Kimberly Alexis Bledel has always kept her private life close to her chest — but her Alexis Bledel husband and boyfriend history tells a story of on-set romances and quiet devotion. She was married to actor Vincent Kartheiser, with whom she shares a son, after the pair met on the set of AMC's Mad Men. That chapter closed officially when a judge finalised their divorce in August 2022.

Alexis Bledel attends the 70th Emmy Awards (L) and attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Dia Dipasupil (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Alexis Bledel's dating history spans at least five relationships , all of which began with co-stars she met on set.

, all of which began with co-stars she met on set. Her longest confirmed romance was with Gilmore Girls co-star Milo Ventimiglia, lasting roughly four years from 2002 to 2006.

co-star from 2002 to 2006. Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser married in June 2014 in Ojai, California , after meeting on Mad Men .

, after meeting on . The couple welcomed a son in autumn 2015 but kept his birth a secret for months.

but kept his birth a secret for months. As of now, Bledel appears to be publicly single and has not been linked to anyone since her 2022 divorce.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Kimberly Alexis Bledel Date of birth 16 September 1981 Age 45 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Occupation Actress, model Known for Gilmore Girls, The Handmaid's Tale Ex-husband Vincent Kartheiser (m. 2014, div. 2022) Children 1 son (born 2015)

Alexis Bledel's boyfriend history: how it all began

Bledel first rose to fame playing Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls from 2000. Almost every significant relationship she has had since traces back to that show or another set. Here is each one, in order.

Jared Padalecki (2000–2001)

Jared Padalecki attends the red carpet premiere of "Hollywood Grit". Photo: Robin L. Marshall

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Bledel briefly dated her Gilmore Girls co-star Jared Padalecki, who played her on-screen love interest, Dean Forester. Their relationship began in 2000, although it was not confirmed until a 2016 Life & Style interview after years of fan speculation. The pairing was short-lived, lasting roughly one season of production.

Chris Heuisler (2002)

Chris Heuisler during the Set of "In Trouble". Photo: Jesse Grant

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In 2016, Gilmore Girls casting director Mara Casey told Life & Style that Bledel had a short-lived romance with another co-star in 2002. Alexis continued her pattern of dating co-stars with Chris Heuisler, who played a guest role on Gilmore Girls. Little else has been publicly confirmed about the relationship.

Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia: Gilmore Girls' real-life Rory and Jess

Bledel dated Milo Ventimiglia after they met while filming Gilmore Girls season 2. Their romance began sometime around late 2002 or early 2003. On screen, Ventimiglia played the brooding Jess Mariano — Rory's most complicated love interest — and the chemistry clearly carried off camera.

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel attend EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund Honours Melissa Etheridge. Photo: Joe Schildhorn

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They kept their relationship under the radar, but Bledel offered fans a glimpse into it during a 2005 interview with People, as quoted in an E! Online photo gallery on celebrity exes. He said:

I think everybody who has been dating for more than a couple of years probably talks about it at some point.

In June 2006, Bledel and Ventimiglia announced their split after three and a half years, and Ventimiglia's agent confirmed it to People. Ventimiglia's rep confirmed the breakup in July of that year, telling People:

He is currently single.

They appeared to remain on good terms. In 2014, during an appearance at the Wizard World St. Louis comic-con event, Ventimiglia reflected on filming one of his favourite Gilmore Girls scenes with Bledel.

What about Alexis Bledel and Chad Michael Murray?

Chad Michael Murray at the "Freakier Friday" Premiere. Photo: Michael Buckner

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Fans who remember Chad Michael Murray as Tristin Dugray — Rory's flirtatious Chilton classmate — sometimes wonder whether the two actors were ever an item off screen.

However, Alexis Bledel and Chad Michael Murray never dated each other during his time on Gilmore Girls or afterwards. Murray spoke kindly about Bledel in a 2021 interview with TODAY, calling her "awesome" and saying she was always happy to answer questions he had as a newcomer on set.

A brief link: John Paul (c. 2010)

Bledel was briefly linked to John Paul, a British model, around September 2010. The relationship was short-lived, and not much is widely documented about it.

Vincent Kartheiser: Alexis Bledel's husband

Actors Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel arrive at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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This was the relationship that defined a chapter of Bledel's adult life. The couple first met on the set of Mad Men, where Alexis guest-starred on a few 2012 episodes. The two did not begin dating until the show's fifth season had wrapped.

Bledel joined the cast for season 5, playing Campbell's mistress Beth Dawes. Life imitated art in the most unexpected way. In an April interview with Vulture, Kartheiser opened up about his experience working alongside Bledel on Mad Men.

We were completely professional. We never saw each other out. We never – it was nothing, it was just work.

The pair got engaged in 2013, with a source telling US Weekly in March of that year:

Vincent proposed a few weeks ago. She's been wearing her ring. It's huge!

After a year-long engagement, the couple tied the knot in Ojai, California — about an hour outside Los Angeles — in June 2014. The marriage marked the first for both actors.

Their son

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser attend The Macallan Masters of Photography Series. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (modified by the author)

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The two welcomed a son in autumn 2015 but did not publicly share much about the relationship or their child. Bledel's Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson actually spilt the beans that the two had a child in a 2016 interview with Glamour.

Motherhood also influenced Bledel's approach to her career. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the time, she explained:

More than anything, I just think about what roles I take on, and make sure that it's really something that I feel passionate about if I'm going to leave home and go work.

Her son is turning 11 in 2026. His name has never been made public.

The divorce

Bledel and Kartheiser parted ways after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser filed for divorce on 10 August 2022, his team confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A judge finalised their divorce shortly afterwards.

According to US Weekly, "social isolation" in their individual lives "certainly played a part" in their split. Neither party has publicly elaborated further.

Latest news

Alexis Bledel attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu finale. Photo: Emma McIntyre

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Alexis Bledel made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival to promote her new film Ponderosa, marking her first movie role since 2019. Ponderosa is a horror-comedy centring on a young man fending off the advances of an odd older man intent on becoming his stepfather, with Bill Camp also appearing in the film.

Emily was written off The Handmaid's Tale rather than recast after Bledel left the series, though she later made a cameo in the show's series finale in 2025.

Separately, Bledel joined her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively in releasing a joint statement on Instagram, slamming director Justin Baldoni over what they called a "vindictive smear campaign" against Lively.

Alexis Bledel's net worth

Sources differ on the precise figure. Celebrity Net Worth records Bledel with an estimate of $4 million, with much of her wealth coming from a long career in acting across television, film, and some producing. Other outlets place the figure higher: one estimate puts her net worth between $8 million and $12 million as of 2026. Given the spread across sources, her net worth is best described as somewhere in the range of $4 million to $12 million.

Alexis Bledel attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Photo: Rob Kim

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Her primary income sources include:

Seven seasons as Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls and its Netflix revival

and its Netflix revival Her Emmy-winning role as Emily in The Handmaid's Tale

Film appearances including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series and Sin City

series and Modelling work and endorsements early in her career

Streaming residuals from long-running series

FAQs

Who is Alexis Bledel's husband? Bledel was married to American actor Vincent Kartheiser from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in August 2022. She is not known to be married to anyone currently. Did Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia date in real life? Yes. The two Gilmore Girls co-stars dated for roughly four years, from around 2002 to 2006, before parting ways. Did Alexis Bledel and Chad Michael Murray ever date? No. Despite playing love interests on Gilmore Girls, the two actors were never in a romantic relationship off screen. Did Alexis Bledel date Jared Padalecki? Yes, briefly. The pair dated during the first season of Gilmore Girls around 2000, though it was not publicly confirmed until 2016. Why did Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser divorce? Neither has spoken publicly about the reasons, though reports indicate that "social isolation" played a role in their separation. Does Alexis Bledel have children? Yes, she has one son with Vincent Kartheiser, born in autumn 2015. His name has never been revealed publicly. Is Alexis Bledel currently dating anyone? As of November 2026, Bledel has not been publicly linked to anyone since her divorce. What is Alexis Bledel's full name? Her full birth name is Kimberly Alexis Bledel.

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Source: Legit.ng