21 Savage's romantic history is one of hip-hop's most closely watched storylines. The Atlanta-based rapper, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has been linked to several women over the years, but his long-rumoured relationship with rapper Latto is now the headline story, as the couple recently welcomed their first child together.

21 Savage poses in denim at a fashion event and in a green tracksuit at an Audemars Piguet event. Photo: Asha Moné, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

21 Savage's current partner is Latto, with whom he has been linked since 2020.

Latto confirmed their relationship in September 2025 and announced she was pregnant in March 2026.

and announced she was pregnant in March 2026. 21 Savage was long rumoured to be married to one of his baby mums, Keyanna Joseph, though Latto explicitly debunked this in 2026.

His children's names are sons Kamari and Ashaad and daughter Rhian. Wikipedia now lists four children, with Latto's baby the most recent addition.

He and Amber Rose began dating in July 2017, and the pair seemed supportive of one another during their year-long relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Stage name 21 Savage Date of birth October 22, 1992 Place of birth Plaistow, London, England Nationality British Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer Current partner Latto (2020–present) Children 4 Instagram @21savage

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known professionally as 21 Savage, was born in London and raised in the US, beginning his recording career in 2013. Despite a famously private personal life, his relationships have generated as much attention as his music.

Rubi Rose (rumoured, 2014)

Rapper Rubi Rose looks to the dugout while playing catcher during the First Annual Kyler Murray Foundation Softball Game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Photo: Bruce Yeung

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Before Amber Rose, 21 Savage was linked to model and rapper Rubi Rose. While it was long considered a rumour, Rubi explicitly confirmed during a VladTV interview that the two did indeed date when she was younger.

Tommie Lee (rumoured, 2016)

TV personality Tommie Lee attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas on June 02, 2021 at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

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Tommie Lee, the reality TV star known for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was also romantically linked with 21 Savage. 21 Savage was linked to the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star in 2016. Like most of his alleged early relationships, he never publicly confirmed it.

Amber Rose (2017–2018)

Amber Rose attends the 6th Annual Unruly Halloween Party at CBS Studio Center on October 25, 2025 in Studio City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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This was 21 Savage's most high-profile public relationship to date. He and Amber Rose began dating in the summer of 2017, after they were spotted together at a club in Los Angeles. The pair made their relationship official by posting photos and videos on social media and even walked the red carpet together at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Amber Rose, full name Amber Rose Levonchuck, born October 21, 1983, is an American model and television personality. The relationship sparked controversy due to the significant age difference between the two. At the time, 21 Savage was in his early 20s, while Rose was in her early 30s, with a nine-year gap between them.

They started dating in June 2017 and broke things off in March 2018. During the relationship, 21 began to embrace a softer side, reportedly cutting off his dreads for Amber and making beneficial lifestyle changes at his girlfriend's request.

No, 21 Savage has never been confirmed to have dated any member of the Kardashian family. He was noted for a publicised crush on Kylie Jenner, but nothing romantic was ever confirmed between them.

Keyanna Joseph — the debunked wife rumour

The most complicated chapter in 21 Savage's love life involves Keyanna Joseph, a woman who was widely described as his wife. For years, rumours circulated that Keyanna and Savage tied the knot in 2020 following his February 2019 ICE arrest, leading many to speculate the alleged marriage was to secure his legal resident status via a green card.

The former couple shares sons Kamari and Ashaad, and Joseph is a business owner and beauty specialist.

Despite years of speculation, including 2023 rumours of a divorce, Latto explicitly debunked the marriage claims in 2026. During a June radio interview and an August Instagram Live, she firmly stated that 21 Savage is "not married", putting an end to the longstanding rumours.

21 Savage and Latto: the relationship explained

Long before their romance became public knowledge, Latto and 21 Savage's connection reportedly traced back further than most fans realised. Here's what's known about how their relationship started, how far back they actually go, and when they finally confirmed things

How it started

The first collaboration between Latto and 21 Savage came in 2020 with Pull Up, a song that appeared on Latto's Queen of the Souf. Despite rumours of their romance swirling since December 2020, the couple kept their relationship mostly private.

How old was Latto when she met 21 Savage?

Rapper Latto performs on stage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin

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Latto was born in December 1998. In June 2023, Latto told Cosmopolitan she was in love with her high school sweetheart, with the publication noting that "the two lovebirds have known each other since Latto was a teenager." This suggests their acquaintance predates the 2020 music collaboration.

When did Latto confirm the relationship?

The Sugar Honey Iced Tea rapper told TMZ on September 29 that she was on her way "to go have this dinner with my husband" in New York City. The 26-year-old (real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens) was subsequently asked if she was "tired" of rumours that she and 21 Savage (born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) were an item, to which she offered a clear yet playful response.

My man, my man, my man!

Before the confirmation, Latto had been deliberately coy.

The internet don't know a got-damn thing. Let's start there. It ain't really nobody's business. Like, listen to the music and you'll know what you need to know.

The pregnancy announcement

Latto dropped her single Business & Personal (Intro) on March 19, 2026, and used the moment to share major personal news. Along with announcing her fourth studio album Big Mama, set for May 29, the Atlanta rapper also revealed she was expecting her first child with 21 Savage.

In footage shared online after the birth, Latto can be seen hanging out with Keyanna Joseph, the mother of Savage's two oldest sons, Kamari and Ashaad. In the brief footage, Latto calls herself "Big Mama" and laughs with Joseph.

Are Latto and 21 still together?

Yes, Latto and 21 Savage are still together and recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2026, after Latto initially revealed her pregnancy via her latest album cover featuring her baby bump. 21 Savage received his green card in 2023.

How many baby mamas does 21 Savage have?

21 Savage has two sons, Kamari and Ashaad, both believed to be the children shared with Keyanna Joseph. His daughter, Rhian, was born in the same year as Ashaad, meaning there is one mysterious baby mama that the rapper has not made public. Wikipedia lists his total number of children as four, with Latto's baby being the most recent.

That means 21 Savage has at least three baby mamas: Keyanna Joseph, an unnamed woman who is Rhian's mother, and Latto.

FAQs

How many baby mamas does 21 Savage have? The rapper is reportedly already a dad to three children with two women, Keyanna Joseph (sons Kamari and Ashaad) and an unnamed woman (daughter Rhian). Latto has now had his fourth child, making her a third confirmed baby mama. How old was Latto when she met 21 Savage? Latto was born on December 22, 1998. Dating rumours first emerged in December 2020, when she was 22 years old. However, the pair are reported to have known each other since her teenage years. Are Latto and 21 Savage still together? Yes. Latto confirmed their relationship in September 2025 and announced her pregnancy in March 2026. Both have since been seen together publicly. Did 21 Savage date Amber Rose? Yes, Rose and the rapper began dating in July 2017. They broke up after approximately a year, with the pair unfollowing each other on Instagram. Did 21 Savage date a Kardashian? No confirmed relationship exists between 21 Savage and any member of the Kardashian family. He was noted for having a crush on Kylie Jenner, but no romantic involvement was ever confirmed.

21 Savage's dating history stretches from brief rumoured links with Rubi Rose and Tommie Lee, through his high-profile year with Amber Rose, to his long, quietly confirmed romance with Latto. The alleged marriage to Keyanna Joseph, tied to his immigration battle, remains the most complex thread in his personal story. With Latto's baby now here and the relationship finally public, a new chapter appears to be firmly underway for hip-hop's most private superstar.

We also highlighted facts about Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship timeline, including the years of dating rumours, their public confirmation and the birth of their daughter. The article also examines Latto’s previous dating rumours and the couple’s decision to keep their relationship private.

Their relationship remained unconfirmed for nearly five years, despite alleged matching tattoos, shared vacations and clues in their music. Latto eventually ended the speculation in September 2025 before announcing her pregnancy and welcoming the couple’s first child in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng