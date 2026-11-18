President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership at a global forum held in Abuja

The announcement came as Nigeria hosted the 13th World Public Relations Forum 2026, with Vice President Shettima delivering Tinubu's speech

Tinubu also made projections about Nigeria's population growth and highlighted the country's technology sector during the event

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Lafia, Nasarawa State - President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of what he called the world's first University of Public Relations and Leadership, with the institution set to focus on specialised education, research and professional training in strategic communications.

As reported by The Nation, Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement on Wednesday, November 18, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at the 13th World Public Relations Forum 2026 in Abuja. Tinubu described the university as a direct and lasting legacy of Nigeria's hosting of the global gathering.

President Bola Tinubu approves the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership, described as the world's first of its kind. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said in his address:

"I am pleased to formally approve and support the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to advance specialised education, research, professional development and leadership training in public relations, strategic communications and related disciplines."

The president acknowledged the roles of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and the Nasarawa State Government in driving the initiative, urging all parties to build the institution into a recognised centre of excellence.

Tinubu warns of AI, misinformation dangers

Tinubu expressed gratitude to the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management for selecting Nigeria as host of the forum, describing the choice as a recognition of the country's growing influence in the global communications profession.

Furthermore, he addressed the pressures reshaping the communications industry, noting that digital technologies and artificial intelligence had changed how information was produced and shared. He warned, however, that these shifts had brought serious challenges, including misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and falling public trust.

"In this environment, public relations and communication professionals have responsibilities that go beyond managing images and reputations," he said, adding that professionals must champion truth, accountability and transparency in their engagement with governments, institutions and citizens.

Tinubu pitches Nigeria to international delegates

Beyond the forum's core agenda, Tinubu used the platform to promote Nigeria's investment potential. He said six of Africa's 10 unicorn companies were Nigerian, naming Flutterwave, OPay, Interswitch, Moove and Moniepoint among them.

He pushed back against negative portrayals of Nigeria internationally, arguing that internet fraud, commonly called 419, did not reflect the full picture of the country. He cited data suggesting that 60 per cent of Nigerian Americans held college degrees.

Legit.ng reports that 419 refers to fraud or an advance-fee scam, named after Section 419 of the Nigerian Criminal Code, which penalises obtaining property by false pretences. In everyday speech and slang, it is also used to describe a scammer, a dishonest deal, or someone exaggerating or failing to keep their word.

President Tinubu stated:

"So Nigeria goes beyond 419. Nigeria is much more bigger than that."

Describing himself as a "swashbuckling capitalist," Tinubu projected that Nigeria's population would reach 440 million by 2050, potentially making it the world's third most populous country, surpassing the United States. He also said that one in every four Black men globally is currently Nigerian, a ratio he projected would rise to one in three by 2050.

Watch Vice President Shettima declare the World Public Relations Forum open in Abuja in the X post below, courtesy of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA):

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu approves recruitment of 50k police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers and 50,000 police officers as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and tackle insecurity across the country.

The approval forms part of the administration’s proposed Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan, designed to improve military effectiveness, expand operational capacity and strengthen the country’s response to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Source: Legit.ng