Remi Tinubu's biography: Age, children, where is she originally from?

Balikis Oluremi "Remi" Tinubu, popularly known as Remi Tinubu, is a politician and pastor from Nigeria. She is the spouse of President Bola Tinubu and was formerly the First Lady of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, when her husband served as governor.

Remi Tinubu speaking from Aso Rock Presidential Villa (L). Remi Tinubu at Presidential Villa Abuja, Nigeria (R). Photo: @sen_oluremi_tinubu_con on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Remi Tinubu came into the spotlight as the wife of Bola Tinubu, a Nigerian politician who is Nigeria's 16th and current president. She served as the Lagos Central Senatorial District senator in the Nigerian National Assembly from 2011 to 2023 and is affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

Profile summary

Full name Balikis Oluremi "Remi" Tinubu Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1960 Age 63 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Aso Villa, Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Ogun State Tribe Yoruba-Itsekiri Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Chief John Ikusebiala Siblings 12 Marital status married Husband Bola Tinubu Children 3 School Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School Ijebu-Ode University Adeyemi College of Education University of Ife Profession Politician, pastor, author

Remi Tinubu’s biography

The Nigerian politician was born in Ogun State, Nigeria, and currently resides in Aso Villa, Abuja, Nigeria. She hails from the Ikusebiala family of Ogun State. Remi is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

Her father, Chief John Ikusebiala, is a Yoruba from Ogun State, and her mother is an Itsekiri from Delta State. Remi is a Christian and an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. She reportedly grew up alongside twelve siblings and is the 12th of 13 children in her family.

How old is Remi Tinubu?

The Nigerian pastor is 63 years old as of 2024. When was Remi Tinubu born? She was born on 21 September 1960. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Top-5 facts about Remi Tinubu. Photo: @sen_oluremi_tinubu_con on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Remi Tinubu’s educational background

Remi completed her high school education at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School Ijebu-Ode, where she obtained her West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) in 1979. She later enrolled at The Redeemed Christian Bible College, graduating with a PGD in 2010.

She also holds a B.S. in Education from the University of Ife and a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education.

Career

Remi Tinubu served as the First Lady of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 while her husband was governor. She prioritised education, health, and women's empowerment during her tenure and established the Yeye Asiwaju Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting women and children in need.

From 2011 to 2023, she represented the Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian National Assembly. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), she was active in the Senate Committees on Health and Women’s Affairs.

While serving as the First Lady of Lagos State, she founded the New Era Foundation, which focuses on creating centres for the comprehensive development of young people and raising public awareness about environmental health and community service.

In June 2019, Remi was inducted into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame for being the first female senator to be elected to serve in three consecutive terms. She confirmed this via her X (Twitter) account. She said;

Yesterday, I was inducted into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame for being the first female Senator to be elected to serve in three (3) consecutive parliaments. This is only possible because of Constituents who have continued to believe me and I do not take it for granted.

In addition to her political career, Remi is also an author. She has written several books including her autobiography, The Journey of Mery, My FaithWalk.

Remi and Bola Tinubu's family

The Nigerian politician has been married to Bola Tinubu, the current President of Nigeria, for over three decades. Remi’s husband served as Lagos State's governor from 1999 to 2007 and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.

The pair married in 1987 and have three children: Zainab Abisola, Habibat, and Olayinka. Remi is also the stepmother to his husband's three children from his previous relationships: Olajide (deceased), Folashade, and Oluwaseyi. Some of Remi Tinubu’s children have ventured into politics like their parents.

Fast facts about Remi Tinubu

Who is Remi Tinubu? She is a Nigerian politician and pastor. Since 2023, she has been the First Lady of Nigeria, as she is the wife of President Bola Tinubu. Where is Remi Tinubu from? She was born in Ogun State, Nigeria. Which state is Remi Tinubu from? She is from Ogun State. What is Remi Tinubu’s age? As of 2024, the First Lady of Nigeria is 63 years old. She was born on September 21, 1960. What is Remi Tinubu's religion? She is a Christian believer, while her husband is a Muslim. Does Remi Tinubu have a child? She has three children named Zainab Abisola, Habibat, and Olayinka. How long have Remi and Bola Tinubu been together? The pair have been married for almost four decades. They tied the knot in 1987.

Remi Tinubu is a politician and religious leader from Nigeria. She has been the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since 2023. Her husband is the 16th and current president of Nigeria. The wife of President Bola Tinubu was also the First Lady of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, when her husband was governor. He was the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

Legit.ng recently published Dannielynn Birkhead’s biography. She is an American celebrity daughter of the late Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and photographer Larry Birkhead. She was born on September 7, 2006, in Nassau, The Bahamas, and currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Dannielynn Birkhead has been in the spotlight several times, especially when she was the subject of a paternity case. She is reportedly following in her late mother’s footsteps as a model. Did she inherit her mother’s wealth, and what is her net worth? Read the bio to know more about it.

Source: Legit.ng