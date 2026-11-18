Federal Government TVET programme offers free vocational training and a monthly N30,000 stipend to eligible Nigerians

Approved courses span electrical installation, construction, automotive repair, agriculture, digital technology, fashion and hospitality

Applicants should verify approved centres and course availability through official government platforms before applying

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has released details of approved vocational skills under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, offering Nigerians an opportunity to acquire practical skills while receiving a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The initiative, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip young Nigerians with employable skills, reduce unemployment and encourage entrepreneurship.

Nigerians to earn N30,000 monthly as FG releases the list of approved skills and centres nationwide. Credit: Maskot/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Beneficiaries selected for the programme will undergo free training at approved centres nationwide, with courses covering electrical installation, automobile repairs, construction, agriculture, digital technology and other vocational trades.

The monthly stipend is intended to support eligible participants throughout their training.

FG lists approved TVET training courses

According to information published on the official TVET portal, the programme covers several vocational sectors considered important to Nigeria's growing demand for skilled workers.

The approved training areas include:

Electrical and energy: Electrical installation, solar photovoltaic installation and maintenance, refrigeration and air conditioning.

Electrical installation, solar photovoltaic installation and maintenance, refrigeration and air conditioning. Information and communication technology: Computer networking, digital device maintenance and GSM phone repairs.

Computer networking, digital device maintenance and GSM phone repairs. Construction and woodwork: Welding, plumbing, masonry, carpentry, furniture making and interior finishing.

Welding, plumbing, masonry, carpentry, furniture making and interior finishing. Automotive and mechanical services: Automobile mechanics, vehicle body repairs, compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion and motorcycle and tricycle maintenance.

Automobile mechanics, vehicle body repairs, compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion and motorcycle and tricycle maintenance. Agriculture: Mechanised farming, livestock management and other agricultural production skills.

Mechanised farming, livestock management and other agricultural production skills. Fashion and personal care: Fashion design, tailoring, cosmetology and beauty services.

Fashion design, tailoring, cosmetology and beauty services. Hospitality: Catering, hospitality operations and related service skills.

The training is expected to provide participants with practical knowledge that can help them secure employment, establish small businesses or improve their existing skills.

How Nigerians can choose training centres

The Federal Government has structured the TVET initiative around approved training institutions offering different vocational courses.

Participants can access training through designated pathways, including Short-Term Certificate (STC) programmes and Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) institutions.

However, not every approved centre offers all the listed courses.

Applicants are therefore advised to confirm the availability of their preferred skills before selecting a training institution.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) maintains information on recognised vocational institutions, while the Federal Ministry of Education provides programme details through its official portal.

How to apply for N30,000 monthly TVET stipend

Interested Nigerians can visit the official Federal Ministry of Education TVET portal to review programme information and access available registration options.

Applicants should check the eligibility requirements, select their preferred training course and follow the instructions provided on the portal.

Nigerians to get N30,000 monthly under the TVET scheme: names, centres and skills. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

They can also consult the NBTE website to verify recognised training institutions.

The N30,000 monthly stipend is intended for eligible beneficiaries admitted into the programme and should not be interpreted as an automatic payment to everyone who registers.

Applicants should rely on official government platforms for updates and avoid individuals demanding payment to secure admission.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen technical education, expand employment opportunities and help Nigerians develop income-generating skills

FG opens application for TVET initiative

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking to acquire practical skills and improve their chances of employment have another opportunity as the Federal Government opens applications for Batch C (Cohort 3) of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

The programme, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, offers eligible participants free vocational training alongside a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 throughout their training period.

Source: Legit.ng