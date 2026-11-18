Norway's immigration authority has set a minimum income threshold that foreigners must meet to qualify for a shorter path to citizenship

The income requirement is calculated at three times the basic amount in Norway's National Insurance Scheme, using the average basic amount for the year

Applicants whose tax settlements fall below the threshold face a longer mandatory residence period before they can apply for Norwegian citizenship

Norway has introduced updated income requirements that determine how long foreigners must live in the country before they can apply for citizenship, with the figures for 2025 and 2024 tax settlements now confirmed.

Under Norway's citizenship rules, the standard path requires applicants to have lived in the country for seven out of the last ten years. However, those who can demonstrate sufficient income are eligible for a reduced requirement of six out of the last ten years, shaving a year off the waiting period.

Norway sets income requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Norway citizenship: What counts as sufficient income

The threshold is calculated using the average basic amount, known as 1G, in Norway's National Insurance Scheme. To qualify, an applicant's total income as recorded in their annual tax settlement must equal at least three times that average basic amount for the relevant year.

For anyone applying after the 2025 tax settlement becomes available in 2026, the minimum figure is NOK 384,348. This is based on an average basic amount of NOK 128,116 for 2025. Those applying before the 2025 settlement is released will instead be assessed on their 2024 tax settlement, where the threshold stands at NOK 366,675, calculated from an average basic amount of NOK 122,225.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) collects this income information directly from the Tax Administration, so applicants do not need to submit it themselves. What matters is the figure recorded as "Total income" on page 3 of the tax settlement, which reflects gross income before any deductions.

Norway citizenship: Which income qualifies?

Not all earnings count towards the threshold. Only income included in the ordinary income calculation on the official tax settlement is considered. This means money earned during the current year that has not yet appeared in a finalised tax settlement cannot be factored in, regardless of how much a person is earning at the time of application.

If a new tax settlement becomes available after an application has been submitted, the UDI will use the more recent one, but only if it works in the applicant's favour. Otherwise, the settlement available at the time of application remains the basis for assessment.

Applicants can check their own eligibility by logging into the Tax Administration's online portal and reviewing their latest available tax settlement to confirm whether their total income meets or exceeds the relevant threshold.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng