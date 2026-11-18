Portugal Announces Age Limit For Free Citizenship For Citizens Of 1 Country
- Portugal's official guidance on citizenship for Timorese citizens splits applicants into three birth-date groups, with fees only applying to some
- Citizens born on or before May 19, 2002 can apply for Portuguese nationality at no cost, regardless of their current age
- For those born on or after May 20, 2002, whether the application is free or costs 175 euros depends entirely on the applicant's age
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Portugal's government has outlined how East Timorese citizens can apply for Portuguese nationality, and the cost of doing so hinges entirely on when the applicant was born.
The official guidance, updated on October 16, 2026 by the Instituto dos Registos e Notariado, divides applicants into three birth-date groups, each with its own fee arrangement.
The Three Birth-Date Groups Explained
1. Born on or before October 7, 1981 — The application is completely free of charge.
2. Born between October 8, 1981 and May 19, 2002 — The application is also free of charge.
3. Born on or after May 20, 2002 — This group is the only one where age matters at the time of application.
If the applicant is under 18 years old, and their father or mother has their own birth recorded in Portugal, the application is free.
If the applicant is 18 years old or older, and their father or mother has their own birth recorded in Portugal, the application costs 175 euros.
Key Detail for the Third Group
It is important to understand that the qualifying condition for those born from May 20, 2002 onwards relates to the parent's own birth record in Portugal, not the applicant's.
The parent must have their own birth registered in Portugal for their child to be eligible under this group.
Applications can be submitted at the Portuguese consular post in Dili, East Timor, or in Portugal at the Central Registry Office in Lisbon.
Portugal publishes guidance on citizenship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's government published the minimum legal residence periods required before foreigners can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.
The required years of residence differ depending on a foreigner's nationality, with some groups facing a significantly longer wait than others.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.