to conduct their own assessment of the projects after Agbese listed his achievements at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Otukpa Progressive Forum in Abuja the previous Saturday.

Otukpa youth groups declare support for Philip Agbese's second-term ambition ahead of 2027. Photo: Philips Agbese

Source: Facebook

After three days of visiting project sites across the district, Agada said the coalition found that Agbese had understated rather than exaggerated his record, Vanguard reported.

Benue 2027: Projects Verified Across the Six Wards

Among the confirmed projects are an ongoing primary school block in Adum, Ai-Oodo Ward I; a women's multipurpose farmers' market at Ublegi, Ai-Oodo Ward II; and a Federal Medical Centre Outstation at Effekwo, Ai-Oono Ward II, named after the late Och'Idoma, HRM Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, which was delivered within Agbese's first year in office.

Other verified projects include the Light Enone Solar Light Project in Ai-Oono Ward I, a completed school building at Obu 1 in Ai-Oono Ward III named after Chief Audu Ogbeh, a planned doctors' quarters in Efekwo, and a proposed youth development centre at Olaochagbaha Ward. Solar-powered projects for Ai-Oodo Ward I and Ai-Oono Ward II are also in progress, with contractors reportedly mobilised for delivery within two weeks.

The coalition also pointed to the distribution of laptop computers, fertilisers, tricycles, motorcycles, Keke NAPEP units, and knapsack sprayers, as well as youth and women empowerment programmes across all six wards. It noted employment placements, scholarships, wrapper distributions to hundreds of women, and food support to residents during festive periods.

Agada also referenced a proposed N400 million ICT centre, saying the facility would open up digital opportunities for residents of Otukpa and ease the burden on candidates writing Computer Based Tests.

Coalition Backs Agbese's 2027 Re-election

The coalition challenged critics to visit the project sites themselves and conduct their own verification, insisting that no former or serving politician at the federal or state level had delivered comparable projects across all six wards of Otukpa.

The group declared Agbese a worthy son of Otukpa Chiefdom and pledged to mobilise the full support of Otukpa youths ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It also appealed to other Ogbadibo aspirants eyeing the same federal constituency seat to reconsider and back Agbese's second-term bid, arguing that allowing him to complete a second term would strengthen the principle of political equity, giving Ado people the opportunity to reciprocate when it becomes their turn to produce the representative.

Group Announces Debate for Benue South Candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Idoma in Diaspora Leadership Association announced plans to host a virtual debate for candidates seeking election to the National Assembly in Benue South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The association, whose membership spans the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Russia, Germany and several other countries, said the debate is designed to give Idoma people at home and abroad a direct window into the candidates' plans before they cast their votes.

According to a notice released by the association, the event will run across two separate days. Senatorial candidates are scheduled to appear on Saturday, November 21, 2026, while those contesting House of Representatives seats will participate on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng