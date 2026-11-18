Portugal's official guidance on citizenship for Timorese citizens splits applicants into three birth-date groups, with fees only applying to some

Citizens born on or before May 19, 2002 can apply for Portuguese nationality at no cost, regardless of their current age

For those born on or after May 20, 2002, whether the application is free or costs 175 euros depends entirely on the applicant's age

Portugal's government has outlined how East Timorese citizens can apply for Portuguese nationality, and the cost of doing so hinges entirely on when the applicant was born.

The official guidance, updated on October 16, 2026 by the Instituto dos Registos e Notariado, divides applicants into three birth-date groups, each with its own fee arrangement.

Portugal clarifies age limit for qualified free citizenship applications. Photo credit: ECO SAPO.

Source: UGC

The Three Birth-Date Groups Explained

1. Born on or before October 7, 1981 — The application is completely free of charge.

2. Born between October 8, 1981 and May 19, 2002 — The application is also free of charge.

3. Born on or after May 20, 2002 — This group is the only one where age matters at the time of application.

If the applicant is under 18 years old, and their father or mother has their own birth recorded in Portugal, the application is free.

If the applicant is 18 years old or older, and their father or mother has their own birth recorded in Portugal, the application costs 175 euros.

Key Detail for the Third Group

It is important to understand that the qualifying condition for those born from May 20, 2002 onwards relates to the parent's own birth record in Portugal, not the applicant's.

The parent must have their own birth registered in Portugal for their child to be eligible under this group.

Applications can be submitted at the Portuguese consular post in Dili, East Timor, or in Portugal at the Central Registry Office in Lisbon.

Portugal publishes guidance on citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's government published the minimum legal residence periods required before foreigners can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

The required years of residence differ depending on a foreigner's nationality, with some groups facing a significantly longer wait than others.

Source: Legit.ng